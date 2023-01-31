ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

beckersspine.com

Overland Park Regional Medical Center opens orthopedic unit

Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center has opened a new orthopedic unit, according to a Feb. 1 report from the Shawnee Mission Post. The new unit, accompanied by a spine specialty unit, increases the center's capacity for hip, knee and spine operations. The unit cost the medical center $15 million...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

KCPD Chief Stacey Graves addresses issues with south KC residents

New Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves appeared before a packed house January 16 at South Patrol and opened the floor to whatever anybody wanted to talk about. ‘Racism, excessive force, I’m open,” she told the meeting of the South Kansas City Alliance. “We need to break down the adversarial wall between the community and the police department. Nothing is off the table.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
lstribune.net

Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 3:30 p.m., Board Policy Committee

Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a Board Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access it by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Employee dies from workplace fall at Martin Marietta Materials

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal workplace fall that occurred Monday, Jan. 30, in Randolph. Deputies were dispatched at 4:58 p.m. Monday to Martin Marietta Materials, located at 401 Randolph Road. An employee of the business had fallen three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks, states a release from the sheriff’s office.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Rare twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center

A rare set of monochorionic-monoamniotic, or “MoMo,” twins have been reunited after their long stay at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Winnie and Wyleigh McLaughlin, who were born on Nov. 30 to Lawrence residents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin, were officially sent home earlier this month after being born 10 weeks early.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
921news.com

Bates County Coroner Seeks the Publics Help

Sadly there are a couple of pending matters at the Coroner’s office which cause the need for public notice. Laure Perkins (DOB 3/11/1965) died 1/8/2023 in Bates County. She does have surviving family members who began to take responsibility by seeking arrangements with a funeral home, but unfortunately did not continue to complete the arrangements. If you are a family member or close friend to Ms. Perkins and might be interested to take responsibility, contact the Coroner.
BATES COUNTY, MO
QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Bed Bath and Beyond in Overland Park to stay open

This follows longtime financial headwinds for Bed Bath and Beyond, whose challenges have grown more acute in the past year with its sales and stock price plummeting. Company officials have suggested they could soon file for bankruptcy. The chain will close more than 200 stores. The company announced an initial...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
missouribusinessalert.com

Kansas City’s role in making doomsday weapons is a boon for the local economy

To re-arm the United States for Armageddon — or the display of brute, nuclear strength needed to stave it off — it turns out you need to sort out the parking problem. But America’s in a hurry to replace old nuclear warheads before they turn into duds, or something radioactively worse. So it’s leaning on shuttles to bring in the workers it can’t get enough of to this plant on the south edge of Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO

