New Jersey State

WPG Talk Radio

Another Interest Rate Hike – What it Means for NJ Residents

💵 Inflation is dropping but the Fed is raising interest rates again. 💵 Looking ahead, there’s plenty of uncertainty. The Federal Reserve will once again raise interest rates Wednesday afternoon, but this time they’re only expected to bump them up a quarter of a percent, not half a percent like we’ve had for the past several months.
Daily Voice

Nine NJ Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report

Nine of New Jersey's hospitals were named among America’s best of 2023, according to a new Healthgrades report. The "America’s 250 Best Hospitals" report is based on “overall clinical excellence,” with methodology including the evaluation of the hospital’s performance for 31 different procedures and conditions.
PIX11

NJ FamilyCare reimbursement rate increases

HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced a combined $30 million in funding to substantially increase NJ FamilyCare’s reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. The change is long overdue, she said. It’s the latest step in the fight against maternal mortality and racial disparities in childbirth. “This […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Public Utility Commission launches investigation into PPL billing error

Harrisburg, Pa. — Recently, PPL Electric Utilities customers received abnormally high bills based on electricity usage estimates rather than actual usage. Following this anomaly, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has initiated an investigation into the incident as well as the overall accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing. The...
shorelocalnews.com

Orsted acquires Ocean Wind 1, sparking community concerns

Orsted has announced a full buyout of all shares of Ocean WInd 1, the wind farm being built off the coast of South Jersey. The Danish company released a statement on Jan. 18 announcing its acquisition of the remaining 25 percent ownership stake held by PSEG. Ocean Wind 1, which is expected to power more than 500,000 homes in New Jersey, is the first of three offshore wind farms planned off the Jersey Shore. No dollar amount has been announced for the purchase of the PSEG share.
Shore News Network

Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
njspots.com

24 Unique Facts About New Jersey – We love #19!

There are plenty of memes and jokes about New Jersey, but this little state of ours packs a mighty punch regarding historical, cultural, and environmental importance. These facts about New Jersey below are just some of our favorites. Learn more about New Jersey and what this great state has to...
