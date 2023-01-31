Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
FDA issues the final rule for traceability records for certain foods
The FDA’s final rule on Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods (Food Traceability Final Rule) establishes traceability recordkeeping requirements, beyond those in existing regulations, for people who manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods included on the Food Traceability List (FTL). The final rule is a key component...
raps.org
FDA proposes streamlining inspections office along with new human foods center
The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed restructuring the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) as part of its efforts to reform its food safety oversight program. Agency heads say the changes will eventually mean more efficiencies for ORA, but the reforms will not be as fast as they want due to resource constraints.
FDA to revamp food safety program in wake of infant formula crisis
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is launching an overhaul of its food safety and nutrition division in the wake of a series of crises including the recent baby formula shortage, the agency announced Tuesday. As part of the move, Commissioner Robert Califf said the FDA will combine two separate divisions to create a new […]
One Green Planet
FDA Announces New Food Traceability Rule to Reduce Foodborne Bacteria and Viruses
Eating contaminated food can be a nasty experience, and finding the source of the contamination is not always easy. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a plan that could reduce the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths in the country. The new Food Traceability Rule covers food from production to supermarkets and restaurants, mandating a standardized record-keeping process. This process assigns a code to potentially riskier foods, such as soft cheeses, eggs, leafy greens, nut butter, and tomatoes, making them more efficiently trackable.
WTVM
2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products recalled over contamination risks
(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. The recall was issued due to a “packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination,” the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
Nottingham MD
Conagra Brands recalls canned meat, poultry products due to possible packaging defect
WASHINGTON—Conagra Brands is recalling approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced. The meat...
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
WGRZ TV
FDA food safety official resigns, cites infant formula shortage last year
WASHINGTON — The federal Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned Wednesday, citing concerns about the agency's oversight structure and the infant formula crisis that led to a nationwide shortage. Frank Yiannas, the deputy commissioner for food policy and response since 2018, told FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert...
Forget Cows and Almonds—Lab-Grown Dairy Is the Future of Milk
A row of silver-colored tanks shimmer under the spotlight. You could easily mistake this for a microbrewery, but these cylindrical steel bioreactors don’t contain a hoppy IPA beer. They contain the future of milk. The $40-million Californian-based startup TurtleTree is banking on a future where we are no longer reliant on pastures filled with dairy cows to enjoy our favorite latte—our next pint of milk could come from a lab, as another part of a growing industry in cell-based foods.Following in the footsteps of the cell-based meat industry where meat is grown artificially in the lab, TurtleTree’s scientists are taking...
Top FDA Official Involved in Baby Formula Debacle Resigns
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official who has led the agency’s food policy efforts since 2018 announced his resignation on Wednesday. Frank Yiannas was also among the top officials leading the agency response to last year’s infant formula shortage. "Today, I informed [FDA] Commissioner [Robert] Califf that I will be resigning my position as Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Food Policy...
foodsafetynews.com
A new day: IFT weighs in on the future of the FDA
— OPINION — At the request of U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA (FDA Foundation) launched an external evaluation of the FDA’s Human Foods Program on September 8, 2022. The goal was simple: examine ways to better secure the nation’s food systems and supply chain. The evaluation examined everything from structure and leadership to resources and culture.
Charcuterie Sausage Products Recalled From Walmart, Publix, and More Nationwide
The recall is due to listeria concerns.
food-safety.com
USDA: 2022 E. Coli Outbreak Shows Importance of Ground Beef Food Safety Best Practices
In an after-action review of a 2022 Escherichia coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to ground beef, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA’s FSIS) highlights the importance of improving outreach to food retail stores about best food safety practices for beef that will be ground.
USDA Strengthens Organic Standards, Effective March 2023
The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) has recently imposed new requirements for foods labeled as organic to crack down on fraud and improve oversight. The new rule strengthens the enforcement of the USDA's strict definitions of organic, which must rely on natural and biological farming methods.
Farm and Dairy
Reader: FDA needs help defining word ‘healthy’
Some have become aware of a Food and Drug Administration public comment period that comes to an end on Feb. 16, concerning “Food Labeling: Nutrient Content Claims; Definition of the Term ‘Healthy'” (Proposed Rule). The 35-page proposed rule is a difficult read but an important one for...
AboutLawsuits.com
FDA Looks at Reorganizing Its Human Foods Program After Botched Similac Infant Formula Recall
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering a massive overhaul of the national food safety program, after the agency received scalding criticism about how it handled a recent Similac baby formula recall and other food-related health emergencies. However, critics indicate the plans still don’t go far enough to protect Americans.
FDA chief: No one getting fired over baby formula crisis
In the wake of the nation’s infant formula crisis, Commissioner Robert Califf said major reforms will not include reassigning or firing any FDA employees involved in the agency’s delayed response.
Employees had nowhere to wash hands at ice cream factory behind listeria outbreak, FDA says
Employees at Big Olaf Creamery, the Florida-based creamery behind a multistate listeria outbreak last year, had nowhere to wash their hands before they entered the production room, according to an investigation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. The outbreak killed at least one person and hospitalized 27 others across 11 states."It was observed that there was no handwash sink outside of the production area for employees to wash and sanitize hands before entering the production room," the FDA wrote.The FDA's investigation found a range of other issues at the ice cream manufacturer that contributed to the outbreak, including a...
U.S. food safety regulator announces shakeup after infant formula crisis
Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it will restructure its food program that was slammed last year for responding too slowly to an outbreak of illness among infants who consumed formula from an Abbott Laboratories production plant.
Comments / 0