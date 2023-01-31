Read full article on original website
Leading Beauty Brand Morphe Crumbles Under $868M Debt
The end of the beauty industry.Photo by(@JackF/iStock) Morphe Cosmetics was once seen as exclusive and on-trend, highly sought after, and their products were often sold out. The brand is officially going under after the parent company announced owing $868 million in debt and interest.
Gen Z and millennials are rejecting consumer culture on TikTok and ‘de-influencing’ to protect their money
Whether they have 100 followers or 100,000, it seems like everyone on TikTok is trying to sell you something. “Get Ready With Me” videos are a staple on the platform, in which the creator provides the affiliate details of every cream and tube of mascara they use and every item of clothing they wear that day in an impressive form of brand recall. “Sunday Reset” videos are filled with mentions of vacuums, surface cleaners, and the trendiest sponge to buy to make a home sparkle—and by extension, your life better.
Black-Owned Digital Beauty Retailer Raises Additional $8 Million To Energize Expansion
A digital platform that supports Black and Brown-founded beauty brands, thirteen lune closed on an $8 million seed-plus investment round that will help it expand. The Black-owned beauty retailer has grown fast since starting in 2020. It has evolved from an e-commerce destination featuring 13 foundational, Black-founded brands to now offering 160-plus beauty brands, per a news release. Some 90% of its sellers are BIPOC-founded; 10% are ally brands.
A Twitter employee joked that they would write 'stay employed' for their Q3 goals after Elon Musk's takeover, report says
In the days when Elon Musk was finalizing his Twitter deal, an employee joked about staff not forgetting to complete their Q3 goals, per The Verge.
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
retailleader.com
CBD retailer Cresco Labs’ Sunnyside stores use design to enhance brand identity, wellness
What does this mean: CBD product retailers are leaders in the health and wellness space for consumers. With the category expected to hit $4.4 billion in sales in 2023, their innovative approach to physical retail — with their product-first attitude — should serve as inspiration for other consumable categories.
intheknow.com
Woman deletes her TikTok account after being called out by fitness influencer
If you post a TikTok of you at the gym and receive a stitch from Joey Sergo (@thejoeyswoll), you’ve probably done something wrong nine times out of 10. Swoll has created a following online with “Gym Positivity Nation” and by stitching videos of people making fun of other gym goers in their videos. Currently, Swoll has over 6 million followers on TikTok and over 2.2 million followers on Instagram.
Spotify Is Counting on Podcasting – not Music – to Drive Profitable Growth | Analysis
The audio streaming service now has 205 million paying users, but it’s still losing money and and it’s banking that diversifying audio formats will change that. Spotify’s podcasting business has generated endless bad press for the Swedish music streamer: the Joe Rogan controversy, layoffs and cutbacks at its studios and the departure of a key executive. But its latest earnings report flipped the script, with CEO Daniel Ek crediting podcasts with retaining paying customers and helping steer the money-losing company on a path to profit.
intheknow.com
Pink Television trend is perfect for playing throwbacks
It’s never a bad time to listen to some throwback songs, and TikTok is playing them loudly with this virtual pink television. The pink TV filter perfectly gives off the vibes of a teenager’s room from back in the day. Users are reminiscing about listening to songs they weren’t supposed to listen to or just having a personal concert. The filter is doing its job, and TikTok is going through the archives to put great songs on the screen.
aiexpress.io
AI success is being limited by poor digital transformation
Digital transformation has a number of dimensions and complexities, that are generally misplaced on organizations endeavor it. The recipe for fulfillment lies in rethinking the processes and the organizational construction to generate most worth from the know-how framework — one thing many enterprises proceed to battle with. A 2020...
intheknow.com
TikTok says this $10 body wash smells like Le Labo Santal 33: ‘It smells identical’
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Who doesn’t love being told they smell good?...
intheknow.com
Fans willing to do anything for Beyoncé tickets
Beyoncé started February in the best way possible and announced the Renaissance World Tour 2023. The tour has 41 dates and will cover Europe, the United States and two Canadian cities. Fans have been waiting for this moment since the album’s release on July 29, 2022 — and frankly, even before then.
intheknow.com
Here’s what’s inside the expensive GRAMMYs gift bags given to artists like Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Olivia Rodrigo
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will air from...
intheknow.com
TikTok creator Tinx shares ‘hot takes’ on situationships (absolutely not) and hot sauce on salad (heck yeah)
TikTok creator Tinx (aka Christina Najjar) is turning up the heat on salads — as well as a few Gen Z trends too. The “big sister of TikTok” officially launched her partnership with Tabasco hot sauce on Feb. 1, and the collab features the limited-edition salad dressing Tabasco x Tinx avocado jalapeño hot sauce dressing. The union plays off of Tinx’s love of hot sauce, which she’s spotlighted in multiple posts on her 1.5 million-strong TikTok feed (complete with a sparkly Tabasco bottle).
intheknow.com
This $5 cream blush stick is about to become your new favorite makeup staple
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re into a minimal makeup look, your...
Digiday
‘A shift in the marketplace’: Media agencies’ influence over programmatic is growing
Whatever influence media agencies lost thanks to programmatic is on the resurgence once again. All it took to happen was a dose of reality on the future of the open, convoluted marketplace of programmatic inventory. The reality here is that it’s stuck in a rut: The buy-side of these deals...
Authentic Brands Group Partners With Global Citizen on Charitable Initiative
Authentic Brands Group has a new deal — but it’s not the purchase of another high-profile brand this time. Instead, Authentic, the brand development and marketing company that owns Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Nautica, Forever 21 and others, is partnering with Global Citizen, the world’s largest international advocacy organization, on a program that will allow its brands and their customers to use their purchasing power to drive change. Global Citizen’s primary mission is to end extreme poverty around the world. Over the past decade, the organization has deployed $41 billion in commitments on its platforms to impact more than 1.15 billion lives....
Amazon has gutted the safety teams for its ambitious drone delivery program, as employees warn of stepped-up pressure to meet delivery goals
Amazon's ambitious drone delivery program has been met with safety concerns, including from employees, after a string of crashes at its test site.
CNBC
ChatGPT has made AI the hot new thing in Silicon Valley, and investors are suddenly very interested
In just a couple of months, the question-and-answer chatbot ChatGPT has become so popular that it's not unusual for users to see a message saying it's at capacity and can't handle any more queries. According to UBS, ChatGPT was averaging about 13 million visitors per day by the end of January.
salestechstar.com
Alibaba.com Releases Digital Trends Report for E-Commerce in 2023
Company also unveils survey of small businesses and finds over a third of SMB owners turned to e-commerce to survive the pandemic. Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplaces, a business unit of Alibaba Group, unveiled its predictions for key digital export trends in 2023 along with the findings from its 2022 small business survey for global suppliers within its Digital B2B Outlook 2023.
