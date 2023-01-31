Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ospreys on Kings BaySpeakDolphin.comCrystal River, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Connecticut-Born Irish Pub Concept Plans Opening in Lutz
40 Thieves Pub will offer traditional Irish and American foods with a prodigious selection of Irish whiskeys
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Ski Beach Bar & Restaurant Soft Opening
The highly anticipated Ski Beach Bar & Restaurant, 21 Dozier Circle in Leesburg, was celebrated by dozens of guests at its soft opening on November 28. Guests sampled some of the restaurant’s delicious Florisiana cuisine—a fusion of Cajun, Creole, low country, barbecue, and Spanish flavors—while relishing the view of Lake Harris, the venue’s gorgeous backdrop.
Silver Springs: Yesterday and today
A former swimsuit model upstaged the ancient artifacts on display in the fourth-grade classroom of the Silver River Museum & Environmental Education Center last Saturday. In the pictures and postcards spread out across tables in the Silver Springs State Park classroom, a fresh-faced blonde posed on land and underwater in Marion County’s famous patch of Old Florida paradise.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cedar Key celebrates nation's first 2023 Arbor Day observance
CEDAR KEY — As a part of Cedar Key’s Heritage Tree Program, Vice Mayor Sue Colson and City Commissioner Nancy Sera braved overcast skies and chilly temperatures to observe the nation’s first 2023 Arbor Day on Jan. 21. Aided by an army of volunteers, Colson & Sera distributed 100 potted saplings to local residents.
Citrus County Chronicle
Save Crystal River asks folks to 'Shamrock and Roll' to raise money
Forget rock ’n’ roll.
villages-news.com
The Villages obtains permit for interior demolition of Rialto Theater
The Villages has obtained a permit for interior demolition of the Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. The permit was issued this week by the Town of Lady Lake. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood in May, will be moving from La Reina building at Spanish Springs to the shuttered movie theater.
Citrus County Chronicle
Building a public play area for everyone
Think about children who, through no fault of their own, cannot fully participate with others at playtime. The sense of isolation and of feeling left-out that they experience keeps children from developing bonds with their peers. That’s the issue for those with physical disabilities, as well as those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness hosts Small Town Saturday Night music event
Inverness markets itself as a “small town done right,” but that doesn’t mean it’s a quiet town that turns off its lights on weekends. The Citrus County seat is continuing in its efforts to make Inverness a destination for visitors and draw its own residents downtown.
ocala-news.com
Several residents say Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery shopping options
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the amount of grocery stores in Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “As one of the many seniors and residents west of I-75 in the northwest area of Ocala, I want to voice my opinion about the abusive high prices that Publix has, taking advantage of being the only food store in our area. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income and it’s a shame that I can only afford to buy a few things at this store. Where are our taxes and those from all the new corporations opening in Ocala going? We demand our local government to look into this and provide all of us with options when it comes to prices and access with less distance to drive,” says Ocala resident Lou Betances.
Citrus County Chronicle
150+ fine artists, crafters return to The Villages for free, two-day festival
The 22nd Annual Spanish Springs Art & Craft Festival returns to The Villages on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. Local and national fine artists and craft artisans are bringing thousands of beautiful, affordable creative creations to this two-day, free event, located at Spanish Springs Town Square, 1181 W. Main St., Lady Lake.
Things To Do In Pasco County Feb 1st - Feb 5th
Where: Withlacoochee River Park, 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd., Dade City. Hundreds of vans are gathering along the beautiful banks of the Withalacoochee River in Dade City. Come out and see what "the lifestyle" is all about. Experts, builders, and vanlifers will all be on hand to give you pointers and tips. Listen to live music, eat food, and tour vans in this unique experience.
Citrus County Chronicle
Groundhog's shadow falls on Citrus County
Citrus Countians are going to have to endure these cold, wintry days (sarcasm intended) even longer this year because a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania saw his shadow. It’s a safe bet Phil has never visited Central Florida.
Facebook puppy scheme leaves Port Richey neighborhood on edge
David Cruz says about a dozen have come to home to buy puppies. He says an alleged hacker is sending them there.
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
villages-news.com
Fox Squirrel On Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This fox squirrel stopped his busy day to pose for a photo at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Armand Riendeau for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?
I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
wlrn.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Ten concerts not to miss
And you don’t have to travel to Tampa or Orlando to experience the euphoria of a live performance by a renowned artist. Rock ‘n’ roll and country music legends—as well as two tribute bands—are performing in Lake, Sumter, and Marion counties in upcoming months. Mark your calendar and don’t miss these spectacular performances:
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
