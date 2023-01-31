ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Supreme Court won't immediately review second injunction against abortion law

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

A new Supreme Court case could turn every workplace into a religious battleground

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear Groff v. DeJoy, a case that could give religious conservatives an unprecedented new ability to dictate how their workplaces operate, and which workplace rules they will refuse to follow. Yet Groff is also likely to overrule a previous Supreme Court...
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
NBC Chicago

Where Is Abortion Legal? A State-by-State Guide to Current Laws

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, leaving the decision to determine the procedure's legality up to individual states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority sparked a slew of anti-abortion laws severely...
KANSAS STATE
Arizona Mirror

Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban

A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona.  U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
WTHR

Indiana Senate backs constitutional change on bail rights

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal that would amend Indiana's constitution to expand the reasons why a person could be jailed without bond has cleared its first hurdle. The state Senate voted 34-15 mostly on party lines Thursday to endorse the Republican-backed proposal. The state constitution currently only allows judges to order someone jailed without bond when facing murder or treason allegations.
INDIANA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide

WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
TEXAS STATE
Hutch Post

Scuffle over nominee foreshadows fight over Kan. Supreme Court

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate unanimously confirmed Kansas Court of Appeals nominee Rachel Pickering despite alarms set off by Republicans about judicial criticism leveled against her decisions as appellate defense counsel in a 15-year-old criminal case. The Republican-dominated Senate voted to make Pickering, a Shawnee County District Court judge,...
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court to hear major religious rights case on April 18

The Supreme Court on Tuesday released its oral argument calendar for March 20 through April 26 as it marked dates for arguments in major cases, including an ex-postal worker's suit claiming he was denied religious accommodations. Justices will hear arguments on April 18 over a dispute brought by a Christian...
The Hill

Red-state Americans see abortion access slipping away

In states where abortion is no longer protected by law, nearly half of residents report that abortion access has narrowed since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.  A small but significant number of Americans know someone who has crossed state lines for an abortion, undergone a birth-control procedure or postponed getting pregnant in…
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy