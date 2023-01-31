Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Maureen O’Connor is a force of nature. Can she fix Ohio gerrymandering? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is working on a constitutional amendment to reform Ohio’s redistricting process that could go before voters in November 2024. We’re talking about taking elected officials out of mapmaking on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor...
Browns offseason moves; Cavs inconsistency: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss players...
Who is the best junior boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our picks, your votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best junior boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Thursday continues a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Women’s Final Four logo unveiled with Cleveland pride for 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The logo for the NCAA women’s Final Four basketball tournament was unveiled Thursday with a strong dose of Cleveland pride. The logo for the tournament – set for April 5-7, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – features more than six colors and hues with symbolic graphic elements incorporated into the design. The logo is shaped like a guitar pick, homage to the city’s rock ‘n’ roll spirit. Orange represents a basketball rim. Blue is symbolic of Cleveland’s proximity to Lake Erie and the Rock Hall. And circles reflect the state’s logo and Main Avenue Bridge.
NBA trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic likely staying with Detroit Pistons; Cam Reddish expects to be traded
With only one week until the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9 and despite having the worst record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons don’t look like they will deal highly coveted forward Bojan Bogdanovic. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Thursday that the Pistons are “poised to rebuff”...
What happened to make Nick Chubb finish short of the NFL’s rushing title again?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the third time in four years, Browns running back Nick Chubb finished short of the NFL’s rushing title. Analysts notice how much Chubb improves each season, coming back stronger and further built to run over and past defenders. While it’s shown in his career average of 5.2 yards per carry, it hasn’t translated to winning a rushing title.
Remembering John Adams; are the Cavs good? athletes we played against; how Pete Franklin would fare today - Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss John Adams, plus some Cavs, Guardians and Browns, and we answer some Hey, Terry! questions. Also we got on a tangent this week about notable people we played sports against. Did you play against someone noteworthy and have a story to tell about it? Email us at sports@cleveland.com and we’ll try to get it on an upcoming podcast.
Donovan Mitchell rips ‘dirty’ Dillon Brooks after scuffle, calls for league punishment
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After getting whacked in the crotch by Memphis Grizzlies trash-talking irritant Dillon Brooks midway through the third quarter Thursday night, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell swung back after the game. Verbally. “That’s just who he is,” said Mitchell, who was ejected for his role in the altercation...
Browns core players: The offensive and defensive lines, wide receiver and more: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We have been rolling out core player posts the last two weeks, and on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe are talking through some of the core players. Are Donovan Peoples-Jones and Jedrick Wills Jr. core players? Who...
Guardians outfielder Richie Palacios will play for Netherlands in WBC
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Guardians outfielder Richie Palacios will be playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic that starts March 8. It’s going to be a family affair because Richie’s brother, Josh Palacios, was also named to the roster. Richie Palacios was listed in left field and his brother in right field.
Cavaliers’ Darius Garland snubbed from 2023 NBA All-Star Game roster
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland didn’t get his wish. Garland -- who told cleveland.com last week that he wanted to join teammate Donovan Mitchell at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and believed he deserved a spot -- was not selected as one of seven Eastern Conference All-Star reserves.
Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
