ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Kate Middleton Comforts 'Nervous' Fan In Sweet Encounter

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvOXt_0kXg8RTY00
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton is a pro when it comes to dealing with royal fans . The Princess of Wales recently traveled to Leeds to discuss her latest campaign, Shaping Us, with the local community. On Monday, January 30th, Kate made a surprise visit to Leeds Kirkgate Market and met with vendors and members of the public who happened to be out shopping.

One man in the crowd asked Kate for a selfie. When the Princess agreed and walked over to him, he fumbled with his phone and admitted, "I'm sorry. I'm really nervous." Without missing a beat, Kate comforted the man by reassuring him he didn't need to be embarrassed. "Please don't worry. We all get nervous," she said before smiling for the selfie.

According to People , Kate's connection to the city of Leeds runs deep. Her father, Michael Middleton , was born in Leeds and she has ancestors in the county of Yorkshire. "She said she was really looking forward to being here," one bystander who had a chat with Kate told the outlet. "She said she's got a massive family tree and that there's a lot of history around here in Leeds and is determined to come back."

Middleton is known for having warm interactions with royal fans even when she's not on an official outing. Last year, before she was named the Princess of Wales , Kate made headlines for striking up a conversation with a young boy on a train. The boy's father happened to be a journalist and shared the story in his column for The Times . "The Duchess had no idea she was chatting to the son of a journalist so I take this to reflect her character and sense of duty," he wrote. "The monarchy is in consummate hands."

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Kate Middleton Continues to Break Royal Rule

Kate Middleton seems to be making it a habit to break one specific royal rule. According to PEOPLE, Kate wasn't afraid to pose for selfies during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton on Wednesday. It's previously been reported that the royal family doesn't take selfies with members of the public, but it appears as though they have taken a more relaxed stance on the matter in recent months.
Us Weekly

Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’

A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
msn.com

Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming

Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
OK! Magazine

Queen Consort Camilla Making Kate Middleton's 'Life A Nightmare,' Claims Palace Insider

Though Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to be more popular with the British public than King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the latter can't help but boast that she and her husband are in the monarchy's most powerful position.While Camilla, 75, allegedly always felt she was better than Kate since the Princess of Wales' family isn't royalty, things took an even harsher turn after Camilla and Charles, 74, ascended to the throne this past September,"Camilla can't stop gloating and is determined to make Kate's life a nightmare," a palace insider spilled to Radar, noting Camilla even asks Kate to...
netflixjunkie.com

“Will not forgive and forget ”- Prince William Has Taken The ‘utterly despicable’ Attack on Kate Middleton, Personally, Claims Royal Expert

The ongoing war between Prince Harry and William seems nowhere near a truce. Ever since the Duke of Sussex fixated on the bombshell Docuseries followed by his tell-all memoir, the Prince of Wales has had his head under the saw. There have been countless accusations o the senior members especially, William. However his wife, the Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton also got a broadside in the memoir. This, as reports say, has turned unacceptable to William.
New York Post

Stony-faced Kate Middleton pictured for first time since release of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

A stony-faced Kate Middleton was photographed for the first time since the release of her rogue brother-in-law Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir — in which he painted the Prince and Princess of Wales as bullies. Middleton, 41, appeared stern but stoic at the wheel of her black Audi on Wednesday wearing a scarf and a beige coat. The exiled “Spare” heir left no stone unturned as he made private family squabbles and conversations public. The Princess of Wales was reportedly “appalled” by the endless claims in the book. “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard...
The List

We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts

It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
netflixjunkie.com

“Kids are not my responsibility” – Prince William Shunned Prince Harry’s Concerns About Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

The UK media and royal fans always referred to Prince Harry as Spare, and the title did not go well with King Charles’ second son. By keeping his memoir’s name Spare, the Duke clearly took a jibe at the succession in the royal household. In his book, he detailed how he was neglected and slaughtered to protect the heir to the throne, Prince William. The Sussex royal believes the future king and Kate Middleton’s two younger children can have the same fate.
netflixjunkie.com

Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded For Telling Kate Middleton She Had 'Baby Brain'

Prince Harry continues to spill the tea about tensions within the royal family. According to the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book, Spare, Meghan Markle was reprimanded for joking with Kate Middleton about having "baby brain" in the days leading up to the Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding to Harry. The second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, alleged his wife told the new Princess of Wales she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” prior to giving birth to Prince Louis. KING CHARLES TO BAN PRINCE HARRY FROM CORONATION IF HIS MEMOIR SHADES QUEEN...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012

Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

212K+
Followers
24K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy