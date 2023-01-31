ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotswood Boys Basketball Team Defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge on Senior Night

By Dawn Miller
SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team took the court last night against Wardlaw-Hartridge High School for Senior Night. Chargers senior players Aiden Scher, Solan Adams, Dominic Perez, Anthony Sileo, Casey Cumiskey, Joseph Spisso, Matthew Rios and Nick DiChiaro as well as senior managers Emily Yatsko and Adiana Canela were all spotlighted for their contributions to the Spotswood High School boys basketball program before the game.

On the court, the Chargers had a lopsided 62-40 victory over Wardlaw-Hartridge. All the seniors got on the scoresheet in the game. Cumiskey had five points. Adams put up four. Scher chipped in three. Rios had three points with three rebounds and a steal. DiChiaro added three points. Perez had two points. Spisso had an assist and Sileo had three rebounds and two assists in the game.

Junior Kiye Walker led the Chargers' offense once again with 14 points and five rebounds. Daniel Yarus dropped 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. Rion Ahmetaj netted nine points with four rebounds and five assists. Albion Ahmetaj put up eight points and grabbed four rebounds. Harrison Kilpatrick had a game-high 32 points for winless Wardlaw-Hartridge.

For warmups, the Chargers came out wearing a special t-shirt. The shirt had E4M inside a yellow heart on the front and on the back was the name Carlson with the number 20. It was a special tribute to Spotswood High School sophomore Matt Carlson. The teen died tragically during the Thanksgiving holiday in an ATV accident while vacationing with his family in Georgia. All season long, Carlson's #20 jersey has been over an empty chair along the Chargers bench in memory of the 16-year-old. Carlson was a member of the Chargers junior varsity basketball team and varsity baseball team.

Spotswood's victory on Senior Night improves the team's overall season victory to 15-5. The Chargers are in second place in the Greater Middlesex Conference's Blue Division behind South River High School. Spotswood returns to the court on Wednesday when the team travels to Middlesex High School to play the Blue Jays. Middlesex is 13-6 this season. The Chargers won the previous meeting between the two teams this season. Game time is at 5:30 p.m.

Rion Ahmetaj Scores 21 in Chargers Victory Over Middlesex

MIDDLESEX, NJ - Rion Ahmetaj paced the Chargers' offense on Wednesday, dropping 21 points as the Spotswood High School boys varsity basketball team defeated Middlesex High School 74-49. Ahmetaj also had one rebound, five assists, three blocks and two steals in the game. Three other Chargers also put up double digits on the scoreboard against the Blue Jays.  Junior Kiye Walker earned another double-double this season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Walker also had three assists and a steal in the game. Senior Aiden Scher netted 16 points. Casey Cumiskey scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. Daniel Yarus chipped in eight points for the Chargers. Tommy Lavornia and Jayden Pearyer both scored a dozen points for Middlesex. Sebastian Cano had 11 points for the Blue Jays.  The victory improved the Chargers overall season record to 16-5. Spotswood's win was the team's third in a row. The Chargers are currently in second place in the Greater Middlesex Conference's Blue Division behind South River High School.  Spotswood is back at it on Friday when the Chargers host North Plainfield High School at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium. Game time is at 6:30 p.m.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Tigers Dominant Win on Senior Night Against the Rahway Indians

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - During senior night for South Plainfield, the Tigers won in dominating fashion beating the Rahway Indians, 63-42. It seemed fitting that two seniors led the charge in a convincing win over the Indians. Tonight, the Tigers played with a different energy in front of their friends and families and it showed throughout the game.  The Tigers were led by senior Tareak Williams pitching offensively and defensively. Although the leading scorer for the Tigers is senior guard Brandon Dean, oftentimes Williams facilitates and helps the offense flow. Tonight, however, it appeared Dean and Williams switched roles slightly. Dean...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; No. 9 Madison Upsets No. 8 Morris Knolls; Dodgers Advance to Quarterfinals

MADISON, NJ - Ninth-seeded Madison (13-6) continued its strong play with a 63-52 victory over eighth- seeded Morris Knolls in the Morris County Tournament first round. The Dodgers outscored Morris Knolls 42-26 in the second half. Evan Colao put in 18 points, Jackson Maloney scored 16 points and Tommy Bland added 14. The Dodgers defeated Whippany Park in the Preliminary Round 65-46. Now Madison will advance to face No. 1 West Morris  in the Quarterfinal Round on Saturday Feb. 4   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Defeats Lyndhurst, 5-2

