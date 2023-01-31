Fleeing suspects attempt to throw cops off with bogus 911 call, Ramsey County sheriff’s office says

Read full article on original website
Minnesota police employees nurse injured puppy back to health after fleeing suspects toss him from car window
Sheriff's office workers in Minnesota are helping a puppy they named "Taho" to recover from a broken leg after he was thrown from a window by suspects involved in a car chase.
Police chase ends at hospital as officers find a 17-year-old fatally shot in the car
A police vehicle pursuit in the earlier hours of Thursday morning ended at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina when police found a passenger in the vehicle was seeking medical attention after suffering a fatal gunshot wound.
BCA: 2 White Bear Lake officers fired back at suspect accused of shooting Officer Ryan Sheak
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the two officers who discharged their handguns during a standoff last week in which a White Bear Lake officer was shot.Officer Ryan Sheak was shot in the leg, stomach, and pelvis during the incident, court documents documents say. The BCA says he, along with Sergeant Eric Gadbois, fired back at 33-year-old Daniel Holmgren, who allegedly fired several rounds at the officers during the standoff.Sheak has eight years of law enforcement experience. He underwent surgery and is expected to recover. Gadbois is a 12-year law enforcement veteran.Police went to...
fox9.com
Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
fox9.com
Ramsey County deputies pursue suspect in stolen truck: RAW
At around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Ramsey County deputies pursued a suspect driving a stolen pickup truck. A PIT maneuver was performed to stop the suspect vehicle, with two men fleeing with handguns while two women were taken into custody, including one who was apparently overdosing.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose
Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
Police seek 2 following overnight chase, multiple carjackings
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are looking for two men after a wild high-speed chase overnight that involved at least two carjackings, several arrests and a fake call to 911.According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. Monday police were pursuing a vehicle that they tried to pull over after it was observed speeding.The sheriff's office says that the vehicle did eventually pull over, and two men got out and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle that was ultimately not successful.The two got back into the first vehicle and tried to drive away. At that point, an officer...
Fernando Alvarez pleads guilty to murder, assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice
MINNEAPOLIS -- A second man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside a Richfield school a year ago.Fernando Valdez Alvarez, 19, pled guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree assault.Court documents say Alvarez admitted to shooting and killing Rice and wounding another 17-year-old. Rice, who had just transferred to South Education Center in Richfield the week prior, was shot along with two others, who ultimately survived. Rice was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead. Alfredo Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of assault and acquitted on all other counts - including second-degree murder.MORE: "We just feel like we were failed": Family of Jahmari Rice speaks out after Alfredo Solis aquitted of murderAlvarez faces a maximum sentence of 283 months - just over 23 years - in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 23.
Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere
Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
dakotanewsnow.com
Meth, crack cocaine, and heroin seized in Brookings drug arrest
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-year-old child was turned over to the Department of Social Services following a Brookings drug arrest that recovered 150 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of crack cocaine, and 1.4 grams of heroin. The drug operation occurred in the 2400 block of 6th St.,...
fox9.com
Dispute leads to shooting, crash at Minneapolis fire station: Charges
(FOX 9) - A shooting that led to a man running inside his apartment to "Say goodbye to his children" before trying to drive himself to the hospital resulted in charges for an Eden Prairie man. Xavier Cordarius Willis, 33, of Eden Prairie, is charged with one count of second-degree...
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police seize meth, cocaine and heroin in Wednesday drug bust
A drug bust by the Brookings Police Department leads to the arrest of a Minnesota man and the seizure of drugs and cash. Detective Adam Smith says the department conducted a drug operation Wednesday in the 2400 block of 6th Street. That led to a traffic stop on Interstate 29, about two miles north of Brookings.
knsiradio.com
Wright County Murder Suspect Makes Court Appearance
(KNSI) – Eighteen-year-old attempted murder suspect Dillon Tilbury appeared in Wright County District Court Tuesday. The Moorhead native will have an omnibus hearing on Tuesday, April 18th. He is accused of beating and shooting a Monticello man on January 16th near the entrance to Montissippi Park. Police responded around...
Judge poised to render verdict against former officer charged in George Floyd's death
Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao's attorney is asking a judge to acquit him on a state charge stemming from George Floyd's death, contending he "never touched" the 46-year-old Black man and was only doing what he was trained to do during the 2020 incident that sparked protests across the globe. Defense attorney Robert Paule and state prosecutors filed written closing arguments in the state criminal case on Tuesday, leaving it up to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill to reach a verdict on a charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Cahill has until mid-February to reach a verdict based on a review of evidence stipulated by prosecutors and defense attorneys. "Thao is innocent of the charges against him because he did not intend that his specific actions were done to assist in the commission of a crime," Paule wrote in his closing argument. "Every one of Thao's actions was done based upon the training he received from the Minneapolis Police Department."
redlakenationnews.com
Girl, 14, incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
A 14-year-old girl was found incompetent at this time to stand trial for manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old sister in a downtown Minneapolis shelter last summer and is living under court-ordered child protection with a relative in St. Paul, court records say. Child protection records obtained this week...
myklgr.com
Minneapolis woman sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony drug offense in stolen truck
A Minneapolis woman, Katrina Fay Wise, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses discovered during a traffic stop when she was in a stolen vehicle. According to court documents, on Dec. 28, 2021, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft of gas at a Walnut Grove gas station by a person driving a U-Haul pickup truck. A deputy noted the vehicle on Highway 14, near Knox Ave., and pulled it over.
redlakenationnews.com
Richfield school shooter pleads guilty to killing 15-year-old student
A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday, a year to the day after he shot two of his peers in their chests outside a Richfield high school, killing one and critically injuring the other. With his plea, Fernando Valdez-Alvarez of Minneapolis agreed to a presumed sentence of 23½ years for...
Man sentenced to 3 years' probation after setting fire to Brooklyn Park Salvation Army
MINNEAPOLIS — The man who pleaded guilty to setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center was sentenced Monday to three years' probation. Jack Douglas Heinrich, who pleaded guilty to second-degree arson back in December, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court. According to police, security...
