ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

Greensburg officials: member of police force placed on desk duty

Feb. 2—A member of the Greensburg Police Department has been placed on desk duty, city officials said. The police employee wasn't identified in a statement issued Thursday by city solicitor Zachary Kansler on behalf of Mayor Robb Bell. The move comes as the city is conducting an internal investigation...
GREENSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man sentenced for seducing juvenile

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court has convicted 56-year-old Douglass Howard of child seduction. According to court papers, Howard was arrested for attempting to convince a juvenile boy to engage in sexual acts with him. The perpetrator was initially arrested on January 16, 2020. The incident involving Howard...
MUNCIE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Gilbert Gets 13 Years

A man who eluded authorities for quite some time who was wanted on numerous charges was sentenced last Thursday in Clinton County Superior Court. 41 year old Matthew Gilbert is facing 13 years in prison on the charges he was wanted on previously. Those included possession of methamphetamine and narcotic drugs.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

State police warn of restaurant scam in Peru

Feb. 2—Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation, and the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant's money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant's money.
PERU, IN
FOX59

Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal confinement with […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Greenfield man arrested by FBI for false threats to blow up an airplane

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man is accused of threatening to blow up an airplane that he was a passenger on in early October. FBI agents arrested 35-year-old Keith Diemer on Tuesday morning in Indianapolis for his involvement in providing hoaxes and other false information. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Diemer sent false messages […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

FOX59 Angela Answers: New rules proposed for inmate trust fund accounts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Justice Department has proposed new rules for the operation of inmate trust fund accounts. It’s the money the incarcerated use to buy items in the prison commissary. Kevin Ring, President of FAMM and Cecilia Cardenas who spent 10 years in prison joined Angela Ganote. Watch the video to see the policies surrounding […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Thieves hit Dollar General stores

INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy