Silence DoGood

Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal Investigation

A clouded leopard named Nova that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. Fox 4 reports the animal was found on zoo grounds in a tree near its original habitat and was not hurt, but will be evaluated by a vet. Police are launching a criminal investigation into the incident. The zoo found a tear in the outer mesh that surrounds the habitat and considers it suspicious.
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

A dozen squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo, officials say

A dozen squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo Saturday, less than two days before a pair of monkeys were stolen from the Dallas Zoo, officials say. The person who stole the animals in Louisiana broke into Zoosiana in Broussard — a city about 7 miles southeast of Lafayette — just before midnight and stole the animals from a squirrel monkey exhibit, the zoo said in a Facebook post.
BROUSSARD, LA
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
The Independent

Zoo director in Mexico had four of its animals killed and served at Christmas party, police say

A former director of a Southern Mexico zoo allegedly killed and served up four of its pygmy goats at a Christmas dinner party.Authorities said on Tuesday that José Rubén Nava was replaced as director of the zoo in Chilpancingo city on 12 January after the death of a deer.According to officials, investigations revealed that Mr Nava had allegedly ordered some of the animals in the zoo’s collection to be sold off, traded or eaten.Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department’s director of wildlife, said Mr Nava had four of the zoo’s male pygmy goats killed and cooked for an...
Outsider.com

Shark Attacks 8-Year-Old While Family Films His Catch: VIDEO

8-year-old Manni Alam caught himself a nice coral trout and dove into the ocean to retrieve it as his family filmed. Then a shark attacked. The Alams never could have known a shark had its eye on Manni’s trout, too. But it did, and as Manni’s family recorded, a mid-sized blacktip shark shot up from under the boat to grab the trout. Manni had already thrown it onto the boat’s back platform, however, so the shark bit his chest, instead.
CBS News

Woman mistakenly pronounced dead was found alive in body bag, report says

An Iowa care facility is facing fines totaling $10,000 after mistakenly pronouncing a 66-year-old resident dead and having her transported to a funeral home, where she woke up "gasping for air." A new report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, released on Feb. 1, 2023 and first reported by CBS affiliate KCCI, details the series of events that led up to the woman being mistakenly pronounced dead. The unidentified resident, who had been at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center since Dec. 2021, was moved into hospice care at the facility on Dec. 28, 2022, because of "senile...
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mexico Zoo Chief Slaughtered Pygmy Goats for Party Food, Authorities Say

The former director of a zoo in Mexico has been accused of killing four of the park’s pygmy goats to be cooked and served as food at a Christmas party. “These four animals [were] slaughtered and cooked on the zoo’s premises, and were served as food at the year-end party,” said Fernando Ruiz Gutierrez, the state environment department’s director of wildlife. “This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.” José Rubén Nava, who was the director of the zoo in the city of Chilpancingo at the time, was replaced on Jan. 12 after a deer died in the park. On Tuesday, officials announced that an investigation found that several animals in the zoo had been allegedly sold or eaten at Nava’s direction.Read it at The Guardian

