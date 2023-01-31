Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
Blake Shelton Breaks Ground on Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s Blue Tick Burger, Redneck Nachos, Hillbilly Seltzer, and more are coming to Sin City. Blake recently broke ground in Las Vegas on his sixth Ole Red restaurant and bar. The Vegas location, tentatively slated to open in late 2023, follows venues in Nashville (2), Tishomingo, Gatlinburg, and Orlando.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor
Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
Reba McEntire Reveals How Boyfriend Rex Linn Helped Step Up Her Game in ‘The Hammer’
As a celebrated actress and musician with more than 50 film, TV, and music video projects under her belt, Reba McEntire is no stranger to the camera. But for Reba, the upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer was different. In the film, she plays “loose cannon” judge Kim Wheeler, a character...
Marie Osmond’s Net Worth Is Jaw-Dropping! See How Much the ‘Paper Roses’ Singer Makes
Since she rose to fame in the early ‘70s, Marie Osmond has become one of Hollywood’s most iconic singers and TV stars. It’s no surprise that the former host of The Talk has a massive net worth. Keep scrolling for details on how much money she makes.
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Reba McEntire's Relationship Problems With BF Rex Linn Revealed As Country Star Focuses On 'Emotional Connection' Instead Of Bedroom Romps: Sources
Reba McEntire and her beau, Rex Linn, have a lot of history together and that comes with issues like any couple. RadarOnline.com has learned one of their struggles may have arisen from the pair's different love languages.The country icon and actor met in 1991, three decades before they started dating. "Reba is more about the emotional connection and companionship," said an insider close to the chart-topping performer. "That's what drew her to Rex initially. He's a kind, caring person. She loves him very much but she's just not into all that romance hooey." As for Linn, the sources claim that...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport
Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
Marie Osmond Has a Sky-High Net Worth! See How Much Money the Singer Makes, Career Details, More
Marie Osmond is one of the most successful singers and television personalities in showbiz. So, it’s no wonder why the former Donny & Marie host has a soaring net worth after years in the spotlight. However, Marie made headlines more than once for revealing that she won’t leave her children massive inheritances, as most wealthy celebrities tend to...
Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'
Reba McEntire has revealed if she'd replace Blake Shelton on The Voice, after previously turning down the job. While speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura from Reba's Place — the country music icon's her new three-floor restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma — the singer was asked if she would reconsider joining the NBC competition series. "Who could fill Blake's shoes?" McEntire quipped with a smile.
'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'
“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
'Friends Close, Husband Closer!': Miranda Lambert Keeping Brendan McLoughlin On Tight Leash As Country Icon Continues Her Sin City Residency
Miranda Lambert has been ensuring that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is right by her side as her performing schedule remains booked and busy, RadarOnline.com has learned.McLoughlin spoke with the Hell on Heels hitmaker about wanting to venture to his native New York to visit his son while she continues her Las Vegas residency, sources close to the country icon revealed, claiming that she has been keeping him on a tight leash.Insiders said the former cop was considering a return to the Big Apple when his right-hand woman hits the Sin City stage this spring. Before the new year, the Tennessee-based...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
13-year-old ventriloquist sings incredible, sassy version of 'You Don't Own Me' on 'AGT'
It’s not every day a ventriloquist act is so jaw-dropping that it has to be seen to be believed. But when it does happen, it’s usually on “America’s Got Talent.” Ana-Maria Mărgean was only 11 years old when she first took to the stage on “Romania’s Got Talent” to show off her ventriloquism skills, an act inspired by videos of fellow ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” Season 2 champion Terry Fator. Using puppets built for her by her parents, the young performer tirelessly spent her quarantine time in 2020 learning how to bring them to life, which led to her receiving a Golden Buzzer and eventually winning the entire series in Romania. Mărgean is now 13 and a competitor on this season of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” hoping to be crowned the winner and perform her own show in Vegas, just like her hero Fator.
Blake Shelton's Success With 'Barmageddon' Rubbing Fellow Country Stars The Wrong Way, Claims Insider: 'They're Jealous'
It appears everything Blake Shelton touches turns to gold — much to the dismay of his fellow country hitmakers. Though the upcoming season of The Voice will be the singer's last, fans can still see him on TV via Barmageddon — his, Carson Daly and Nikki Bella's successful new game show that's ruffling feathers across the industry.The series takes place at Ole Red, his bar in downtown Nashville, the same area that's home to locales owned by the likes of ex-wife Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean. But since Shelton's joint is the only one on the small screen,...
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Recap: Tom Ball Gets Final Golden Buzzer After The ‘Best Performance’ Of The Season
AGT: All-Stars is one step closer to the finals, and there’s still one more Golden Buzzer to give out. In the January 30 episode, two acts will move forward. One act will be given the group Golden Buzzer. Peter Rosalita returns after making a splash during AGT season 16....
Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Golden Buzzer Winner That Simon Cowell Says Is 'The Best Performance I've Seen All Series'
'Britain's Got Talent' finalist Tom Ball gets the group Golden Buzzer on 'AGT: All-Stars.'
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
