Rodrick Lee Hamilton
Rodrick Lee Hamilton of Lucas passed away Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at his home. He was 75 years old. Born June 3, 1947, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Betty Jean (Hamman) and Richard Lloyd Hamilton Sr. Rod joined the US Navy in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1969 as a Ship’s Serviceman 3rd Class. He served in the reserves as a SeaBee for several more years. He retired from the Mansfield Fire Department where he worked for over 20 years. Rod also had his own business, Mansfield Fire Extinguisher and Safety Equipment, for more than 20 years. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and poker.
Shirley Ann Deal
Shirley Ann Deal, 74, of Lucas, Ohio peacefully passed away at home on Friday, February 3, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born in Putnam County, West Virginia on April 8, 1948 to the late James and Violet (Thornton) Mason. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She...
Joseph Broderick
Joseph Broderick age 66, resident of Huron, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born October 20, 1956 in Shelby to James Robert and Jeannette (Echelbarger) Broderick. He attended Alpena Community College in Michigan, and worked in retail management for Dunham's Discount Sports.
GALLERY: Former Westinghouse 'A' building nearly down in Mansfield
All that stands between R&D Excavation of Crestline and its task of bringing down the rest of the Westinghouse "A" building at 200 E. Fifth St. is a few days of warmer weather. These photos from Friday afternoon show the remainder of the structure that needs to be brought down, a demolition process that began Dec. 19. The effort has been slowed in recent days by extreme cold that makes life tough on hydraulic equipment. Work to remove the 13-acre "concrete parcel" just to the east and a nearby vacant building is also underway. The project, coordinated by the Richland County Land Bank, is aimed at potential redevelopment of a community eyesore that has been vacant since Westinghouse ended local operations in 1990.
State-ranked Sandusky trips Mansfield Sr.
MANSFIELD — Marquis Sykes isn’t interested in moral victories, but Mansfield Senior’s veteran coach saw a lot to like during the short-handed Tygers’ 79-74 loss to Division II No. 7 Sandusky on Saturday at Pete Henry Gym. Playing without starting forward LaLa Owens, who is still...
Galion grad publishes novel
GALION -- Galion graduate Sydney Miller has announced the publication of her first book, Close Call: Lucky Shot, the first novel in a planned trilogy. The novel follows protagonist Ashley, who has suffered the loss of her parents, but has found purpose in excelling at tennis along with her best friend, Jenna. The girls have found mentorship in Krista, their head tennis coach, and her best friend and assistant tennis coach, Nicole. All four are members of the Women Power Club, a local non-profit.
Senior celebration: Lexington rolls past Mount Vernon to keep lead in OCC
LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School. Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.
GALLERY: 31st annual Black History Celebration at the Library
Returning to an in-person event for the first year since 2020, the Mansfield-Richland County Public Library main branch welcomed visitors of all ages to celebrate Black history. The celebration featured dance lessons, crafts, information booths and activities. Jody Odom Jr. performed R&B and original music with his band in the community room and The Food Tour provided a free meal to 151 people.
Shelby grad becomes 4th generation owner of Carothers Pest Control
SHELBY -- Jack Hooks didn’t feel he could really help people in a sales job, so he looked to his family for inspiration. He said he learned customer service skills from working at his family’s business, but he wasn’t able to interact with people face-to-face as much as he wanted.
GALLERY: Fredericktown 49, Centerburg 38
Fredericktown topped Centerburg 49-38 on Friday night in a KMAC boys basketball clash. Grant is a 2020 graduate of Ohio University where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in journalism. Afterward, he was a general assignment reporter for the Ashland Times-Gazette till being hired at Knox Pages in June 2022.
GALLERY: Clear Fork 53, Shelby 51
Clear Fork beat Shelby 53-51 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Charles Follis Day: Former Shelby Blues star's memory to be honored tonight in Wooster
WOOSTER -- The legend and impact of Charles Follis continues to be felt more than a century after his death. Follis, a former Wooster High School student who became the country's first Black professional football player when he signed with the Shelby Blues in 1902, will be honored Friday night at halftime of his alma mater's basketball game.
Clear Fork upsets Shelby in MOAC thriller
BELLVILLE — Annika Labaki and her Clear Fork teammates did something Friday night they never before accomplished in their basketball careers. The Colts celebrated a win over Richland County and Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference rival Shelby. GALLERY: Clear Fork 53, Shelby 51. Clear Fork beat Shelby 53-51 in Mid-Ohio Athletic...
GALLERY: Lexington honors senior players, cheerleaders and jazz band members
Lexington High School honored its senior basketball players, cheerleaders, jazz band members and their parents before the boys' game against Mount Vernon on Friday night. It was Lexington's final home game of the season.
Kennedy Center arts integration professional development workshops are free for local educators
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host two professional development workshops on arts integration for educators and administrators on Thursday, Feb. 16, and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Each workshop will take...
Punjabi Oven to reopen Feb. 13 with local favorites & new items
MANSFIELD -- After more than a year without authentic Indian cuisine, Mansfield residents can once again enjoy butter chicken, naan and curry dishes starting Feb. 13. Dalip Bhullar said he and his family are working to add more menu items that are gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly.
Whippets atop MOAC standings despite retooled roster
SHELBY — Natalie Lantz knew remaking her roster would be a daunting task. Shelby’s veteran coach just didn’t realize how challenging it would be.
Shelby clips River Valley in double-overtime to take sole possession of MOAC lead
CALEDONIA -- It took two overtimes and a truckload of grit, but the Shelby boys basketball team finally found a way to edge River Valley 75-73 in a thrilling double-overtime clash on Saturday night. The Whippets took sole possession of first place in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference the hard way,...
Tygers use big 2nd-half run to subdue Madison
MANSFIELD -- A 14-1 third-quarter run helped Mansfield Senior overcome a second-half deficit to spill Madison 58-50 on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. Karion Lindsay posted 15 points and Rashad Reed added 11 to help the Tygers pocket this Ohio Cardinal Conference victory. Kyevi Roane grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
Sluss Realty proposes summer kids festival to Ontario City Council
ONTARIO — Jami Kinton-Sluss said she is always looking for activities to do with her 11-month-old daughter, Allie. Kinton-Sluss said she, Allie and her husband, Grant Sluss, like spending time in Marshall Park and she thought it would be a great location for a kids festival. After discussing the idea with Ontario Youth Sports Director Kenn Spencer and Mayor Randy Hutchinson, she presented the idea to Ontario City Council Wednesday night.
