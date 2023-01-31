A graveside service will be held for Charles “Jack” John Morgan, age 92 of Brownsdale will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd at Woodbury Cemetery in Lyle. A funeral mass will be celebrated for Helen Henrietta Wilson Keating, age 90 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 4th at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, with visitation one hour prior to the service. There will also be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin on Friday, February 3rd.

BROWNSDALE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO