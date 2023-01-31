Read full article on original website
beckersspine.com
Overland Park Regional Medical Center opens orthopedic unit
Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center has opened a new orthopedic unit, according to a Feb. 1 report from the Shawnee Mission Post. The new unit, accompanied by a spine specialty unit, increases the center's capacity for hip, knee and spine operations. The unit cost the medical center $15 million...
North Kansas City Schools announces hiring of next superintendent
North Kansas City Schools announces it hired Dr. Rochel Daniels as the district's next superintendent.
martincitytelegraph.com
KCPD Chief Stacey Graves addresses issues with south KC residents
New Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves appeared before a packed house January 16 at South Patrol and opened the floor to whatever anybody wanted to talk about. ‘Racism, excessive force, I’m open,” she told the meeting of the South Kansas City Alliance. “We need to break down the adversarial wall between the community and the police department. Nothing is off the table.”
lstribune.net
Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 3:30 p.m., Board Policy Committee
Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a Board Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access it by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Inmate found dead at United States Penitentiary Leavenworth
An inmate died Wednesday morning at the United States Penitentiary Leavenworth.
gladstonedispatch.com
Employee dies from workplace fall at Martin Marietta Materials
CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal workplace fall that occurred Monday, Jan. 30, in Randolph. Deputies were dispatched at 4:58 p.m. Monday to Martin Marietta Materials, located at 401 Randolph Road. An employee of the business had fallen three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks, states a release from the sheriff’s office.
KMBC.com
'Many patients are dying': Kansas City-based doctor says situation in Haiti worsening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC has an update tonight about a place where things have gone from bad to worse - and how a Kansas City-area doctor is still working to make a difference. Last fall, we brought you the story of Dr. Ted Higgins and a surgical center...
Unified Government commissioners speak out after committee reorganization
Andrew Davis, 8th district commissioner of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Monday that he has been removed from all standing committee assignments.
bluevalleypost.com
Rare twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
A rare set of monochorionic-monoamniotic, or “MoMo,” twins have been reunited after their long stay at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Winnie and Wyleigh McLaughlin, who were born on Nov. 30 to Lawrence residents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin, were officially sent home earlier this month after being born 10 weeks early.
921news.com
Bates County Coroner Seeks the Publics Help
Sadly there are a couple of pending matters at the Coroner’s office which cause the need for public notice. Laure Perkins (DOB 3/11/1965) died 1/8/2023 in Bates County. She does have surviving family members who began to take responsibility by seeking arrangements with a funeral home, but unfortunately did not continue to complete the arrangements. If you are a family member or close friend to Ms. Perkins and might be interested to take responsibility, contact the Coroner.
Deadly workplace accident under investigation in Clay County
Clay County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a worker at Martin Marietta Materials in Randolph, Missouri, died in a fall.
Employee operating front-end loader hit by train, dies at Fort Leavenworth
A Fort Leavenworth civilian employee died Tuesday after being hit by a train while working near the Sherman Army Airfield.
KMBC.com
Fort Leavenworth civilian employee killed in train accident identified as Leavenworth man
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — An employee at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., was killed after being struck by a train. A spokesperson for Fort Leavenworth said the incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was operating a front loader near the Sherman Army Airfield. Authorities identified 28-year-old Cody Clark...
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
bluevalleypost.com
Bed Bath and Beyond in Overland Park to stay open
This follows longtime financial headwinds for Bed Bath and Beyond, whose challenges have grown more acute in the past year with its sales and stock price plummeting. Company officials have suggested they could soon file for bankruptcy. The chain will close more than 200 stores. The company announced an initial...
missouribusinessalert.com
Kansas City’s role in making doomsday weapons is a boon for the local economy
To re-arm the United States for Armageddon — or the display of brute, nuclear strength needed to stave it off — it turns out you need to sort out the parking problem. But America’s in a hurry to replace old nuclear warheads before they turn into duds, or something radioactively worse. So it’s leaning on shuttles to bring in the workers it can’t get enough of to this plant on the south edge of Kansas City.
Kansas agency to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue’s license
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has initiated administrative proceedings to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue’s animal shelter license.
Walmart stores in Kansas, Missouri impacted by national recall of sausage products
A recall on thousands of pounds of sausage products is impacting Walmart stores in the Kansas City area.
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
