doctorofcredit.com
New Jersey Can Apply & Get Up To $1,500 Checks For Property Tax Relief
HarryTheFirstHarry sent in a tip that most New Jersey residents can get a cash payment for property tax relief. The payment amount is $1,500 if you are a homeowner or $450 in you are a renter. This is called the ANCHOR benefit program. There is an income limit of $150,000...
Another Interest Rate Hike – What it Means for NJ Residents
💵 Inflation is dropping but the Fed is raising interest rates again. 💵 Looking ahead, there’s plenty of uncertainty. The Federal Reserve will once again raise interest rates Wednesday afternoon, but this time they’re only expected to bump them up a quarter of a percent, not half a percent like we’ve had for the past several months.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Eye Drops Laced With Drug-resistant Bacteria in New York and New Jersey Have Caused at Least One Death and Numerous Blindnesses.
U.S.A. — NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday that one person had died and others had gone blind after using eye drops contaminated with a rare strain of bacteria that had become resistant to most antibiotics. At least 55...
Doctors and midwives who deliver babies from N.J.’s poorest families just got a raise
In a state with the one of the highest rates of maternal death, New Jersey received two pieces of good news on that front Tuesday. New Jersey’s Medicaid program, NJ FamilyCare, have dramatically raised the reimbursement rates for doctors and midwives, First Lady Tammy Murphy announced. Midwives, certified professionals...
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
Nine NJ Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report
Nine of New Jersey's hospitals were named among America’s best of 2023, according to a new Healthgrades report. The "America’s 250 Best Hospitals" report is based on “overall clinical excellence,” with methodology including the evaluation of the hospital’s performance for 31 different procedures and conditions.
NJ FamilyCare reimbursement rate increases
HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced a combined $30 million in funding to substantially increase NJ FamilyCare’s reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. The change is long overdue, she said. It’s the latest step in the fight against maternal mortality and racial disparities in childbirth. “This […]
WFMZ-TV Online
NH: NEGATIVE 100 DEGREES EXPECTED ON MT WASHINGTON
When the extreme cold hits New Hampshire this weekend, the wind chill temperature on Mt. Washington's peak could reach 100-degrees below zero.. or worse!
WFMZ-TV Online
Public Utility Commission launches investigation into PPL billing error
Harrisburg, Pa. — Recently, PPL Electric Utilities customers received abnormally high bills based on electricity usage estimates rather than actual usage. Following this anomaly, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has initiated an investigation into the incident as well as the overall accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing. The...
READ: Full list of license plates rejected by the New Jersey MVC in 2022
WARNING: Several of the license plates the New Jersey MVC denied in 2022 contain inappropriate and offensive language. They are listed below. NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A caped crusader was one of more than 1,400 drivers out of luck in New Jersey last year. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission shot down the driver’s request […]
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
Nine great NJ wineries to check out this winter
It’s that time of year when people look for new and different things to do. Just any reason to get out of the house. Of course, it’s too cold to do anything outside unless you’re into winter sports. How about checking out a few of New Jersey’s...
shorelocalnews.com
Orsted acquires Ocean Wind 1, sparking community concerns
Orsted has announced a full buyout of all shares of Ocean WInd 1, the wind farm being built off the coast of South Jersey. The Danish company released a statement on Jan. 18 announcing its acquisition of the remaining 25 percent ownership stake held by PSEG. Ocean Wind 1, which is expected to power more than 500,000 homes in New Jersey, is the first of three offshore wind farms planned off the Jersey Shore. No dollar amount has been announced for the purchase of the PSEG share.
Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey
A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
njspots.com
24 Unique Facts About New Jersey – We love #19!
There are plenty of memes and jokes about New Jersey, but this little state of ours packs a mighty punch regarding historical, cultural, and environmental importance. These facts about New Jersey below are just some of our favorites. Learn more about New Jersey and what this great state has to...
Find your next job at NJ Transit’s first ever ‘Big Career’ virtual event
🚂 NJ Transit holds first-ever virtual job fair next month called "The BIG Career Event" 🚂 Career opportunities are available in every area of NJ Transit's corporation. 🚂 CDL license holders may be eligible for up to a $6,000 signing bonus. It’s called “The BIG Career Event!”...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 19-25, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 19-25, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
N.J. legal weed: How to tip your budtender after making a purchase at the local dispensary
Tipping is one of the most ambivalent topics when someone solicits any service or purchases goods. In some situations like eating out or getting luggage carried, it is expected, and in others like police work or nursing, it’s considered disrespectful. Some people simply don’t tip at all if they...
A Very Jersey Response – Gov. Murphy on SUV Controversy
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID money for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase...
