ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: The West Omaha Target has reopened

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2/2/23: The West Omaha Target has reopened, and drive-up services will resume on Friday. Omaha Police have identified the man who brought a loaded AR-15 to a west Omaha Target on Tuesday as 32-year-old Joseph Jones. Police say Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela's...
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Police: 1 killed, Memphis officer seriously hurt in Tennessee shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — A Memphis police officer was seriously injured in a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library in Tennessee on Thursday, according to authorities. The Memphis Police Department said another person, who was later identified as the suspect, was shot and killed. The individual was pronounced deceased on the...
MEMPHIS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna

OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
GRETNA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Farming Today with KRVN: February 2, 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. — LeafTech Ag developed a handheld device that can analyze a leaf’s nutrients and deliver results at your fingertips. Alex Makovicka with KRVN has more from Founder and CEO John Mascoe on the technology at the 2023 Iowa Ag Expo.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy