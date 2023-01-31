Read full article on original website
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
WISH-TV
Man in social media dispute convicted of murder off I-65, Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder and other criminal charges in the 2021 shooting death of a man off I-65 on the northwest side, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person...
YAHOO!
Greensburg officials: member of police force placed on desk duty
Feb. 2—A member of the Greensburg Police Department has been placed on desk duty, city officials said. The police employee wasn't identified in a statement issued Thursday by city solicitor Zachary Kansler on behalf of Mayor Robb Bell. The move comes as the city is conducting an internal investigation...
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man sentenced for seducing juvenile
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court has convicted 56-year-old Douglass Howard of child seduction. According to court papers, Howard was arrested for attempting to convince a juvenile boy to engage in sexual acts with him. The perpetrator was initially arrested on January 16, 2020. The incident involving Howard...
WISH-TV
Jury convicts Gary man of I-465 murder after rap contest at club; trials set for 2 others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of three suspects in a deadly December 2021 shooting on I-465 has been convicted of murder and other charges, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The shooting killed Miguel Emery, 28. Indiana State Police did not share his hometown. A second man was...
wrtv.com
Lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS settled out of court for more than $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has settled a federal lawsuit after an Indianapolis couple claimed the agency removed their children from their home under false pretenses. The lawsuit claimed two minor children were taken from the home of Adam and Hope Huff in 2018 after the...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Gilbert Gets 13 Years
A man who eluded authorities for quite some time who was wanted on numerous charges was sentenced last Thursday in Clinton County Superior Court. 41 year old Matthew Gilbert is facing 13 years in prison on the charges he was wanted on previously. Those included possession of methamphetamine and narcotic drugs.
Fox 59
Prosecutors argue against granting bail request for Delphi murders suspect
Ahead of an upcoming bail hearing, Carroll County prosecutors doubled down on their request for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to remain in custody without bond. Prosecutors argue against granting bail request for …. Ahead of an upcoming bail hearing, Carroll County prosecutors doubled down on their request for Delphi...
YAHOO!
State police warn of restaurant scam in Peru
Feb. 2—Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation, and the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant's money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant's money.
Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal confinement with […]
Greenfield man arrested by FBI for false threats to blow up an airplane
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man is accused of threatening to blow up an airplane that he was a passenger on in early October. FBI agents arrested 35-year-old Keith Diemer on Tuesday morning in Indianapolis for his involvement in providing hoaxes and other false information. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Diemer sent false messages […]
FOX59 Angela Answers: New rules proposed for inmate trust fund accounts
INDIANAPOLIS — The Justice Department has proposed new rules for the operation of inmate trust fund accounts. It’s the money the incarcerated use to buy items in the prison commissary. Kevin Ring, President of FAMM and Cecilia Cardenas who spent 10 years in prison joined Angela Ganote. Watch the video to see the policies surrounding […]
wrtv.com
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
WLFI.com
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
WISH-TV
2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
Indiana animal rescue operator charged with 11 animal cruelty charges
LaPorte County prosecutors have filed animal cruelty charges against the operator of a Michigan City-based animal rescue.
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
IMPD arrests man in connection with gunfire targeting homes, cars
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a man is under arrest, accused of a string of shootings in a near-west side neighborhood. Glass is still visible in the middle of South Mount Street, where police say cars and homes were damaged by gunfire during several days in January, most recently on Monday.
WTHR
Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
