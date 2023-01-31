Read full article on original website
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite?
The Boston Celtics could be going all 2016 on us at the trade deadline. Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reported on Thursday that the Celtics are interested in reuniting with center Kelly Olynyk via trade. The 31-year-old Olynyk is in the final guaranteed season of his contract with the Utah Jazz. Olynyk began his career with... The post Celtics could reunite with ex-fan favorite? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Five Penguins Likely To Be Traded Before Deadline
With the trade deadline nearing, which Pittsburgh Penguins are most likely to be dealt by March 3rd?
A Potential Buyout Target and the Celtics are Reportedly Showing Mutual Interest
At 37-15, the Celtics boast the NBA's best record. They also have a $3.23 million disabled player exception the league granted them due to Danilo Gallinari's ACL tear. That combination makes Boston as attractive as any destination for players who are or end up on the buyout market. One individual ...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Joel Embiid Calls Out NBA After 2023 All-Star Reserves Were Announced
The 76ers star wasn’t happy with his teammate being snubbed.
Celtics Reportedly Interested in Reunion With Former Fan Favorite Through Trade
The Boston Celtics may have a reunion shortly. Boston reportedly is interested in a trade for former Celtics and current Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk, according to HeavyOnSports' Steve Bulpett. "A source close to the Heat tells Heavy Sports the club is interested in a reunion with Kelly ...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season
When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
Yardbarker
Jim Boeheim says he 'misspoke' about Wake Forest, Pitt
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange have, even if they are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The 78-year-old coach does not have such positive feelings about the current state of college basketball.
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects
NHL
Bruins Triumvirate Captures All-Star Game Crown in Florida
SUNRISE, Fla. - Jim Montgomery was looking for some advice. Fortunately, as he stood behind the bench during his first career All-Star Game, he had his son Colin alongside offering up some coaching tips. "It was special. To joke around with him on the bench and ask him what he...
