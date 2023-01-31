Gopher Sports: How would you describe the energy that Gopher fans have brought to the Pav in the first two meets of the year? How has that contributed to the team's success?. Gianna Gerdes: Gopher Nation brings an energy that is unmatched. Seeing them pack the Pav and showing us so much love makes doing what we do all the more fun! Their endless support really fuels our confidence and desire to keep improving!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO