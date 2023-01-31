All that stands between R&D Excavation of Crestline and its task of bringing down the rest of the Westinghouse "A" building at 200 E. Fifth St. is a few days of warmer weather. These photos from Friday afternoon show the remainder of the structure that needs to be brought down, a demolition process that began Dec. 19. The effort has been slowed in recent days by extreme cold that makes life tough on hydraulic equipment. Work to remove the 13-acre "concrete parcel" just to the east and a nearby vacant building is also underway. The project, coordinated by the Richland County Land Bank, is aimed at potential redevelopment of a community eyesore that has been vacant since Westinghouse ended local operations in 1990.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO