dakotanewsnow.com

Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
sdpb.org

Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Mitchell in search of additional water sources

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With water use in Mitchell, the city is looking for new ways to bring water to the community. City officials say they have been monitoring the cities usage for several years recognizing the demand for more water in the community. With anticipated growth, Mitchell Mayor,...
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Regional Airport adding parking garage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has reported record numbers of flyers over the past year. Now, they are looking for ways to keep up with the demand. This demand in combination with a shortage of pilots nationwide has had a significant impact on many...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow piles could get a little smaller this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, the Sioux Falls airport still has 18 inches of snow on the ground. Over the next few days, highs in the 30s will start to melt those snow piles. But having snow on the ground tends to keep the temperatures cooler.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police in Huron warn residents of utility scam

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Huron are warning residents about a recent scam. Authorities say the scammers claim to be utility company employees and say if a payment isn’t made in under an hour, utilities will be shut off. The scammers ask customers to pay at specific...
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Homeless families could get option on Western Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeless families could receive temporary shelter on North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls in a joint project between two non-profits. When the former Children’s Inn moved from 409 N. Western Ave. to a location off 10th Street it left a building next to Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Beau Giblin commits to play football at South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another football commit just before National Signing Day. Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Beau Giblin will be playing for the Jackrabbits at the safety position. Giblin won the Outstanding Back Award in the SDHSAA 11AAA Football Championship game in 2022,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Woman killed in I-29 crash near Tea identified

TEA, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Sioux Falls woman killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Tea. Forty nine year-old Michelle Nimick was in a pickup that went into the median and rolled. She was thrown from the pickup...
TEA, SD

