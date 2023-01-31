Mary Mashburn, fairy godmother of arts around Colorado Springs, remembered for 'inclusion'

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
coloradosprings.com
New fiber art show by Colorado Springs artist inspired by '50s, landscapes, maps
It’s not often you see Yul Brynner and Anne Baxter from the 1956 film “The Ten Commandments” on a piece of embroidery. But anything goes when it comes to the hand-embroidered works of Rob Watt. The Colorado Springs artist, who likes to describe his work as fiber paintings, seeks inspiration from a multitude of sources: the 1950s, landscapes, historical illustrated maps, patterns.
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction worker is in the hospital in serious condition after they fell 15 feet into a trench Satruday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. (CSFD) CSFD said they completed the trench rescue on the northeast side of town, near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway. CSFD assisted The post Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
8 Colorado Springs Apartments Under $800 a Month
Colorado Springs, CO. - The city of Colorado Springs is often ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States. The region's economy, lifestyle, and outdoor recreational opportunities are attractive to many people.
This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
KDVR.com
Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase
A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Update on Colorado officer who fell off of bridge after responding to a car chase
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fountain officer injured Thursday night following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs was identified by Fountain police Friday. WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article. According to Fountain police, Officer Julian Becerra fell over the bridge on South...
‘It was time,’ Colorado Springs man loses second parent to quadruple shooting in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs family is now mourning the loss of 86-year-old Ivory Mallory, who died this weekend from his injuries after a quadruple shooting in late August. Gregory Mallory, a Colorado Springs resident and son of two of the victims, said his father's been wrestling with physical and emotional pain ever The post ‘It was time,’ Colorado Springs man loses second parent to quadruple shooting in Milwaukee appeared first on KRDO.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
KKTV
Pedestrian hit by car south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was turning off of Las Vegas onto Tejon and hit a man in the crosswalk. Officers on scene told 11 News they were still looking for good witnesses to the crash and had not established who was at fault. At the time of this writing, no one has been cited.
Multiple victims in hospital after shooting in Falcon
FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Meridian Ranch neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. EPCSO said they received multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive around 12:30 a.m. At 2:50 a.m. they The post Multiple victims in hospital after shooting in Falcon appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - By any measure, Rachel Jones has an incredible resume. She’s the female world record holder for most elevation gain in a year, the first-ever woman to climb 1,000 Manitou Inclines in a year, the 2022 female winner of the nationwide Max Vert Challenge. Most...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflaws
(Parker, Colo.) Parker police want residents and business owners to remove snow. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures in December and January resulted in long-term snow and ice cover.
KKTV
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
Person found dead by firefighters in Pueblo home
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said the person who was killed in a fatal structure fire on Friday, Jan. 27 was found by firefighters while they attempted to put out the fire. According to PPD, on Friday, Jan. 27 around 5:30 a.m., police and firefighters with the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs woman arrested after spitting on officers, grabbing their tasers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she reportedly swung at an officer and spit in his face. At 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of N. Chestnut St. on reports of a...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
