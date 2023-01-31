Read full article on original website
Bill to require licenses for smelt dipping moves through WA Legislature
Whenever smelt dips open along the Cowlitz River, thousands turn out to catch a bucket of the small silver fish. Part of the dip’s popularity is that smelt are one of the only species of fish that Washingtonians can catch without a fishing license. A bill going through the state Legislature could change that.
'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity
It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
Illinois quick hits: Chicago mayoral poll shows close race; ADM workers strike
A voter opinion survey shows a new leader in the race for Chicago mayor. Fox 32 finds Paul Vallas and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a virtual tie for first, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling out of first place into third. Garcia has been the target of a television campaign by Lightfoot.
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
Sioux City Journal has five first-place finishes in Iowa Newspaper Association contest, takes third place in General Excellence
DES MOINES -- The Sioux City Journal took third place for overall general excellence among the state's largest daily newspapers at the Iowa Newspaper Association's 2023 Iowa Better Newspaper Contest this week. The Journal won a total of 16 awards in the INA contest, including five first-place honors. In the...
Three Georgia listings added to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage. — Washington Carver Homes, city of East Point, Fulton County;. — Daniel E. Conklin House, city of Atlanta, Fulton County;. — Virginia-Highland Historic District...
Gold tops Black 4-0 in Missouri softball's annual Black & Gold scrimmage
Missouri softball’s gold team took home the victory in the 2023 Black & Gold scrimmage, defeating Team Black on Saturday at the Devine Pavilion in Columbia. Carried by a two-run home run from Kara Daly in the third inning and a solo blast from Alex Honnold, Team Gold entered the sixth inning up 4-0.
