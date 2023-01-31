Read full article on original website
Related
Why Hasn't Jane Tennant's Daughter Been on 'NCIS: Hawaii' This Season? Here's What We Know
Season 2 of CBS’s hit show NCIS: Hawai'i continues to captivate fans of the NCIS universe. The series follows a team of naval criminal investigators who operate in Hawaii. Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant, the Special Agent in Charge. In Season 1 of the crime-fighting drama, we were...
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
A Different ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Was Almost Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’
The Last of Us is the first big prestige TV show of 2023. HBO‘s adaptation of the beloved video game franchise was a highly sought-after project for many actors, especially young women hoping to take on the role of Ellie, one of the story’s two leads. Bella Ramsey of Game of Thrones fame earned the part amid plenty of competition, which included one of her former castmates on GOT.
Annie Wersching: 5 Things About The Late ‘24’ & ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Dead At 45 After Cancer Battle
Annie Wesching was best known for her roles in ’24,’ ‘Bosch,’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries’. The actress lent her voice talents to the 2013 video game ‘The Last of Us,’ which is now a hit HBO series. After a battle with cancer, Wesching...
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court
"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
All the New Romance Movies Airing on Hallmark Channel in February 2023
Love is in the air at Hallmark Channel this February, with four brand-new movie premieres, plus new episodes of 'The Way Home.'
Collider
'King Of The Hill' Reboot Coming to Hulu With Original Cast Returning
A return to Arlen, Texas is in the works at Hulu. A King Of The Hill revival has been ordered by the streaming platform with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return along with the rest of the original voice cast. Judge and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Hank and Peggy Hill, respectively. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby Hill, along with Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man
The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
Popculture
'The Last of Us' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO
After breaking ratings records with its premiere episode and scoring the network's largest Episode 1 to Episode 2 viewership gain, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Seemingly as fast as the Cordyceps zombie fungus can spread, HBO on Friday greenlit a second season of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The renewal came just two episodes into the show's debut run.
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 3's Long, Long Running Time
Sunday's The Last of Us, titled "Long Long Time," runs for a long, long time. HBO has confirmed the title and running time of episode 3, which introduces a pair of post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town: Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). According to the HBO schedule, the feature-length episode clocks in at 81 minutes, just shy of the 85-minute series premiere. That's considerably longer than last week's normal-sized episode 2 (56 minutes) and the upcoming episode 4 (airing February 5th) and episode 5 (February 12th).
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 4 Introduces Melanie Lynskey's Character
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1.] "If I'm taking you with me, there's some rules you gotta follow," Joel (Pedro Pascal) told Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to end episode 3 of The Last of Us. Rule one: no bringing up Tess (Anna Torv), ever. Rule two: Ellie doesn't tell anyone about her Infected bite mark or her immunity to the Cordyceps infection. Rule three: "You do what I say when I say it." Those rules just might save her life when Joel and Ellie encounter Kathleen (Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey).
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' actor, dead at 62
Lance Kerwin, an actor best known for his role on the TV miniseries "Salem's Lot" and other notable series throughout the '70s, has died, his talent agent John Boitano tells CNN. He was 62. No information on his cause of death was provided. Kerwin began his career appearing in a...
Comments / 0