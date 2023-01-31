Read full article on original website
Andrew J Nickolay
2d ago
Unfortunately positions of power attract the wrong type of people. Many are great but have run into many that should never been allowed to have a badge.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
Jemele Hill claims Black people can 'carry water' for White supremacy: 'You're stuck on faces'
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill insisted on Twitter that Black people can support White supremacy with regards to the police beating of Tyre Nichols.
AOL Corp
Black people and the rest of the nation differ on what kind of racism harms Black America more
While most Black Americans focus on the structural issues, the rest of the country sees it a bit differently. While Black people say that structural racism is worse for them, other groups are more focused on the attention-grabbing, viral Karen moments, according to a recent study. The survey, done by...
WHO ARE THE REAL ENEMIES OF THE BLACK COMMUNITY?
The United States just celebrated the 94th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who lost his life in a fight for equality of the races and the brotherhood of man. Since he was cut down on April 4, 1968, Black people have made a lot of progress, but they [we] have also gone backward in some areas due to enemies of the community.
The Jewish Press
Should Americans Be Sold Into Slavery to Pay Slavery Reparations?
A California task force studying the long-term effects of slavery and systemic racism on black residents in the state has estimated a whopping $569 billion in reparations is owed to the descendants of enslaved people, according to a report. But that would just be the down payment on national payments...
Sunken Suck-Up Jason Whitlock Blames Tyre Nichols’ Murder On Gang Violence & Single Black Women, Twitter Drags Him By The Tattered Toupée
Giving Uncle Ruckus a run for his money, Jason Whitlock is offering a soft-shoed, tap-dancing take about Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police. Shortly after Memphis officials released the footage from the fatal beating on Friday night, Whitlock appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and with white hood heroics that would give Clayton Bigsby a run for his money, Whitlock somehow blamed police brutality on gangs and single Black women.
Jason Whitlock blames Tyre Nichols’ death on single Black mothers (video)
Notoriously arch-conservative sports writer Jason Whitlock employed some serious mental acrobatics to correlate Tyre Nichols’ violent death by Memphis cops with “young Black men being supervised by single mothers” and “gangs.”. Of course, Whitlock spewed invectives about the Black community during his uninterrupted tirade on Fox...
Moments in Black history from the year you were born
(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool
After Black teens were attacked during a racist pool incident, Cyril Ramaphosa was spitting hot anti-apartheid bars with no regard for the white fragility they might inspire. The post ‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool appeared first on NewsOne.
FOX Reno
Whoopi Goldberg asks if White people need to get beaten up for police reform to occur
WASHINGTON (TND) — "The View" Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg questioned Monday whether the U.S. needed "to see White people also get beaten" in order for something to be done about police brutality. "You know, seems things don't seem to make sense to people unless its somebody they can feel, or...
#DevonHenry Black Man Faced Death Threats To Remove 24 VA Confederate Monuments When White Contractors Refused
Devon Henry faced death threats to remove Richmond, VA's confederate monuments when all the White contractors refused.
Smithonian
How History Forgot Rosewood, a Black Town Razed by a White Mob
A hundred years ago, central Florida was home to a town called Rosewood. And then, suddenly, it wasn’t. In January 1923, Rosewood was wiped off the map by a week of mob violence, then erased from history by people who didn’t want to talk about what had happened to the town’s primarily Black residents.
Donald Trump's 2024 Chances Slashed by Bookmaker After South Carolina Rally
The former president held his first official 2024 rally in Columbia over the weekend, which has given his campaign a much needed boost.
Joy Reid claims killing of Tyre Nichols ‘as American as apple pie’
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Black Memphis police officers is as "American as apple pie."
Greg Gutfeld: Media has made Tyre Nichols' death into a 'training thing'
'The Five' co-host Greg Gutfeld shares his thoughts on video footage of Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols.
seventeen.com
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Trump Claims Fox is Trying to Make Him Look 'as Bad as Possible'
The former president slammed the news outlet for "always" finding polls that are "an outlier, usually old and non-credible."
Black History Flag flies over federal building for the first time in history
For the first time in history, a Black History Flag is flying over a federal building. It was a historic ceremony on Wednesday morning at the Denver Federal Center. Getting that flag to fly above the Denver Federal Center required approval from the White House. Leaders raised the Pan-African Flag to commemorate Black History Month. Wednesday's ceremonies consisted of events, panels and discussions all about the significance of raising the flag. "We can't change history but we can change the future and today moving forward, this is a historical day at the Denver Federal Center, Feb. 1, 2023," said Denver Federal Center Contracting Officer Tito Register.Usually, when the Denver Federal Center raises a flag, it's up for about one or two days of the month. This time, the flag will be up for the entire month of February.
The Year Just Started and Cops Have Already Killed At Least 7 Unarmed People
The year is brand new, and civilian killings by police officers continue unabated. In 2022, police killed at least 1,192 people, the highest number ever recorded, according to the Mapping Police Violence database. A hundred of those people were unarmed. Black people were three times more likely than white people to be killed, although they were 1.3 times more likely to be unarmed. As the first month of 2023 draws to a close, the nation is once again confronting the tragedy of a killing at the hands of men who pledged to protect and serve their community. On Jan. 7,...
