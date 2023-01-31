ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Who is the best junior boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our picks, your votes!

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best junior boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Thursday continues a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Women’s Final Four logo unveiled with Cleveland pride for 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The logo for the NCAA women’s Final Four basketball tournament was unveiled Thursday with a strong dose of Cleveland pride. The logo for the tournament – set for April 5-7, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – features more than six colors and hues with symbolic graphic elements incorporated into the design. The logo is shaped like a guitar pick, homage to the city’s rock ‘n’ roll spirit. Orange represents a basketball rim. Blue is symbolic of Cleveland’s proximity to Lake Erie and the Rock Hall. And circles reflect the state’s logo and Main Avenue Bridge.
What happened to make Nick Chubb finish short of the NFL’s rushing title again?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the third time in four years, Browns running back Nick Chubb finished short of the NFL’s rushing title. Analysts notice how much Chubb improves each season, coming back stronger and further built to run over and past defenders. While it’s shown in his career average of 5.2 yards per carry, it hasn’t translated to winning a rushing title.
Remembering John Adams; are the Cavs good? athletes we played against; how Pete Franklin would fare today - Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. Today we discuss John Adams, plus some Cavs, Guardians and Browns, and we answer some Hey, Terry! questions. Also we got on a tangent this week about notable people we played sports against. Did you play against someone noteworthy and have a story to tell about it? Email us at sports@cleveland.com and we’ll try to get it on an upcoming podcast.
Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
