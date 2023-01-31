NYC is no stranger to roller rinks–from Rockefeller Center’s Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace and The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink to JFK Airport’s Retro Roller Rink–basically if you have a pair of skates, you have a rink to skate at in NYC. And, in true NYC fashion, we’re going even bigger and adding another rink on to the list in celebration of Black History Month! Following a series of sold-out residencies and events around NYC, Black-owned roller rink pop-up The Roller Wave is returning to Brooklyn this February with its newest concept. “After the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, black Americans were still being shut out of roller rinks. Only one night a week was set aside black patrons under themes such as ‘Soul Night’ or ‘Martin Luther King Jr. Night.’ It was on these nights that organists were replaced with trendy music and icons like Bill Butler, dubbed ‘The Godfather of Roller Disco,’ brought roller disco to its peak in 1970s Brooklyn,” reads a press release.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO