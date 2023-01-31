It turns out Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has at least two specific criticisms of star quarterback Josh Allen this offseason. "Probably had some where he was careless with the ball. That happens, though," Beane explained during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as shared by Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We know who Josh is and he always believes there’s a play to be made and a lot of time he makes them. We always try to remind ourselves that you can’t get onto him because look at home many times he does make a play. This year more than others he did have some red zone turnovers, we have to look at why that happened."

