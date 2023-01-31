ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Time Out New York

These country-specific medallions have been installed all over Sixth Avenue

Folks strolling along Sixth Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street might have noticed a series of new medallions hanging off area lampposts this past week. The decorations depict the emblems of each nation and territory in the Western hemisphere and, believe it or not, they were first displayed back in 1959. However, after years spent surviving New York City's pretty unpredictable weather patterns, most of the medallions had fallen into disrepair with only 18 of the original 300 still standing. The city decided to fix the issue last fall, when Ydanis Rodriguez, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, announced the official creation of new medallions to replace corroded ones and others that were removed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Wander through a romantic floral maze in Times Square this month

In the middle of Times Square, heart-shaped hedgerows invite passersby to meander and take a moment to feel transported in this new pop-up secret garden. "Love's h|Edge," a free public art installation, has taken over Duffy Square (46th and Broadway by the Red Steps) and will be on view through February 28. Brooklyn-based Almost Studio created the sculpture, envisioning it as "a pause, a momentary illusion, in your day, in your week, and in your life."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techaiapp.com

Gilded-Age Mansion in New York City Lists for US$80 Million

Located along New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue on Manhattan is a Gilded-Age mansion that spans 20,000 square feet and it is one of the few remaining buildings from the late 1800s. Named the Benjamin N. Duke House, this stately limestone-and-brick property is listed on the market for an asking price of US$80 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg defends ‘sweetheart deal’ in NYC anti-Semitic attack

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg defended his controversial decision to offer a sweetheart plea deal in a vicious anti-Semitic attack in Midtown, saying he opted to go easy on the suspect based on “the full context” of the case. “We do this in all of our cases, a kind of individualized justice depending upon a person’s role in the charged conducts,” Bragg told Jewish Insider of the May 20, 2021, attack on Joseph Borgen, a Jewish man brutally beaten while on his way to a pro-Israel demonstration near Times Square. “We’re looking specifically at the person, the crime and the person’s role...
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

A beautiful new park is opening under the Manhattan part of the Brooklyn Bridge

New Yorkers will soon have a new green space to frolic around: Gotham Park, right under the Manhattan end of the Brooklyn Bridge. Hopefully scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring, the endeavor is a partnership between The Skatepark Project, which is professional skateboarder Tony Hawk’s organization, and Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan. As a matter of fact, phase one of the project includes the restoration of the Brooklyn Banks skate park, the iconic local skateboarding destination that closed in 2010 to be used for the construction of the bridge, and the rebuilding of on-site community basketball courts.
MANHATTAN, NY
openculture.com

The Brooklyn Public Library Gives Every Teenager in the U.S. Free Access to Censored Books

We have covered it before: school districts across the United States are increasingly censoring books that don’t align with conservative, white-washed visions of the world. Art Spiegelman’s Maus, The Illustrated Diary of Anne Frank, Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, and Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird–these are some of the many books getting pulled from library shelves in American schools. In response to this concerning trend, the Brooklyn Public Library has made a bold move: For a limited time, the library will offer a free eCard to any person aged 13 to 21 across the United States, allowing them free access to 500,000 digital books, including many censored books. The Chief Librarian for the Brooklyn Public Library, Nick Higgins said:
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

A Giant Alicia Keys-Approved Roller Disco Is Coming To Brooklyn This Month

NYC is no stranger to roller rinks–from Rockefeller Center’s Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace and The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink to JFK Airport’s Retro Roller Rink–basically if you have a pair of skates, you have a rink to skate at in NYC. And, in true NYC fashion, we’re going even bigger and adding another rink on to the list in celebration of Black History Month! Following a series of sold-out residencies and events around NYC, Black-owned roller rink pop-up The Roller Wave is returning to Brooklyn this February with its newest concept. “After the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, black Americans were still being shut out of roller rinks. Only one night a week was set aside black patrons under themes such as ‘Soul Night’ or ‘Martin Luther King Jr. Night.’ It was on these nights that organists were replaced with trendy music and icons like Bill Butler, dubbed ‘The Godfather of Roller Disco,’ brought roller disco to its peak in 1970s Brooklyn,” reads a press release.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

How to get tickets to the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 in NYC

Our queen Beyoncé just announced dates for her upcoming “Renaissance” world tour—her first tour in over six years, so you know it’ll be one for the books!. The tour, which stops in 40 cities from Stockholm to New Orleans between May and September, is highly anticipated after the release of “Renaissance,” featuring hits like “Break My Soul,” “Summer Renaissance” and “Alien Superstar.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag

Kate Anderson on January 30, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – StopAntisemitism reports that NYU student Naye Idriss is under investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” on a mail bag at the NYU Elmer Holmes Bobst library. In accordance with SA, a nonprofit antisemitism watchdog, Idriss is from Lebanon and is a graduate of Columbia University. She is currently studying at NYU’s Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies. In the library where Idriss worked as an Arabic translator, NYU opened an investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” above the word Israel on an Israeli mailbag. SA The post NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

