Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
iheart.com
Nebraska Unclaimed Property Reminder
This is "National Unclaimed Property Day," and Nebraska Treasurer John Murante encourages Nebraskans to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. He says the search only takes a moment and is free. The Treasurer says nearly 33 million Americans have some sort of unclaimed property, which...
iheart.com
Iowa Lottery: $25,000 Ticket Sold in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery is reminding people in Council Bluffs to check their lottery tickets. The Lottery says a $25,000 top prize ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, but so far the prize has yet to be claimed. The ticket was sold as part of the Iowa Lottery's Cash Spectacular Insta Play game.
iheart.com
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
A woman in North Carolina has some extra money set aside for her retirement after hitting a nearly half-million dollar jackpot in the state lottery. Teresa Logan, of Fayetteville, and her husband often play the Cash 5 lottery game using the state lottery's website, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After getting a reminder from her husband to purchase another Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday's (January 25) drawing, she ended up buying what proved to me a winning ticket.
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Florida’s Proposed Constitutional Carry Legislation
Q&A of the Day – Florida’s Proposed Constitutional Carry Legislation. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: @brianmuddradio What are the...
iheart.com
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
A struggling retail chain says its permanently closing 87 more stores nationwide, including eleven in Florida. Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four. They are in West Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Royal Palm Beach.
iheart.com
Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
iheart.com
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
When you think of comfort food, it's the dishes that melt your troubles away. Think fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, soup, chili, and much more. It's even better when it has that special touch from a family or couple running the eatery. That's why LoveFood found every state's best "mom...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
When you think of comfort food, it's the dishes that melt your troubles away. Think fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, soup, chili, and much more. It's even better when it has that special touch from a family or couple running the eatery. That's why LoveFood found every state's best "mom...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people all over will be going on dates. If you're trying hard to impress your special someone, there's definitely a place in Kentucky to do just that. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date....
iheart.com
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to...
iheart.com
California Doctor Riding Bike Hit By Car Then Stabbed To Death By Driver
A California doctor was killed while riding his bicycle on the Pacific Coast Highway on Wednesday (February 1) afternoon. A driver in a Lexus struck Dr. Michael Mammone, 58, from behind, sending him crashing to the ground. The driver, identified as Vanroy Evan Smith, then got out of his vehicle...
iheart.com
Restaurant stabbing in Wyoming leaves man in critical condition
WYOMING (WOOD-AM) - Public safety officers say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after getting stabbed last night at Brann's Steakhouse and Grille on Division Avenue in Wyoming. The 34-year-old was stabbed several times during an argument, authorities said. Another man, 54, was detained for questioning.
iheart.com
Louisiana State Police: 16 Charged With Medical Insurance Fraud & Theft
Sixteen suspects are in custody or are wanted on charges of medical insurance fraud and theft. The Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started investigating the suspects in 2021. The group reportedly scammed AFLAC out of $85,000 through phony medical documents in 2019 and 2020 claiming...
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
iheart.com
Missing Florida Man's Car Found In North Carolina, Driven By Murder Suspect
An elderly Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens is still missing and his family's fears went from bad to worse when his car was found in North Carolina. Cops say it was being driven by a wanted murder suspect, who led them on a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended when Mathew Scott Flores crashed.
iheart.com
Hobbs Can't Answer Why She Stopped Executions, Gets Bailed Out By Staffer
Here is more proof racist Katie Hobbs didn't win the election. She can't think for herself. Watch her not be able to answer why she stopped executions in Arizona and watch her eyes bug as reporters follow up with questions. Katie had to get bailed out by a staffer. She is so dumb.
Comments / 0