Fleeing suspects attempt to throw cops off with bogus 911 call, Ramsey County sheriff’s office says

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao's attorney is asking a judge to acquit him on a state charge stemming from George Floyd's death, contending he "never touched" the 46-year-old Black man and was only doing what he was trained to do during the 2020 incident that sparked protests across the globe. Defense attorney Robert Paule and state prosecutors filed written closing arguments in the state criminal case on Tuesday, leaving it up to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill to reach a verdict on a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Cahill has until mid-February to reach a verdict based on a review of evidence stipulated by prosecutors and defense attorneys. "Thao is innocent of the charges against him because he did not intend that his specific actions were done to assist in the commission of a crime," Paule wrote in his closing argument. "Every one of Thao's actions was done based upon the training he received from the Minneapolis Police Department."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO