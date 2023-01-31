Read full article on original website
Austin Packers boys basketball team downs Mankato West 75-67 Tuesday evening
The Austin Packers boys basketball team wrapped up a three-game homestand at Packer Gym Tuesday night with a Big 9 Conference tilt with the Mankato West Scarlets, and it was the Packers winning for the fourth time in their last five games 75-67. Senior guard Ater Manyuon led three Austin...
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team downed by Kenyon/Wanamingo 76-47
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team was in search of win number two in a row in Kenyon Tuesday night in a Gopher Conference matchup with a tough Knights squad that has scored wins over the likes of state-ranked Hayfield this season, and it was the Knights completing a regular-season sweep of the Blossoms with a 76-47 win, their fifth in a row.
Koak sets single-game scoring record for Lyle/Pacelli boys basketball in 74-37 win over Kingsland Tuesday evening
The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys basketball team was back in Lyle Tuesday evening for a Southeast Conference matchup with Kingsland, and senior guard Buay Koak set the single-game scoring record in the program’s history with 43 points, plus he added 11 rebounds for a double-double, one assist, one steal and a team-high four blocked shots in a 74-37 win, the squad’s tenth in a row.
Soil health workshops scheduled to be held in southeastern Minnesota in February
Free soil-health workshops once again are being planned in February along Interstate 90 and U.S. Hwy. 14, including a workshop in Stewartville co-hosted by Mower Soil & Water Conservation District. Partnering organizations are offering the 2023 I-90 & Hwy. 14 tour for CLASIC (Crop, Livestock and Soil Innovation Conferences) throughout...
Funeral announcements for 2/1/23
A graveside service will be held for Charles “Jack” John Morgan, age 92 of Brownsdale will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd at Woodbury Cemetery in Lyle. A funeral mass will be celebrated for Helen Henrietta Wilson Keating, age 90 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4th at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, with visitation one hour prior to the service. There will also be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin on Friday, February 3rd.
Emergency Department physician with Mayo Clinic talks about frostbite
With another round of cold weather upon us, Dr. Elizabeth Bermudez, Emergency Department physician, Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and Albert Lea spoke with KAUS News and talked about what she sees most on average concerning patients coming into the emergency department.. Dr. Bermudez went on to talk about...
