Panthers HC Frank Reich doesn't rule out assuming play-calling duties

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Carolina Panthers officially have their new head coach in Frank Reich. But who will be their offensive coordinator, and how much coordinating will they be doing?

Reich addressed the topic in his introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon. When asked by Joe Person of The Athletic if he plans on assuming play-calling duties himself, the offensive whiz didn’t rule anything out just yet.

“As far as calling plays, I’m gonna wait to see that we get the offensive staff together,” he said. “Obviously, I’ve always enjoyed doing that. I’ve had a good bit of success doing that and enjoy doing that. It feels to me there’s a little bit of a trend going away from that. I wanna continue to reexamine that, and it just depends on how the staff comes together. And the coordinator thing, I’m excited about—the prospects of some of the guys that are out there that could be our offensive coordinator. So, I’ll wait to make the final decision on that.”

Reich, of course, was brought in largely due to his impressive background on offense. He’s spent three of his previous years in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach and four as an offensive coordinator.

As of now, Reich is the only coach included on the team’s official website—keeping the slate open for the rest of his staff. The only coaches set to return are special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and offensive line coach James Campen.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

