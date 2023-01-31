ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

wpln.org

Parking in Nashville is about to change

For a long time, Nashvillians have known that there are certain times of day when they could get away with parking downtown without feeding the meter. But this month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is moving to 24/7 parking enforcement. This is the first in a series of upcoming changes,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
NASHVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

GSMNP: Greenbrier area to be closed to all use Feb. 13

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Greenbrier Road at U.S. 321 and access into the Greenbrier area will be closed to all use starting February 13. The closure will allow contractors to repair road damage and replace washed out culverts caused by significant rainfall in July 2022. Work is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023, weather depending.
GREENBRIER, TN
WSMV

Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County

BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Dog Rescued From Ashland City Train Trestle

Ashland City, Tenn.–The Ashland City Fire Department B shift responded to a dog rescue with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland City parks and recreation. The dog was on top of the train trestle and had been there for an unknown amount of time. The pup was cold and welcomed the assistance of rescuers. Fire Department officials said, “Thankfully she is in the care of Cheatham County Animal Control. We are thankful for the safety of all involved.”
ASHLAND CITY, TN
whopam.com

Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Body found in historic fire tower

SANTA FE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were called to a historic fire tower Tuesday night to remove a dead body from inside. Crews with the Maury County Fire Department said the retrieval was complicated because of cold temperatures, fog, darkness and the condition of the tower. The body was...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Statement From Mayor Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (CPACER) Program

The following is a Statement From Mayor John Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a C-PACER Program:. “Nearly half of Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions come from energy consumption in buildings. By adopting a local commercial-property assessed clean energy and resiliency (CPACER) program to make commercial buildings more energy efficient, we are addressing the problem head on and taking a significant step toward achieving our goal of reducing Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. Building and maintaining commercial buildings that prioritize resiliency will result in reduced energy consumption costs, increased property values, new green jobs, and more. I’m grateful for the leadership and support of Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore and her team, Metro’s Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer Kendra Abkowitz, and Council Members Allen, Murphy, Rhoten, Hurt and O’Connell for helping establish this program.”
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

A man is in a Nashville hospital after he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in the 400 block of North Drive. Mikayvion Merritt was taken by private vehicle to Jennie Stuart Medical Center following the incident just after 2 a.m. and he was later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition, according to Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Code Red Traffic: Icy conditions cause dangerous roadways

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fox 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to icy and dangerous roads. Winter weather moved through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday leaving ice on roads across the area. Areas to the west and north have been most heavily impacted.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WLOS.com

Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBKO

Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KY 100 near West Valley Drive has been shut down due to a serious accident. Several emergency vehicles are on the scene and responding. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says they have received multiple calls of accidents on the county road where conditions are extremely hazardous.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