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – The pins were falling for Wood-Ridge, as the Blue Devils defeated Lyndhurst, 5-2, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling matchup Thursday in North Arlington.   The Blue Devils earned the win in game one with a decisive 752-613 victory over the Bears.  Nico Altamura rolled a 228 to lead the way, with Andrew Medina chipping in a 200 game to lead Wood-Ridge to the victory.  Game two went to Lyndhurst, 705-655, despite Giancarlo Valente’s 191 game.  Wood-Ridge bounced back in game three, as Medina rolled a 258 and Dylan Matawa rolled a 210 to lead the Blue Devils to aa 753-722 victory. Wood-Ridge was also able to collect the total pinfall point, defeating Lyndhurst 2160 to 2040   Wood-Ridge 5, Lyndhurst 2         Dylan Matawa 159 172 210 541 Andrew Medina 200 151 258 609 Nico Altamura 228 141 173 542 Giancarlo Valente 165 191 112 468 Wood-Ridge Total 752 655 753 2160 Lyndhurst 613 705 722 2040
LYNDHURST, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops Asbury Park on Senior Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ — Senior Bryan Zhang sank six 3-pointers in his return to the court to lead Watchung Hills over Asbury Park on Senior Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, 58-35. Prior to the game the Watchung Hills seniors and their parents were recognized.  SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE And the teachers selected by each of the senior boys basketball players were honored before tip off. Each senior chose one teacher that has had a positive impact on them and helped to make their experience a positive one. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE Watchung Hills (10-8) took a 34-20 lead into the...
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: West Essex Edges Caldwell, 48-46

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- West Essex withstood an upset bid by Caldwell to hold on for a 48-46 girls basketball victory Thursday night. Sasha Resnick collected 13 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots, and Jordan Cohen also scored 13 points for West Essex (13-5).  Olivia Weiss finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Eliot Biggerstaff grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with six points in the victory. Lauren Sanderson led Caldwell (5-13) with 14 points, Natalia Brown had 12 points and Tea Fiore totaled 10 points in a losing cause.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Boys Basketball: Wins Nail-biter Against Northern Highlands

ALLENDALE, NJ – The Maroons defeated Big North Conference rival Northern Highlands Thursday night by a score of 54-50 to improve to 12-7 on the season. The final score is not indicative of the pace and scoring of much of Thursday night’s contest against the Highlanders. The game was scoreless, on both sides, until the 4:23 mark when Ridgewood managed to finally put the ball in the basket. The Maroons played stifling defense in the opening eight minutes, and the offense began to click a little bit at the tale end of the quarter finishing the frame on a 13-4 run....
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
tapinto.net

Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Falls Short Against Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team lost a hard fought game to Highland Park High School on Tuesday, losing 49-45. Spotswood was down 32-28 at the half. The Chargers' comeback was just short in the final two quarters. Highland Park outscored Spotswood 18-17. The loss to a Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division team did not impact the Chargers' first place position in the division.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South Brunswick Cools Off East Brunswick, 55-42, on SB Senior Night

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Before analytics took over the sport and dictated the importance of the 3-pointer, basketball teams used to emphasize the value of points in the paint. On Senior Night in South Brunswick, the Vikings highlighted the truth of that old-school philosophy that dates farther back than any of their oldest players birth dates. Dominating the interior offensively, South Brunswick built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to a 55-42 boys basketball victory over East Brunswick Thursday night. Daniel Swirad led the Vikings with 20 points, and was the standout performer in the decisive second quarter, when he continually got free for...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Verona Dominates Against Paterson JFK, 78-6

VERONA, NJ -- The Verona wrestling team turned in a convincing performance on Senior Night with a 78-6 victory over Paterson Kennedy on Wednesday. Seniors Matt Steitz (165 lbs.), Christian Vasquez (175 lbs.) and Nick Priori (190 lbs.) all pinned their opponentsin well under three minutes.  Also recording victories via pin for Verona (7-10) were Nicolae Stanescue (134), Gavin Gonch (146), Jake Ferry (152), Joel Gonzalez (159) and John Stockelberg (285).
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

