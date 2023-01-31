Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Drug arrest; Burger Battle winner announced; Panel backs property-tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. The death of Tyre Nichols has put renewed pressure on the Biden Administration to pass the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
sdpb.org
Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
Finally, There’s Proof That Iowa Is Filled Full of Bad Drivers!
Bad drivers, every state has them, and some states have their unfair share. If you've ever driven on 41st Street in Sioux Falls, you would swear South Dakota would be one of those states. Think about it, how many times have you personally been motoring down South Dakota's busiest city...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mitchell in search of additional water sources
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With water use in Mitchell, the city is looking for new ways to bring water to the community. City officials say they have been monitoring the cities usage for several years recognizing the demand for more water in the community. With anticipated growth, Mitchell Mayor,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Regional Airport adding parking garage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has reported record numbers of flyers over the past year. Now, they are looking for ways to keep up with the demand. This demand in combination with a shortage of pilots nationwide has had a significant impact on many...
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
Concerns when calving in the cold in South Dakota
With the cold temperatures, farmers in South Dakota are making sure to give the cows and newborn calves extra care to keep them warm, dry and healthy.
KELOLAND TV
Snow piles could get a little smaller this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, the Sioux Falls airport still has 18 inches of snow on the ground. Over the next few days, highs in the 30s will start to melt those snow piles. But having snow on the ground tends to keep the temperatures cooler.
KELOLAND TV
Police in Huron warn residents of utility scam
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Huron are warning residents about a recent scam. Authorities say the scammers claim to be utility company employees and say if a payment isn’t made in under an hour, utilities will be shut off. The scammers ask customers to pay at specific...
KELOLAND TV
Homeless families could get option on Western Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeless families could receive temporary shelter on North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls in a joint project between two non-profits. When the former Children’s Inn moved from 409 N. Western Ave. to a location off 10th Street it left a building next to Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP).
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls robberies; Father, son sentenced for defrauding crop insurance; Drug arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 31. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other at the same intersection. A southwest Minnesota man is back...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Chef Lance’s ‘The Big Bison Burger’
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
dakotanewsnow.com
Beau Giblin commits to play football at South Dakota State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another football commit just before National Signing Day. Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position. Giblin won the Outstanding Back Award in the SDHSAA 11AAA Football Championship game in 2022,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
gowatertown.net
