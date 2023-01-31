ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Donelon, with 5 decades in politics, is under rare spotlight as insurance commissioner

In 1972, Richard Nixon was president, Elvis Presley remained the king – and Jim Donelon narrowly lost a race to be district attorney in Jefferson Parish. Despite several other defeats, he went on to chair the Jefferson Parish Council and to serve four full terms in the state House. He’s in his fourth full term as Louisiana’s insurance commissioner.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Celebrates First Year of Statewide Climate Action and Shares Highlights

Louisiana Governor Celebrates First Year of Statewide Climate Action and Shares Highlights. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ Climate Initiatives Task Force released the 2023 Annual Report on February 1, 2023, marking the first year of progress toward the goals of Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan. The report highlights key accomplishments that have helped reduce the state’s greenhouse gas footprint while also improving health outcomes, conserving natural resources, and adapting to climate change impacts.
The Center Square

Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees

(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
NOLA.com

State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole

The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
louisianaradionetwork.com

Winnfield lawmaker says paying homeowners to fortify against hurricanes will lower property coverage, ease state’s insurance crisis.

As lawmakers continue to debate a plan to help alleviate soaring property insurance costs and availability in Louisiana, there is growing support for a plan to incentivize homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs and lower their coverage costs. Winnfield Representative Jack McFarland proposed the idea of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program…:
The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
KNOE TV8

HERSHERLL WEST PASSES

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is asking lawmakers to put $45 million in an incentive fund, but critics fear it won’t solve Louisiana’s homeowner's insurance crisis. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 10 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Town of Waterproof...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Unemployment rate rising in Louisiana's big cities. Here's what to know

Many of Louisiana's major metropolitan areas saw unemployment rates increase from December 2021 to December 2022, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, even while the state saw record-low unemployment for much of the year. All of Louisiana's nine metro areas' unemployment rates increased from November to...
WWL

Louisiana's Insurance Crisis: Homeowners' policy rates by ZIP Code

NEW ORLEANS — The interactive map below is based on a WWL-TV analysis of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. homeowners’ policy data. You can roll your cursor over each ZIP code area to see the average insurance premium Citizens charged in that ZIP code last year for every $1,000 of dwelling coverage purchased.
kalb.com

Special Session: House passes $45M insurance incentive bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) - The House on Wednesday, Feb. 1, approved bills to spend up to $45 million to encourage insurance companies to return to the state and to prevent firms that went bankrupt or were declared insolvent from using the money. The House Appropriations...
kalb.com

Louisiana Department of Health reminding residents of their services

In Baton Rouge on day two of the special session on insurance, lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee favorably reported both bills on the allocation of funds to the insure Louisiana incentive fund. |. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with the Leesville Police Department: Trevor Peters!. Avoyelles Parish Police...
louisianaradionetwork.com

Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