High School Senior Tackles Bruising Fullbacks, Precalculus Exams

NEW BRUNSWICK – Trying to tackle bruising fullbacks was challenging, but Yasir Johnson said they were not as scary as pre-calculus tests with polynomial functions and linear factors. “You look at it and you think you know what you’re doing, but sometimes you really don’t,” he said. “With football, you know what’s going to happen.” The New Brunswick High School senior has taken on both challenges with uncommon dedication and intensity, and on Feb. 1 his hard work in the athletic and academic arenas was recognized and rewarded when he signed a letter of intent to play football at Assumption University on a scholarship...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield High Football Standout Nathaniel Brown Will Play College Football at Pace University

A strong family support base, coupled with a commitment to academic success, spiritual guidance and a lot of athletic skill has helped Bloomfield High's talented defensive back and wide receiver, Nathaniel Brown, to the next phase of his life. Brown, the youngest of two born to Bridgit Burton Brown and Bryan Brown, will play collegiate football at Pace University, beginning this fall. The Bloomfield High senior made his decision official, on Feb. 1, at the office of BHS principal Christopher Jennings, with his parents and sister, Lonnie, in attendance, along with Jennings, Bloomfield athletic director, Steve Jenkins and the Bengals head football...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Dayton Hands Elizabeth its First Loss, 63-58, in OT

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- The Dayton girls basketball team dealt previously unbeaten Elizabeth its first loss of the season, 63-58, in overtime on Wednesday. Sami Casey scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-5), who outscored Elizabeth, 11-6, in overtime. Molly Martys finished with 15 points, Amiel Dillard had 12 points and Angela Gatto netted 10 points for Dayton. Dillard hit a jumper in the lane to give Dayton a 56-54 lead with 3:02 left in overtime. Martys hit a driving rebound basket with 1:52 to go to extend the Bulldogs' lead to 58-54. After an Elizabeth basket, Casey sank both ends of a one-and-one with 29 seconds left to give Dayton a 60-56 lead. A layup by Caitlyn Del Duca in the final seconds capped the scoring for Dayton. Dynasty Chandler grabbed 18 rebounds to go with 11 points for Elizabeth (20-1).
DAYTON, OH
TAPinto.net

Eastside High School Football Standout Elijah Carroll Commits to East Stroudsburg

PATERSON, NJ -  Eastside Football’s Elijah Carroll and his proud parents sat at a table with three hats, each bearing the logos of universities that had made offers to the star returner for next year – Alvernia College, East Stroudsburg, and Pace. After Carroll made some welcoming remarks to the group of supporters in the Eastside gymnasium, he put the East Stroudsburg University (ESU) hat on his head. Almost on cue, his mother, Monesia Jones, and his father, Rufus Carroll, unzipped their jackets to reveal their East Stroudsburg t-shirts. His grandparents, Henry and Victoria Rollins, were close by watching proudly.  “Throughout my...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Sweeps Secaucus

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Michael Quimbayo’s 600 series lifted Hasbrouck Heights to a 7-0 victory over Secaucus in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match Thursday afternoon in North Arlington. Michael McGurran’s 191 was high game for the Aviators are the crush the Patriots, 723-547. The Aviators followed up with an equally dominating win in game two, despite a stoppage in the match due to technical difficulties with the lanes, defeating Secaucus 716-466.  Quimbayo rolled a 203 to lead Hasbrouck Heights. The Aviators completed the sweep with a 705-553 win over the Patriots in game three.  Quimbayo’s 209 game led the way with McGurran rolling a 204. Hasbrouck Heights 7, Secaucus 0         Michael Quimbayo 188 203 209 600 Michael McCurran 191 183 204 578 Jake Rozsa 176 159 137 472 William Munoz 168 171 155 494 Hasbrouck Heights Total 723 716 705 2144 Secaucus 547 466 553 1566
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Going Green for the Home Team at Cooper's Poynt School

CAMDEN, NJ – Cooper's Poynt Family School went Eagles green on Thursday to make it clear the city school backs its hometown team in the Super Bowl on February 12. Students, faculty, staff and parents of the school held a pep rally for the NFC Champions, celebrating the football team's accomplishments. The school’s traditional colors of blue and yellow were unofficially changed to green and white for the day. Jerseys representing various eras of Philadelphia Eagles football and its players were worn. Green-colored items such as beaded necklaces and plastic bracelets were tossed to students. One person even dressed as the Eagles mascot. “This (pep...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Hoboken Beats BelovED Charter, 53-16

HOBOKEN, NJ -- Deandra Gutierrez' long-range shooting fueled Hoboken to a 53-16 girls basketball victory over BelovED Charter on Tuesday. Gutierrez sank five 3-pointers and finished with a 17 points for the RedWings (11-6). Emma Conway led Hoboken in scoring with 20 points. Gutierrez leads Hoboken with 33 3-point baskets this season. Conway paces the team in scoring (186 points) and rebounding (148).
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Tops Summit, 44-25

UNION, NJ -- The Union wrestling team recorded three pins and went on to a 44-25 victory over Summit on Wednesday. The Farmers improved to 7-12. Summit is 4-15. 106 Jaydon Robles (U) — Pin 5:03 Quinn McNamara (S) 120 Jake Reimold (S) — Major Decision 16-8 Macain Romain (U) 126 Woodley Auciel (U) — Forfeit 132 Ariel Azeredo (U) — Forfeit 138 Gabriel Hargrove (U) — Technical Fall (17-2) Bryan Silva (S) 144 Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 4:38 Brendan Melendez (S) 150 Zach Natale (S) — Pin 2:22 Joshua Deleon (U) 157 Samuel Gouveia (S) — Pin 2:53 Ronaldinho Martinez (U) 165 Adams Jacques (U) — Pin 2:55 Jean-Cordell Hearinger (S) 175 Chris Gomez (S) — Decision 12-6 Daniel Collin (U) 190 Aviel Hernandez (U) — Forfeit 215 Nicholas Bertolotti (U) — Decision 4-2 Shane Reasons (S) 285 Samuel Henry (S) — Pin 1:24 Obreight Ingram (U)
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School's Malcolm Ballard Middlesex/Monmouth Wrestling Champ

OLD BRIDGE, NJ - Memorial Middle School seventh grader Malcolm Ballard has one more championship to add to his first-ever wrestling season. On Tuesday, Ballard took home the 85-pound wrestling championship at the Middle School Monmouth County/Middlesex County Wrestling meet at the Salk Middle School in Old Bridge. Ballard won the Middlesex County Small School title in the 85-pound weight class last week and then won the Middlesex County Big School versus Small School title on Monday. His victory Tuesday moves him into the Ocean County tournament which takes place on Thursday. Ballard is now 11-2 in his first wrestling season. The seventh grader came out for the Colts wrestling team after being cut from Memorial's boys' basketball team.  "Malcolm came out after not making the basketball team and quickly picked up the sport and began to see success," said Memorial Middle School wrestling coach Daniel Krainski. "Malcolm is a very athletic student athlete who also plays football in the fall."
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Columbia Gets by Glen Ridge, 42-40

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -- The Columbia wrestling team recorded seven pins, which were just enough for the Cougars to defeat Glen Ridge, 42-40, Wednesday night. Columbia is 10-5. Glen Ridge is 9-4. 106 Reid Ordower (C) — Pin 5:45 Sebastian Kristal (GR) 113 Jared Van Allen (C) — Pin 4:57 Aaron Amici (GR) 120 Nico Frazier (GR) — Pin 3:14 Christian Venescar (C) 126 Owen Kristal (GR) — Forfeit 132 Kenji Shimizu (C) — Pin 3:12 Blake Davidson (GR) 138 August Katz (C) — Pin 1:46 Aiden Wallace (GR) 144 Derek Mingmongkol (C) — Pin 0:25 Mac Davidson (GR) 150 Riley Walsman (C) — Pin 2:41 Sebastian Chang-D`Arcy (GR) 157 Nichols Nicholas (GR) — Pin 4:57 William Walsman (C) 165 Jake Liloia (GR) — Pin 5:22 Lukas Alexander (C) 175 Ryder Smith (GR) — Major Decision 12-1 Louis Thelemaque III (C) 190 Nicholas Alexander (C) — Pin 0:24 Emmet Bushue (GR) 215 Sean Horsky (GR) — Pin 3:25 Leo Gold (C)
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

