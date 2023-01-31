ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

'Partying' cockatiel whistles chart songs after being rescued by family

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A rescue cockatiel has been keeping its new family entertained by keeping the tunes going.

Along with some pop hits, the songbird is able to whistle the theme tunes to The Adam’s Family and The Hunger Games.

Scarlett, 41, and her teenage daughter Kassi welcomed Leo Valdez into their Salt Lake City home when he was just three months old.

The pair decided to try and teach Leo some songs and he took to performing like a duck to water.

In this clip, Leo can be seen whistling some of his favourite songs.

Comments / 8

BB n NFMFL
1d ago

Awwww, makes me miss my Sunny😭. He'd whistle the Andy Griffith tune, shave & a haircut, Old McDonald's Farm, say hi mama, and so much more.Smart and precious babies they are.

Reply(1)
4
 

