TheDailyBeast

Top Russian Official Teases ‘the Next Ukraine’ in New Threat

Russia’s top diplomat said the actions of Western nations could soon turn Moldova into the “next Ukraine,” according to TASS.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of being “eager to join NATO.” Sandu, Lavrov said, is “ready to unite with Romania and in fact, to do almost anything.”Romania is a member of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which was created to provide collective security against Russia.Lavrov’s comments appeared to echo complaints Russian President Vladimir Putin made about Ukraine and NATO when announcing Russia’s invasion into Ukraine last year. Putin cited the expansion of the alliance and Ukraine’s...
msn.com

Russian fighter discovers German spy plane in Baltic Sea near Russian border

Russia's National Defense Control Center reported Monday that one of its fighters has detected a German Armed Forces spy plane over Baltic Sea waters and near the Russian border. According to the Russian agency, after detecting that the German aircraft "was approaching the state border of the Russian Federation" it...
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
Benzinga

Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine

A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
The Week

U.S. firm reportedly offers Ukraine 2 Reaper drones for $1, plus $10 million in shipping and handling

U.S. defense contractor General Atomics has offered to sell Ukraine two Reaper MQ-9 drones for a dollar, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing a recent letter from company CEO Linden Blue to Ukraine's defense attaché in Washington. The sale would include a ground control station that would allow Ukraine's military to operate the drones from almost anywhere in the country, more than 24 hours per flight.  General Atomics declined to confirm the specific deal, but company spokesman C. Mark Brinkley said "we do believe Ukraine needs a capability like the Reaper, and soon." The sale would be directly to Ukraine, not...
investing.com

Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions

(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby (NYSE:KEX) said on Friday that Wagner,...
