Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gareth Thomas: No HIV legal action regrets - rugby star's ex
Gareth Thomas' ex-partner has said he does not regret taking legal action against the former rugby star. Ian Baum accused Mr Thomas, 48, of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him during their three-year relationship. The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain settled the case for £75,000 plus costs without...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Watch every match live on BBC digital services as Ireland defend title
Coverage: Watch every match live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. The Under-20 Six Nations Championship starts on Friday with Ireland seeking to claim back-to-back Grand Slams. All three opening fixtures will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Old Ireland rivalries await Warren Gatland's Wales
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Wales name side to face champions Ireland
Venue: CSM Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 3 February Kick-off:19:00 GMT. Dragons back row Ryan Woodman will captain Wales Under-20s in Friday's opening Six Nations game against 2022 champions Ireland. Llien Morgan, Harri Ackerman and Louie Hennessey will make their U20 debuts. Full-back Cameron Winnett, winger Harri Houston and fly-half...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Liam Williams replaces Leigh Halfpenny for Wales against Ireland
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Liam Williams will start at full-back...
Rugby-Ireland must relish top ranking in world rugby says Beirne
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ireland must learn to embrace the expectation and scrutiny that comes with being the top ranked rugby team in the world, experienced forward Tadhg Beirne said on Tuesday.
BBC
What is the impact of England's Euro 2022 triumph on grassroots football?
"I got a call from one of our coaches, who was panicking. Sixty new people had turned up, never kicked a ball before, but they had all watched the Lionesses." The day after Georgia Stanway put England into the European Championship semi-finals, Manchester Laces' open training session provided the best kind of problem for Helen Hardy, who founded the inclusive women's football club in 2021.
England vs Scotland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture
England host Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.Steve Borthwick will take charge of England for the first time against Gregor Townsend’s team, who have won the last two matches in this fixture.Live updates: Steve Borthwick announces England Six Nations teamEngland have not beaten Scotland at Twickenham since 2017 but an opening victory would give Borthwick the perfect start as he takes over from Eddie Jones.England finished third in last year’s Six Nations while Scotland were fourth, with both nations finishing with two wins and three defeats. Here’s everything you need to know.What...
Cricket-England's Ahmed to make white-ball debut in Bangladesh series
Feb 2 (Reuters) - England's youngest test debutant Rehan Ahmed has been named in their white-ball teams that will tour Bangladesh in March, the cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.
England pick teenage spinner Rehan Ahmed for Bangladesh tour
Leicestershire's leg-spinning all-rounder, 18, comes into the white-ball environment after taking seven wickets on his Test debut in Pakistan before Christmas.
Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji rugby coach
Vern Cotter stepped down as Fiji coach on Thursday little more than eight months out from the Rugby World Cup in France. Fiji Rugby Union chairman Humphrey Tawake told a hastily arranged news conference in Suva that Cotter’s resignation for undisclosed personal reasons was accepted. A new coach will...
BBC
Welsh rugby teams' relationship with WRU branded 'abusive'
The director of a Welsh rugby region has described the relationship with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) as "abusive". Ron Jones, of the Scarlets, said the four professional regions had been "bullied" during discussions about a long-term financial deal. His comments came after allegations of racism, gender bias and hatred...
This new Breitling is the perfect watch for Six Nations rugby fans
Just 150 examples of each Chronomat Six Nations watch wil be made
BBC
Davis Cup: Dan Evans selected to play doubles for Great Britain against Colombia
Colombia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Finals qualifier. Venue: Pueblo Viejo Country Club, Cota, Colombia Dates: 3-4 February. Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app (20:00 GMT on Friday, 17:00 GMT (17:30 Red Button) on Saturday) Dan Evans has been...
BBC
FA Cup fourth-round replays: Sunderland v Fulham will be shown live on the BBC
The FA Cup fourth-round replay between Sunderland and Fulham will be shown live on BBC One. Premier League Fulham avoided a shock defeat by Championship side Sunderland last weekend with Tom Cairney's goal earning them a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. The winner will face Leeds United at home in...
BBC
EFL Cup: Man Utd v Newcastle Utd Wembley final to have standing areas
Some supporters will be permitted to stand during the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match, on 26 February, will be the first major domestic English men's final in almost 35 years in which standing will be allowed. Both clubs will be allocated 867 seats within...
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
Alun Wyn Jones is preparing for his 17th Six Nations and even at 37 shows no signs of slowing down
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW BY ALEX BYWATER: The 2023 Championship will be Alun Wyn Jones' 17th Six Nations. It is such a remarkable statistic that it is worth reading twice.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Comments / 0