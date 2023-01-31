ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenly, NC

cbs17

Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two early morning drug raids ended up with the arrests of two suspected drug dealers here in Eastern Carolina. Kinston police said they wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation with the arrests of Rodney Meadows and Reginald Turner. Meadows was arrested at a home in...
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO: shots fired at barber academy altercation lead to arrest

On Feb. 1, 2023, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a communicating threats at the barber academy located in the Cypress Commons Shopping Center located on Old Blount’s Creek Road in Chocowinity. It was determined the academy is operated through Beaufort County Community College. Deputies...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
cbs17

Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property

OXFORD, N.C. — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man gets 10 years in prison for 2020 drive-by shooting in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was sentenced to a decade in prison for possessing a firearm after opening fire during a drive-by shooting toward a group of individuals in Dunn in 2020. According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2020, Dunn police officers were patrolling downtown businesses when...
DUNN, NC
cbs17

4th person arrested for July killing in Spring Lake, sheriff’s office says

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person has been arrested for their role the death of a man in Spring Lake in July 2022. Davinus Jamel Elliott was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive in Fayetteville for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and an order for arrest for a true bill of indictment for these same charges, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
SPRING LAKE, NC
Indy Week

Durham Sheriff’s Deputies Struggle to Serve Protective Orders

Rocks struck the brown vinyl exterior of Deyli’s Durham home last November. Like a baseball player, her ex-boyfriend pitched each rock with a grin as she crouched behind the faded couch in the living room with her mother. While yelling “Dumb b——” and other profanities in Spanish, he toggled...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
SPRING LAKE, NC
CBS 17

Wanted murder suspect captured in Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested, and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man exposed himself to child inside Sanford Dollar General, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Monday for exposing himself in front of a child inside a Sanford Dollar General, according to its police department. On Monday, shortly before 9 p.m., Sanford police officers were called to the Dollar General at 2237 Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a man inside the store exposing himself to a child.
SANFORD, NC
jocoreport.com

Young Sworn In To Police Force

SMITHFIELD – Officer Joseph Robert Young was officially sworn in to the Smithfield Police Department during the January 3, 2023 meeting of the Smithfield Town Council. Mayor Andy Moore administered the Oath. Mr. Young was born in Silver Spring, Maryland and grew up in Wake County near Fuquay Varina.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WITN

Teen charged with threatening school violence in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 13-year-old and charged the individual for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wreck leads to arrest of Wilson man in stolen-vehicle spree

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man involved in an early Saturday morning wreck has been charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that officers responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Tarboro and Garner streets at 1:35 a.m. Saturday.
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?

PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
PRINCETON, NC

