Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersRose, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Related
New York's very own "The Bean" sculpture was just unveiled downtown
New York is a world-renowned, fabulous city filled with cultural and artistic pursuits that folks from other parts of the globe are constantly in awe and jealous of—so why do we keep trying to morph into some other American town?. First , there was New York Times media correspondent...
This traveling exhibit showcasing failed products and services hits NYC next month
In today's odd-but-pretty-enticing news: the traveling Museum of Failure, which "brings together over 159 products and services that were a total flop but also paved the way for other great inventions," is officially opening in New York on March 17 and tickets to the experience are already available right here.
Officials visit Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant housing facility as Watson Hotel standoff comes to a close
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and other elected officials toured the facility to see for themselves if it was fit for those seeking asylum.
These country-specific medallions have been installed all over Sixth Avenue
Folks strolling along Sixth Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street might have noticed a series of new medallions hanging off area lampposts this past week. The decorations depict the emblems of each nation and territory in the Western hemisphere and, believe it or not, they were first displayed back in 1959. However, after years spent surviving New York City's pretty unpredictable weather patterns, most of the medallions had fallen into disrepair with only 18 of the original 300 still standing. The city decided to fix the issue last fall, when Ydanis Rodriguez, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, announced the official creation of new medallions to replace corroded ones and others that were removed.
Wander through a romantic floral maze in Times Square this month
In the middle of Times Square, heart-shaped hedgerows invite passersby to meander and take a moment to feel transported in this new pop-up secret garden. "Love's h|Edge," a free public art installation, has taken over Duffy Square (46th and Broadway by the Red Steps) and will be on view through February 28. Brooklyn-based Almost Studio created the sculpture, envisioning it as "a pause, a momentary illusion, in your day, in your week, and in your life."
techaiapp.com
Gilded-Age Mansion in New York City Lists for US$80 Million
Located along New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue on Manhattan is a Gilded-Age mansion that spans 20,000 square feet and it is one of the few remaining buildings from the late 1800s. Named the Benjamin N. Duke House, this stately limestone-and-brick property is listed on the market for an asking price of US$80 million.
Hear the 200+ languages spoken in NYC at this new art installation
More than 200 languages are spoken in New York City, and this new art installation at the Dumbo Archway plays audio clips of each one. "Anchorage, Babel in Reverse" aims to bring New Yorkers and visitors together with language as a unifying force. This work of public art is on view in Brooklyn through April.
Single Mom Recounts Being Scammed at the 'Worst Hotel in Times Square'
It seems like this woman was an easy target.
New York City Attorney Shot and Robbed While Taking Pictures on Vacation in Chile
A family in Staten Island is wondering what happened to a loved one who was traveling in Chile and was initially reported missing and before being discovered dead. According to ABC 7 News, the family of New York City attorney, Eric Garvin, is searching for answers. The 38-year-old was shot...
‘My hands are freezing’: 95-year-old lives in NYC apartment building with inconsistent heat
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of a Manhattan apartment building have been very cold in their homes for weeks, including a 95-year-old great-grandmother. Betty Simmons, 81, said she has to wear gloves and a winter hat when she sits in her living room on her couch. It’s that cold. Simmons is fighting for […]
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg defends ‘sweetheart deal’ in NYC anti-Semitic attack
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg defended his controversial decision to offer a sweetheart plea deal in a vicious anti-Semitic attack in Midtown, saying he opted to go easy on the suspect based on “the full context” of the case. “We do this in all of our cases, a kind of individualized justice depending upon a person’s role in the charged conducts,” Bragg told Jewish Insider of the May 20, 2021, attack on Joseph Borgen, a Jewish man brutally beaten while on his way to a pro-Israel demonstration near Times Square. “We’re looking specifically at the person, the crime and the person’s role...
You can buy artwork right off the walls of this beautiful NYC hotel room
If you’re looking for a different sort of staycation, consider booking the Street Art Suite at The Dominick Hotel in Soho—the beautiful, 1,700-square-foot, two-bedroom Landmark Penthouse has basically been turned into a livable gallery displaying the works of famous American artist Paul Richard. The hotel at 246 Spring...
A beautiful new park is opening under the Manhattan part of the Brooklyn Bridge
New Yorkers will soon have a new green space to frolic around: Gotham Park, right under the Manhattan end of the Brooklyn Bridge. Hopefully scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring, the endeavor is a partnership between The Skatepark Project, which is professional skateboarder Tony Hawk’s organization, and Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan. As a matter of fact, phase one of the project includes the restoration of the Brooklyn Banks skate park, the iconic local skateboarding destination that closed in 2010 to be used for the construction of the bridge, and the rebuilding of on-site community basketball courts.
openculture.com
The Brooklyn Public Library Gives Every Teenager in the U.S. Free Access to Censored Books
We have covered it before: school districts across the United States are increasingly censoring books that don’t align with conservative, white-washed visions of the world. Art Spiegelman’s Maus, The Illustrated Diary of Anne Frank, Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, and Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird–these are some of the many books getting pulled from library shelves in American schools. In response to this concerning trend, the Brooklyn Public Library has made a bold move: For a limited time, the library will offer a free eCard to any person aged 13 to 21 across the United States, allowing them free access to 500,000 digital books, including many censored books. The Chief Librarian for the Brooklyn Public Library, Nick Higgins said:
A Giant Alicia Keys-Approved Roller Disco Is Coming To Brooklyn This Month
NYC is no stranger to roller rinks–from Rockefeller Center’s Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace and The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink to JFK Airport’s Retro Roller Rink–basically if you have a pair of skates, you have a rink to skate at in NYC. And, in true NYC fashion, we’re going even bigger and adding another rink on to the list in celebration of Black History Month! Following a series of sold-out residencies and events around NYC, Black-owned roller rink pop-up The Roller Wave is returning to Brooklyn this February with its newest concept. “After the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, black Americans were still being shut out of roller rinks. Only one night a week was set aside black patrons under themes such as ‘Soul Night’ or ‘Martin Luther King Jr. Night.’ It was on these nights that organists were replaced with trendy music and icons like Bill Butler, dubbed ‘The Godfather of Roller Disco,’ brought roller disco to its peak in 1970s Brooklyn,” reads a press release.
How to get tickets to the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour 2023 in NYC
Our queen Beyoncé just announced dates for her upcoming “Renaissance” world tour—her first tour in over six years, so you know it’ll be one for the books!. The tour, which stops in 40 cities from Stockholm to New Orleans between May and September, is highly anticipated after the release of “Renaissance,” featuring hits like “Break My Soul,” “Summer Renaissance” and “Alien Superstar.”
Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag
Kate Anderson on January 30, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – StopAntisemitism reports that NYU student Naye Idriss is under investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” on a mail bag at the NYU Elmer Holmes Bobst library. In accordance with SA, a nonprofit antisemitism watchdog, Idriss is from Lebanon and is a graduate of Columbia University. She is currently studying at NYU’s Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies. In the library where Idriss worked as an Arabic translator, NYU opened an investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” above the word Israel on an Israeli mailbag. SA The post NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
Curbside composting will be offered throughout NYC’s five boroughs next year
New York City residents will soon be able to easily compost their trash thanks to an expanded curbside program that mayor Eric Adams announced during his State of the City address last week. Just last year, the pilot project, the largest one of its kind in the nation, kicked off...
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0