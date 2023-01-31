ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

China says it ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’ after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

CNN, WPDE, POOL, COURTESY TRAVIS HUFFSTETLER, WSOC, POOL, KULR, LELAND WELLS , TMX, TWITTER, @KHIKES, COURTESY CLAYTON THOMPSON, COURTESY JOEY LOPES, PAM HELMICH STEWART, Leland Wells / TMX, Twitter/@Khikes. China says it “reserves the right” to deal with “similar situations” following the United States’ decision to shoot down its high-altitude...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

US, EU, G7 and Australia announce new price cap on Russian petroleum products

The US and allies are trying to further limit Russia’s ability to make money and finance its war efforts with new price limits on products like gasoline and fuel oil, a senior Treasury official announced Friday — adding to sanctions on Russian energy sales in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
KTVZ

Biden says he gave the order for Chinese balloon shootdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he ordered U.S. officials to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this week and that national security leaders decided the best time for the operation was when it got over water. “They successfully took it down, and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KTVZ

What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations. The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated trip to China, saying Friday that the high-altitude Chinese balloon entering...
MONTANA STATE
KTVZ

Is the Fed ignoring long Covid in its inflation fight?

Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy. That’s why some economists and health care...
KTVZ

Pope Francis pleads for peace as he meets South Sudanese people displaced by war

Pope Francis called for peace on Saturday as he met a group of several hundred South Sudanese people internally displaced by war at an event in the country’s capital Juba. “I want to renew my forceful and heartfelt appeal to end all conflict and to resume the peace process in a serious way,” the pope told the crowd gathered in the Freedom Hall.
KTVZ

Pope Francis arrives in South Sudan in historic trip

Pope Francis arrived in Juba, South Sudan on Friday fulfilling a long-time wish to visit the war-ravaged country, currently in the midst of a major humanitarian emergency. In a first, the Pope is undertaking the trip together with the head of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Justin Welby, and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields, representing the three Christian churches that make up the majority of the population in South Sudan.
KTVZ

Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai

Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness at Dubai American Hospital, according to a statement from the Pakistani military. He was 79 years old. In a statement sent to CNN, senior military officials expressed their “heartfelt condolences” on the “sad demise of...
KTVZ

Misbehaving tourists of 2023: Couple abandons baby at check-in

Our weekly travel newsletter brings you snapshots of what’s happening around the world right now, from the delivery of the last Boeing 747 to a selfie-loving Colorado bear and former monasteries for sale in Italy. Yas queen. Boeing said farewell to the “Queen of the Skies” as the last-ever...
COLORADO STATE
KTVZ

Chile wildfires leave at least 22 people dead, officials say

At least 22 people have died in connection with widespread forest fires in south-central Chile, according to government officials. Interior Minister Carolina Tohá confirmed during a news conference on Saturday that 22 people are dead. There are 1,429 people in shelters, 554 injured and 16 suffering severe burns who are in serious condition, she said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy