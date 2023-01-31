Read full article on original website
Related
Sports Briefs: Forest Lake gymnastics beats Woodbury, boys basketball goes 2-1 and more
The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team won 137.125 to 121.100 in a meet against Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 26. Junior Sami Ernst (35.700) and senior Mackenzie Nenn (32.550) were the top two competitors at the meet. Part of the team then competed at the Bluejacket All-Around Invite on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was exclusively for gymnasts who participate in all four events. The top four all-around performers for the Rangers were sophomore Ellyana Stamp (32.6), Nenn (32.2), junior Rylie Halbur (31.45)...
St. Peter boys basketball sandwiches unique victory between losses to Belle Plaine and BEA
The St. Peter boys basketball team officially brought a close to their 44 day stretch without a home contest after a road battle against BEA capped off another busy week. Beginning with an 88-79 loss to Belle Plaine, the week featured an awesome experience for the Saints. They traveled to Minneapolis and the Target Center Saturday to compete against head coach Sean Keating’s alma mater Oak Grove Lutheran (ND), technically a home game, where they battled and won 88-79. ...
SBLive's Minnesota boys' hockey Power 25 (Jan. 31)
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota boys and girls hockey top performers of the week (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota high school boys and girls basketball top performers (Jan. 24-30) 1. Warroad (18-0) Last Week: 3 It was bound to happen eventually. After ...
SBLive's Minnesota boys' and girls' basketball top games of the week (Jan. 31-Feb. 5)
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota high school boys and girls basketball top performers (Jan. 24-30) SBLive's Minnesota boys' hockey Power 25 (Jan. 31) Eastview (11-3) at Minnetonka (11-3), 2/4 at 1:30 p.m. Eastview, winners of its last seven ...
Comments / 0