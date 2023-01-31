ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bridget Mulroy

Leading Beauty Brand Morphe Crumbles Under $868M Debt

The end of the beauty industry.Photo by(@JackF/iStock) Morphe Cosmetics was once seen as exclusive and on-trend, highly sought after, and their products were often sold out. The brand is officially going under after the parent company announced owing $868 million in debt and interest.
Fortune

Gen Z and millennials are rejecting consumer culture on TikTok and ‘de-influencing’ to protect their money

Whether they have 100 followers or 100,000, it seems like everyone on TikTok is trying to sell you something. “Get Ready With Me” videos are a staple on the platform, in which the creator provides the affiliate details of every cream and tube of mascara they use and every item of clothing they wear that day in an impressive form of brand recall. “Sunday Reset” videos are filled with mentions of vacuums, surface cleaners, and the trendiest sponge to buy to make a home sparkle—and by extension, your life better.
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Digital Beauty Retailer Raises Additional $8 Million To Energize Expansion

A digital platform that supports Black and Brown-founded beauty brands, thirteen lune closed on an $8 million seed-plus investment round that will help it expand. The Black-owned beauty retailer has grown fast since starting in 2020. It has evolved from an e-commerce destination featuring 13 foundational, Black-founded brands to now offering 160-plus beauty brands, per a news release. Some 90% of its sellers are BIPOC-founded; 10% are ally brands.
intheknow.com

Woman deletes her TikTok account after being called out by fitness influencer

If you post a TikTok of you at the gym and receive a stitch from Joey Sergo (@thejoeyswoll), you’ve probably done something wrong nine times out of 10. Swoll has created a following online with “Gym Positivity Nation” and by stitching videos of people making fun of other gym goers in their videos. Currently, Swoll has over 6 million followers on TikTok and over 2.2 million followers on Instagram.
TheWrap

Spotify Is Counting on Podcasting – not Music – to Drive Profitable Growth | Analysis

The audio streaming service now has 205 million paying users, but it’s still losing money and and it’s banking that diversifying audio formats will change that. Spotify’s podcasting business has generated endless bad press for the Swedish music streamer: the Joe Rogan controversy, layoffs and cutbacks at its studios and the departure of a key executive. But its latest earnings report flipped the script, with CEO Daniel Ek crediting podcasts with retaining paying customers and helping steer the money-losing company on a path to profit.
intheknow.com

Pink Television trend is perfect for playing throwbacks

It’s never a bad time to listen to some throwback songs, and TikTok is playing them loudly with this virtual pink television. The pink TV filter perfectly gives off the vibes of a teenager’s room from back in the day. Users are reminiscing about listening to songs they weren’t supposed to listen to or just having a personal concert. The filter is doing its job, and TikTok is going through the archives to put great songs on the screen.
aiexpress.io

AI success is being limited by poor digital transformation

Digital transformation has a number of dimensions and complexities, that are generally misplaced on organizations endeavor it. The recipe for fulfillment lies in rethinking the processes and the organizational construction to generate most worth from the know-how framework — one thing many enterprises proceed to battle with. A 2020...
intheknow.com

Fans willing to do anything for Beyoncé tickets

Beyoncé started February in the best way possible and announced the Renaissance World Tour 2023. The tour has 41 dates and will cover Europe, the United States and two Canadian cities. Fans have been waiting for this moment since the album’s release on July 29, 2022 — and frankly, even before then.
intheknow.com

TikTok creator Tinx shares ‘hot takes’ on situationships (absolutely not) and hot sauce on salad (heck yeah)

TikTok creator Tinx (aka Christina Najjar) is turning up the heat on salads — as well as a few Gen Z trends too. The “big sister of TikTok” officially launched her partnership with Tabasco hot sauce on Feb. 1, and the collab features the limited-edition salad dressing Tabasco x Tinx avocado jalapeño hot sauce dressing. The union plays off of Tinx’s love of hot sauce, which she’s spotlighted in multiple posts on her 1.5 million-strong TikTok feed (complete with a sparkly Tabasco bottle).
intheknow.com

This $5 cream blush stick is about to become your new favorite makeup staple

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re into a minimal makeup look, your...
WWD

Authentic Brands Group Partners With Global Citizen on Charitable Initiative

Authentic Brands Group has a new deal — but it’s not the purchase of another high-profile brand this time. Instead, Authentic, the brand development and marketing company that owns Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Nautica, Forever 21 and others, is partnering with Global Citizen, the world’s largest international advocacy organization, on a program that will allow its brands and their customers to use their purchasing power to drive change. Global Citizen’s primary mission is to end extreme poverty around the world. Over the past decade, the organization has deployed $41 billion in commitments on its platforms to impact more than 1.15 billion lives....
salestechstar.com

Alibaba.com Releases Digital Trends Report for E-Commerce in 2023

Company also unveils survey of small businesses and finds over a third of SMB owners turned to e-commerce to survive the pandemic. Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplaces, a business unit of Alibaba Group, unveiled its predictions for key digital export trends in 2023 along with the findings from its 2022 small business survey for global suppliers within its Digital B2B Outlook 2023.

