Spotswood Boys Basketball Team Defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge on Senior Night

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team took the court last night against Wardlaw-Hartridge High School for Senior Night. Chargers senior players Aiden Scher, Solan Adams, Dominic Perez, Anthony Sileo, Casey Cumiskey, Joseph Spisso, Matthew Rios and Nick DiChiaro as well as senior managers Emily Yatsko and Adiana Canela were all spotlighted for their contributions to the Spotswood High School boys basketball program before the game.

On the court, the Chargers had a lopsided 62-40 victory over Wardlaw-Hartridge. All the seniors got on the scoresheet in the game. Cumiskey had five points. Adams put up four. Scher chipped in three. Rios had three points with three rebounds and a steal. DiChiaro added three points. Perez had two points. Spisso had an assist and Sileo had three rebounds and two assists in the game.

Junior Kiye Walker led the Chargers' offense once again with 14 points and five rebounds. Daniel Yarus dropped 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Rion Ahmetaj netted nine points with four rebounds and five assists. Albion Ahmetaj put up eight points and grabbed four rebounds. Harrison Kilpatrick had a game-high 32 points for winless Wardlaw-Hartridge.

For warmups, the Chargers came out wearing a special t-shirt. The shirt had E4M inside a yellow heart on the front and on the back was the name Carlson with the number 20. It was a special tribute to Spotswood High School sophomore Matt Carlson. The teen died tragically during the Thanksgiving holiday in an ATV accident while vacationing with his family in Georgia. All season long, Carlson's #20 jersey has been over an empty chair along the Chargers bench in memory of the 16-year-old. Carlson was a member of the Chargers junior varsity basketball team and varsity baseball team.

Spotswood's victory on Senior Night improves the team's overall season victory to 15-5. The Chargers are in second place in the Greater Middlesex Conference's Blue Division behind South River High School. Spotswood returns to the court on Wednesday when the team travels to Middlesex High School to play the Blue Jays. Middlesex is 13-6 this season. The Chargers won the previous meeting between the two teams this season. Game time is at 5:30 p.m.



