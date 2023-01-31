Read full article on original website
Latest Sci-Fi News: You’ve seen everything after you see Pedro Pascal twerking with a Clicker from ‘The Last of Us’ on live television
The Last of Us is supposed to be a terrifying story when it isn’t trying to make you cry your heart out, but after watching Pedro Pascal working that post-apocalyptic dad bod next to a Clicker, we’re not sure if the Cordyceps-infused creatures will ever scare us again.
Nick Offerman hasn’t played ‘The Last of Us’ because his heart belongs to another video game
The Last of Us episode three – “Long, Long Time” – is already in contention for the year’s best episode of television. In a ruined world full of monsters there isn’t much to be happy about, but the love story between misanthropic Doomsday survivalist Bill and handsome romantic Frank brought a tear to our eyes. That turned into a flood during the gut-punch ending to their story, and the rest of the season will have to be something special to live up to it.
The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway
James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
A strong contender for Netflix’s weirdest series of all-time deserves to endure as a mind-melting cult favorite
Netflix pumps out so much content on an annual basis that it’s easy to lose track of the hidden gems and underrated favorites that could easily be worth your time, but calling Brand New Cherry Flavor an acquired taste would be an understatement of epic proportions. The eight-episode existential...
Dangerous fungus among us unnerves ‘Last of Us’ fans
An apocalypse might be right around the corner, as The Wall Street Journal reports that dangerous fungi, such as those responsible for Valley Fever — diagnosed by symptoms resembling those of the flu — has begun spreading across the U.S. That’s no news to The Last of Us fans, whose knowledge of the fungus known as cordyceps has prepared them for just such an occurrence. In fact, they’ve been preaching of an impending outbreak since 2013, when Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us game dramatized a supposedly-fictional pandemic caused by a mutated cordyceps strand. Shortly thereafter, fans came to realize that the higher-ups at Naughty Dog were inspired by a real-life fungus known as Ophiocordyceps unilateralis (cordyceps for short), otherwise called the “zombie ant fungus,” which is known to infect insects.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Funeral Details and Public Memorial Plans Revealed
Stephen "tWitch" Boss died at the age of 40, leaving his loved ones and fans devastated. The beloved dancer was laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants Her Daytime Talk Show To Make A Big Move, But Would That Impact Custody Agreements With Her Ex?
The Kelly Clarkson Show is eyeing a big move, but what would that mean for the host's custody arrangement?
Pamela Anderson Doubles Down On Tim Allen Flashing Incident, Talks How Things Would Be Different Today
While Tim Allen has denied flashing Pamela Anderson on the set of Home Improvement, she's standing by her allegations.
George Maharis: A Pop-Culture Sensation via TV's "Route 66"
George Maharis was cast as one of the charismatic stars of the TV classic, Route 66, and became a pop-culture sensation. With the premiere of the show in 1960, the handsome actor, who today is a remarkable 93 years old, soon had a significant cult following as Buzz Murdock. The role imbued a James Dean-like appeal, while Maharis had created his own real-life mystique off-screen.
James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man
The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
A hidden gem overshadowed by ‘Top Gun’ crash lands at number five on the Netflix charts
Tom Cruise’s massive legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest successes of 2022, but it also led to many other films being left to feed on box office scraps and starving on wafer thin promotion. The Korean War biopic drama Devotion fell victim to Cruise’s blockbuster...
‘Dr. Phil’ Talk Show To End After 21 Seasons
Dr. Phil McGraw announced on Tuesday that his syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil” will end with its current 21st season. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”
Dwayne Johnson puts on a brave face and gets back to work as the DCU carries on without him
James Gunn and Peter Safran’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters has finally been revealed to the world, and the irony hasn’t been lost on many DCU supporters that the new co-CEOs have swept in an instantly changed the hierarchy of power. With the sole exception of...
New report claims Liam Hemsworth might not be Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ for very long
Once upon a time, The Witcher was being held up as Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones. The first season in 2019 saw record viewing figures, with particular praise directed to Henry Cavill’s lead performance as stoic monster-slayer Geralt of Rivia. Since then, the plan has been somewhat derailed.
Stephen King suggests all would-be writers of the world need to drop one phrase
If Stephen King isn’t America’s most critically-acclaimed writer, he’s certainly one of the country’s – if not the world’s – most successful. With 83 novels, most of them bestsellers, 19 movies or TV series he’s directly written, and over 100 film and TV adaptions he has not, when Stephen King gives advice, professionals and amateurs alike do well to pay attention.
Dr. Phil to cease playing pretend TV doctor this spring
Dr. Phil, the long-running daytime television show in which a guy without a medical license yells at vulnerable people seeking help until he determines they’re cured, is coming to an end. This spring, the series will wrap its 21 seasons on CBS, opening the door for another one of Oprah’s grifter buddies to come in and fill the void.
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true
It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
