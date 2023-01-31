ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Man serving 5 life sentences for killing game warden denied parole in Alabama

The man convicted and sentenced for the 2002 killing of an Alabama Game Warden was not granted parole Tuesday after objections by the victim’s family, friends and coworkers. David Ray Mosher, 63, was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences after he pleaded guilty to killing Alabama Game Warden Jimmy Dean Hutto on March 8, 2002.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama’s Hidden History: February 2023 honorees

WVUA 23 and the Murphy African American Museum are honoring Alabamians who have made a difference every day in February. Profiles of Alabama Hidden History is sponsored by BankFirst. Feb. 1: Joqueline Richardson. Jocqueline Richardson began her music career at 12 by playing piano in church. Since then, she’s spent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Winter weather is bringing ice to a wide swath of the United States, causing the cancellation of more than 1,600 flights nationwide and knocking out power to thousands of Texans. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality reported. Tracking...
AUSTIN, TX
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The mayor of the capital of Texas is acknowledging the frustration of residents shivering for more than a day without power during a winter storm. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the duration of the icy storm that has plagued the area since Tuesday has made it challenging to restore power.
AUSTIN, TX

