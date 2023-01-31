Feb. 2—Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation, and the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant's money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant's money.

