ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
lafourchegazette.com

3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux

Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
HAHNVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Motorcyclist killed in Metairie crash on Veterans Boulevard: JPSO

A man riding a motorcycle died following a crash with a sport utility vehicle on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim. The wreck was reported about 4 p.m. at the intersection...
METAIRIE, LA
an17.com

John Wyble announces candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 75

Franklinton, LA — Today, Washington Parish School Board President and community advocate John Wyble announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 75. Wyble is an accomplished, nationally certified executive leader with more than 30 years of service as an advocate for education, healthcare, quality of life, and economic independence for all citizens. As a leader, strategist, and collaborator, he intends to bring his diverse experience leading complex organizations to the State Capitol and defend our rural values and communities.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Cynthia Ann Vilardo Alessi

Cynthia Ann Vilardo Alessi of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 66. She was born on November 3, 1956, in Hammond, Louisiana. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Burnell T. Alessi; mother, Josephine "Phine" Inzinna Vilardo; children, Tiffany Alessi Carter, Amanda L. Alessi, and Jared M. Alessi and wife Megan Rushing Alessi; grandchildren, Hannah Carter, Emily Carter, Naomi Carter, Adeline Langlois, and Lillian Alessi; great grandson, Salvador Carter Reed; and brother, Salvador J. Vilardo, Jr.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

18-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries and Thefts in the Thibodaux Area

18-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries and Thefts in the Thibodaux Area. Thibodaux, Louisiana – An 18-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in the Thibodaux area. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that one man has been...
THIBODAUX, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a suspect from Donaldsonville on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop. According to a news release, 30-year-old Jyrah Jamard Bringier was arrested Jan. 31 along Hwy. 1 near Klotzville. A narcotics officer reportedly observed a vehicle commit a...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Two people connected to Winbourne drive-by shooting in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two individuals connected to a drive-by shooting on Winbourne Avenue have been taken into police custody on Wednesday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Winbourne Avenue on Monday, Jan. 30. Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the road. Upon reviewing a surveillance camera in the area, it was discovered that a black GMC Yukon was seen shooting at a group of unknown males. The vehicle then fled the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival

A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
KENNER, LA
WAFB

Tickfaw man wanted on molestation charge, authorities say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help to locate a man with outstanding warrants. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lloyd Bumgarden, 36, of Tickfaw, is wanted on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of molestation of a juvenile.
TICKFAW, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Missing Gonzales man found dead in St. James Parish, authorities report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the remains of a Gonzales man were found in a sugarcane field in the Convent area of St. James Parish. According to a news release, detectives began investigating the whereabouts of 26-year-old Robert Lee Hampton after family members reported him missing since Jan. 19.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since taking office, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration sent out a yearly recap mailer that may have broken state law. Tri-fold pamphlets titled “City of New Orleans 2022 Recap” were mailed to 106,000 New Orleans homes over the past week,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cops looking for CBD spitter

New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly spit on a woman in the CBD. “The NOPD is looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a simple battery & simple assault,” according to a news release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy