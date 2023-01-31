Read full article on original website
Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
WITN
Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two early morning drug raids ended up with the arrests of two suspected drug dealers here in Eastern Carolina. Kinston police said they wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation with the arrests of Rodney Meadows and Reginald Turner. Meadows was arrested at a home in...
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCSO: shots fired at barber academy altercation lead to arrest
On Feb. 1, 2023, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a communicating threats at the barber academy located in the Cypress Commons Shopping Center located on Old Blount’s Creek Road in Chocowinity. It was determined the academy is operated through Beaufort County Community College. Deputies...
cbs17
Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
cbs17
Dunn man accused of firing gun, threatening drivers, trying to pull man out of car, Harnett sheriff says
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dunn man is in custody after authorities said he fired a gun, yelled at drivers, and tried to pull a man out of his car. Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Wednesday that Terry Antoine Fredrick, 39, faces five charges and was being held in the county’s detention center on a $390,000 bond.
Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property
OXFORD, N.C. — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
cbs17
Man gets 10 years in prison for 2020 drive-by shooting in Dunn
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was sentenced to a decade in prison for possessing a firearm after opening fire during a drive-by shooting toward a group of individuals in Dunn in 2020. According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2020, Dunn police officers were patrolling downtown businesses when...
cbs17
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
cbs17
4th person arrested for July killing in Spring Lake, sheriff’s office says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person has been arrested for their role the death of a man in Spring Lake in July 2022. Davinus Jamel Elliott was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive in Fayetteville for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and an order for arrest for a true bill of indictment for these same charges, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
Indy Week
Durham Sheriff’s Deputies Struggle to Serve Protective Orders
Rocks struck the brown vinyl exterior of Deyli’s Durham home last November. Like a baseball player, her ex-boyfriend pitched each rock with a grin as she crouched behind the faded couch in the living room with her mother. While yelling “Dumb b——” and other profanities in Spanish, he toggled...
cbs17
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
cbs17
Traffic stop of suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill lands 2 Henderson men in jail on fentanyl charges
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Henderson men are facing felony drug charges after an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight, a deputy saw a vehicle driving slowly behind Ram’s Plaza shopping center...
cbs17
Victims identified as Durham men in quadruple shooting that left 2 dead
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has identified the two victims in a fatal double shooting. Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Sudbury Road on Tuesday just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found four men has been shot. Police said 34-year-old...
Wanted murder suspect captured in Eastern NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested, and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
cbs17
Man exposed himself to child inside Sanford Dollar General, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Monday for exposing himself in front of a child inside a Sanford Dollar General, according to its police department. On Monday, shortly before 9 p.m., Sanford police officers were called to the Dollar General at 2237 Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a man inside the store exposing himself to a child.
jocoreport.com
Young Sworn In To Police Force
SMITHFIELD – Officer Joseph Robert Young was officially sworn in to the Smithfield Police Department during the January 3, 2023 meeting of the Smithfield Town Council. Mayor Andy Moore administered the Oath. Mr. Young was born in Silver Spring, Maryland and grew up in Wake County near Fuquay Varina.
WITN
Teen charged with threatening school violence in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 13-year-old and charged the individual for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne...
cbs17
Wreck leads to arrest of Wilson man in stolen-vehicle spree
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man involved in an early Saturday morning wreck has been charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Tarboro and Garner streets at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.
cbs17
Indicted ex-Wendell high school student resource officer, wife turn themselves in
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A former school resource officer and his wife turned themselves in at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after they were indicted by a grand jury last week on sex charges involving a high school student. Michael and Ami Medlin were initially each given...
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
