Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal Investigation
A clouded leopard named Nova that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. Fox 4 reports the animal was found on zoo grounds in a tree near its original habitat and was not hurt, but will be evaluated by a vet. Police are launching a criminal investigation into the incident. The zoo found a tear in the outer mesh that surrounds the habitat and considers it suspicious.
Dallas Zoo says tamarin monkeys that went missing for a day are healthy and uninjured
The emperor tamarin monkeys that disappeared from the Dallas Zoo earlier this week but were recovered by police in an abandoned home on Tuesday are healthy and uninjured, the zoo said.
A vulture died under 'unusual' circumstances at a Dallas zoo about a week after a clouded leopard escaped an enclosure with a 'suspicious' rip
The Dallas Zoo said the endangered vulture did not appear to have died from natural causes. Police are investigating and security has been ramped up.
A dozen squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo, officials say
A dozen squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo Saturday, less than two days before a pair of monkeys were stolen from the Dallas Zoo, officials say. The person who stole the animals in Louisiana broke into Zoosiana in Broussard — a city about 7 miles southeast of Lafayette — just before midnight and stole the animals from a squirrel monkey exhibit, the zoo said in a Facebook post.
2 emperor tamarin monkeys reported missing from Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Police Department is investigating another missing animal case at the Dallas Zoo.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
The last video Paul Murdaugh recorded, filmed just minutes before he was killed, shows a chocolate Labrador retriever wagging its tail. In the background, there are three voices — including one that Paul’s friends say belongs to Alex Murdaugh.
Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot
A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
americanmilitarynews.com
Brutal details emerge of deadly shark attack; first known shark death of 2023
Details about the first deadly shark attack of 2023 have come out and they are brutal, with witnesses saying a great white shark virtually decapitated an unfortunate diver in Mexico. According to the website Tracking Sharks, 53-year-old Manuel Lopez was diving for mollusks in Tobari Bay off the coast of...
Zoo director in Mexico had four of its animals killed and served at Christmas party, police say
A former director of a Southern Mexico zoo allegedly killed and served up four of its pygmy goats at a Christmas dinner party.Authorities said on Tuesday that José Rubén Nava was replaced as director of the zoo in Chilpancingo city on 12 January after the death of a deer.According to officials, investigations revealed that Mr Nava had allegedly ordered some of the animals in the zoo’s collection to be sold off, traded or eaten.Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department’s director of wildlife, said Mr Nava had four of the zoo’s male pygmy goats killed and cooked for an...
Shark Attacks 8-Year-Old While Family Films His Catch: VIDEO
8-year-old Manni Alam caught himself a nice coral trout and dove into the ocean to retrieve it as his family filmed. Then a shark attacked. The Alams never could have known a shark had its eye on Manni’s trout, too. But it did, and as Manni’s family recorded, a mid-sized blacktip shark shot up from under the boat to grab the trout. Manni had already thrown it onto the boat’s back platform, however, so the shark bit his chest, instead.
Woman mistakenly pronounced dead was found alive in body bag, report says
An Iowa care facility is facing fines totaling $10,000 after mistakenly pronouncing a 66-year-old resident dead and having her transported to a funeral home, where she woke up "gasping for air." A new report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, released on Feb. 1, 2023 and first reported by CBS affiliate KCCI, details the series of events that led up to the woman being mistakenly pronounced dead. The unidentified resident, who had been at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center since Dec. 2021, was moved into hospice care at the facility on Dec. 28, 2022, because of "senile...
Mexico Zoo Chief Slaughtered Pygmy Goats for Party Food, Authorities Say
The former director of a zoo in Mexico has been accused of killing four of the park’s pygmy goats to be cooked and served as food at a Christmas party. “These four animals [were] slaughtered and cooked on the zoo’s premises, and were served as food at the year-end party,” said Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department’s director of wildlife. “This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.” José Rubén Nava, who was the director of the zoo in the city of Chilpancingo at the time, was replaced on Jan. 12 after a deer died in the park. On Tuesday, officials announced that an investigation found that several animals in the zoo had been allegedly sold or eaten at Nava’s direction.Read it at The Guardian
