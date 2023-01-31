Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
Related
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Hit & Run Driver Takes Out Fire Hydrant-POSSIBLE WATER OUTAGE
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Officials tell Smokey Barn News that a portion of Springfield around Main Street and Lahr Rd could be without water service for several hours after a passing vehicle severed a fire hydrant. The exact time of the accident is unknown but the first...
wpln.org
Parking in Nashville is about to change
For a long time, Nashvillians have known that there are certain times of day when they could get away with parking downtown without feeding the meter. But this month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is moving to 24/7 parking enforcement. This is the first in a series of upcoming changes,...
WSMV
Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
WYSH AM 1380
GSMNP: Greenbrier area to be closed to all use Feb. 13
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Greenbrier Road at U.S. 321 and access into the Greenbrier area will be closed to all use starting February 13. The closure will allow contractors to repair road damage and replace washed out culverts caused by significant rainfall in July 2022. Work is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023, weather depending.
WSMV
Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County
BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
radionwtn.com
Dog Rescued From Ashland City Train Trestle
Ashland City, Tenn.–The Ashland City Fire Department B shift responded to a dog rescue with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland City parks and recreation. The dog was on top of the train trestle and had been there for an unknown amount of time. The pup was cold and welcomed the assistance of rescuers. Fire Department officials said, “Thankfully she is in the care of Cheatham County Animal Control. We are thankful for the safety of all involved.”
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
WSMV
Body found in historic fire tower
SANTA FE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were called to a historic fire tower Tuesday night to remove a dead body from inside. Crews with the Maury County Fire Department said the retrieval was complicated because of cold temperatures, fog, darkness and the condition of the tower. The body was...
Tennessee Tribune
Statement From Mayor Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (CPACER) Program
The following is a Statement From Mayor John Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a C-PACER Program:. “Nearly half of Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions come from energy consumption in buildings. By adopting a local commercial-property assessed clean energy and resiliency (CPACER) program to make commercial buildings more energy efficient, we are addressing the problem head on and taking a significant step toward achieving our goal of reducing Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. Building and maintaining commercial buildings that prioritize resiliency will result in reduced energy consumption costs, increased property values, new green jobs, and more. I’m grateful for the leadership and support of Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore and her team, Metro’s Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer Kendra Abkowitz, and Council Members Allen, Murphy, Rhoten, Hurt and O’Connell for helping establish this program.”
Semi carrying 72K lbs. of tires catches fire on I-65 in Marshall County
A semi-trailer carrying 72,000 pounds of tires caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling on I-65 South in Marshall County.
Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green Hills neighborhood
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week.
WHKP 107.7 FM
APPLE VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB INVITES OTHERS TO SHARE IN WONDER REIMAGINED HISTORY
The Historic Train Depot in Hendersonville has gained recent attention as it will serve as the partial backdrop to Hallmarks "A Biltmore Christmas," but it's what's inside the building that has the imaginations of young and old buzzing. The railway station is home to the Apple Valley Model Railroad Club,...
fox17.com
Fire crews retrieve body from historic Middle Tennessee fire tower
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The body of a person was found Monday night inside a tower in Middle Tennessee. The Maury County Fire Department reports crews received a call to retrieve a body from a historic fire tower in the town of Sante Fe. According to the department, crews worked for 3 hours...
Woman dies in Anderson Co. house fire, 2 others injured
A woman died during a house fire late Wednesday evening in Anderson County.
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
whopam.com
Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle
A man is in a Nashville hospital after he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Drive. Mikayvion Merritt was taken by private vehicle to Jennie Stuart Medical Center following the incident just after 2 a.m. and he was later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition, according to Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
fox17.com
Code Red Traffic: Icy conditions cause dangerous roadways
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fox 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to icy and dangerous roads. Winter weather moved through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday leaving ice on roads across the area. Areas to the west and north have been most heavily impacted.
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
WBKO
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
Comments / 0