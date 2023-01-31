Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux
Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
2 NOPD officers exposed to fentanyl needed Narcan - Mayor Cantrell says
NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers who were exposed to fentanyl three weeks ago while responding to a call, needed Narcan to recover from the exposure, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday morning at her weekly press briefing. Cantrell said that the officers picked up a bag or...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
NOLA.com
Motorcyclist killed in Metairie crash on Veterans Boulevard: JPSO
A man riding a motorcycle died following a crash with a sport utility vehicle on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim. The wreck was reported about 4 p.m. at the intersection...
Dentist office abruptly closes; customers now want their money back
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge dentist has seemingly disappeared, leaving patients wondering where he is and wanting their money back. Outside the Esthetic Associates dental office in the Highland Place Shopping Center, the missed delivery notes from FedEx are piling up. “My husband has been here at...
an17.com
John Wyble announces candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 75
Franklinton, LA — Today, Washington Parish School Board President and community advocate John Wyble announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 75. Wyble is an accomplished, nationally certified executive leader with more than 30 years of service as an advocate for education, healthcare, quality of life, and economic independence for all citizens. As a leader, strategist, and collaborator, he intends to bring his diverse experience leading complex organizations to the State Capitol and defend our rural values and communities.
an17.com
Cynthia Ann Vilardo Alessi
Cynthia Ann Vilardo Alessi of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 66. She was born on November 3, 1956, in Hammond, Louisiana. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Burnell T. Alessi; mother, Josephine "Phine" Inzinna Vilardo; children, Tiffany Alessi Carter, Amanda L. Alessi, and Jared M. Alessi and wife Megan Rushing Alessi; grandchildren, Hannah Carter, Emily Carter, Naomi Carter, Adeline Langlois, and Lillian Alessi; great grandson, Salvador Carter Reed; and brother, Salvador J. Vilardo, Jr.
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office employee allegedly stole $158K from department, manipulated system for years
PORT ALLEN - Arrest records show a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's employee who worked as a traffic clerk manipulated computers and pocketed $158,852 according to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Those documents allege Mandy Miller carried out the theft from July 2018 until July 2022. The report...
18-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries and Thefts in the Thibodaux Area
18-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries and Thefts in the Thibodaux Area. Thibodaux, Louisiana – An 18-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in the Thibodaux area. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that one man has been...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a suspect from Donaldsonville on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop. According to a news release, 30-year-old Jyrah Jamard Bringier was arrested Jan. 31 along Hwy. 1 near Klotzville. A narcotics officer reportedly observed a vehicle commit a...
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
brproud.com
Two people connected to Winbourne drive-by shooting in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two individuals connected to a drive-by shooting on Winbourne Avenue have been taken into police custody on Wednesday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Winbourne Avenue on Monday, Jan. 30. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the road. Upon reviewing a surveillance camera in the area, it was discovered that a black GMC Yukon was seen shooting at a group of unknown males. The vehicle then fled the area.
NOLA.com
Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival
A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
Tickfaw man wanted on molestation charge, authorities say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help to locate a man with outstanding warrants. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, of Tickfaw, is wanted on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Missing Gonzales man found dead in St. James Parish, authorities report
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the remains of a Gonzales man were found in a sugarcane field in the Convent area of St. James Parish. According to a news release, detectives began investigating the whereabouts of 26-year-old Robert Lee Hampton after family members reported him missing since Jan. 19.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since taking office, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration sent out a yearly recap mailer that may have broken state law. Tri-fold pamphlets titled “City of New Orleans 2022 Recap” were mailed to 106,000 New Orleans homes over the past week,...
Cops looking for CBD spitter
New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly spit on a woman in the CBD. “The NOPD is looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a simple battery & simple assault,” according to a news release.
Shooting investigation leads to four arrested with 13 charges in total
A search warrant issued for the address led to the discovery of illegal drugs and evidence in the shooting.
Boutte man booked with 23 burglary-related counts in St. Charles Parish
BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - A Boutte man accused of at least 23 vehicle and business burglaries or attempts over the past two months has been arrested, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (Jan. 30). Gary R. Pierre is accused of committing the crimes over eight separate dates...
