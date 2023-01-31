ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wall Street’s rally stalls on hot jobs, cold earnings data

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s rally is stalling Friday after a stunning jobs report showed the U.S. economy created a third of a million more jobs last month than expected, fueling worries about inflation and higher interest rates. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in morning trading...
China-Australia trade ministers hold 1st meeting since 2019

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and Chinese trade ministers held their first bilateral meeting in three years Monday as Australia urges China to lift official and unofficial barriers that are costing exporters 20 billion Australian dollars ($14 billion) a year. China has thawed its diplomatic freeze on Australia since...

