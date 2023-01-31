Read full article on original website
5 displaced by Pawtucket fire
Firefighters had to open up the wall under one of the windows to get at the flames.
iheart.com
Police ID man killed in Cranston crash
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Dyer Avenue.
Man critically wounded in Pawtucket shooting
Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.
NECN
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol County, MSP authorities seize over 5.5 kilos of cocaine, guns, $28,000 cash, arrest 2
An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegal guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
ABC6.com
1 current, 1 former Rhode Island police officer face union embezzlement charges
One current and one former Rhode Island police officer are facing charges related to the alleged embezzlement and misuse of police union funds, the state attorney general’s office said.
Turnto10.com
Cranston Street Armory warming station prepares for at least 200 as dangerous cold sets in
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dangerously cold weather is on the way, and people living outside may be looking for a place to stay. Local leaders and homeless advocates are ramping up efforts to get the unhoused into warming stations and shelters ahead of the frigid conditions. Amos House executive...
East Boston Man Gunned Down By Former Employee At Brockton Dollar Tree: DA
State and local police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of a man from East Boston this week.Police responded to reports of gunshots at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello Street in Brockton around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Plymouth C…
Turnto10.com
iheart.com
Providence, Woonsocket Police Investigate Deaths
Police in the state continue to investigate a paid of deaths. In Providence, a woman was shot and killed Monday after as she was in a home on Prudence Avenue. That is in the Silver Lake area of the city. Officials have provided few details. This morning police have confirmed...
ABC6.com
Cranston PD recognized for traffic safety initiatives
The Cranston Police Department has received recognition for its "outstanding" traffic safety initiatives.
ABC6.com
Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
Dartmouth Highway Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Capture
DARTMOUTH — A state police pursuit of a suspect who allegedly fled on foot from a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth early Thursday morning has ended with the suspect's capture. Residents of North Dartmouth and northern New Bedford may have noticed a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter circling an area between I-195 and Rt. 6 as the sky grew light just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
Police searching for missing Attleboro teen
Nathan McCormick, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Attleboro YMCA.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket, state disagree on who is to blame for trash piles along I-95 underpasses
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — For more than a week, nothing has been done to help the people seeking shelter at the Interstate 95 underpasses in Pawtucket, and the city and state cannot agree on who is to blame. "Their policy is really ridiculous in all honesty, it's a state...
