WHKP 107.7 FM
SHERIFF ISSUES LIFESAVING AWARD TO NORTH HIGH STUDENT
On December 8, 2022, a wreck occurred on Terry’s Gap Road that tragically killed a North Henderson High School student and gravely injured two other teenagers. Yesterday, Sheriff Griffin honored another North Henderson High School student, Dominic Garren, who is credited with taking life saving measures that helped to save the lives of the other two passengers.
Staffing a main issue for newly created NC Dept. of Adult Correction
The agency broke away from the Department of Public Safety to focus on solving a long list of problems.
WLOS.com
Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
blufftontoday.com
Board of Appeals: Spartanburg County wrong in citing Sons of Confederate Veterans, flagpole
A local Sons of Confederate Veterans group won a battle in its efforts to fly a giant Confederate flag atop a 120-foot flagpole along Interstate 85 in eastern Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-3 Tuesday evening saying the county's Planning Department erred in issuing a...
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of tribal elder
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1
wpde.com
Search for missing duck hunter enter day 6, continues into North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The search for 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle has entered day six and will move into North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources. Public Information Officer Greg Lucas said, "all hands are on deck." Lucas added air assets will...
publicradioeast.org
Cybercriminals stole $800,000 from North Carolina church
Leaders of a northwestern North Carolina church say cybercriminals stole nearly $800,000 it raised for years to build a new sanctuary that’s supposed to be completed soon. Elkin Valley Baptist Church says it happened when the church received an email that mimicked another message from the sanctuary builder with payment instructions.
carolinajournal.com
Despite Beth Wood’s meritorious public service, she should resign
Beth Wood’s hit-and-run accident on Dec. 8 and her subsequent actions have blemished an exemplary public service career and diminished her ability to perform the work the people of North Carolina elected her to do. Wood has earned broad praise for her work as state auditor. She has worked...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
WLOS.com
Waynesville Police Department adds 2 Harleys, sees them as foundation for motorcycle unit
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Police Department plans to beef up patrols with recent purchases. It recently purchased two motorcycles from the Hendersonville Police Department that were no longer being used. The town of Waynesville bought two Harley-Davidsons for $4,000 from the Hendersonville Police Department. Waynesville Police Chief...
carolinacoastonline.com
Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process
WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
themaconcountynews.com
Pastor retiring and leaving ‘big shoes to fill’
First Presbyterian Church in Franklin’s pastor, Tempe Fussell, is retiring this month, after a career that spans more than four decades. “She is leaving big shoes to fill,” said Barry Clinton, who was on the nominating committee that brought Fussell to Franklin more than seven years ago, and whose wife, Patsy, is on the church’s current nominating-forming committee that will begin to seek another pastor for the PC (USA) denomination church.
WECT
New bill takes aim at N.C. pistol purchase permit law
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State lawmakers have their sights set on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
WHKP 107.7 FM
IT'S A REAL ISSUE POLICE CHIEF REFLECTS ON ACCOUNTABILITY IN WAKE OF TYRE NICHOL'S DEATH
More than three weeks have passed since the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers and tensions between officers and the public are once again at an all time high. Local law enforcement officials say they've been taking this time to reflect and determine ways to prevent...
St. George restaurant failed to pay workers $38K in overtime, Dept. of Labor says
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Mexican restaurant in Saint George, S.C. owed some employees more than $38,000 after allowing them to work off-the-clock without pay, a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found. The agency’s Wage and Hour Division recovered $77,000 in back pay and damages for 17 workers at Armando’s on Memorial Boulevard. According […]
