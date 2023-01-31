Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Unsafe tap water in Mound: Residents paying high bills, but can't drink the waterEdy ZooMound, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Basketball: What is wrong with Gopher hoops?
There was no doubt that Ben Johnson was going to struggle in year 1 as head coach of the Gopher basketball program. Not simply because he was going to be a first-time head coach, tasked with leading Big Ten program. But due to transfers and injuries, he was completely reconstructing a roster that was expected to compete in arguably the toughest basketball conference in the country.
gophersports.com
Red-Hot Gophers, Buckeyes Set for Clash in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 3/3 Golden Gopher women's hockey team (22-3-2) looks to continue its perfection on home ice with the No. 1/1 Ohio State Buckeyes travelling to Ridder Arena. Friday's puck drop is set for 6:00 pm with Saturday's slated for 2:00 pm. Both games will be streamed on B1G+.
gophersports.com
First Chance Meet on Deck for Golden Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota men's and women's swimming and diving teams, both ranked No. 25 by the CSCAA, are set to compete for the final time before the postseason with this weekend's First Chance Meet. The Golden Gophers will be hosting other local universities in a final competition before...
gophersports.com
Meyo Invite at Notre Dame Awaits Minnesota's Track Team
MINNEAPOLIS -- With the post season just a few short weeks ago the Golden Gophers track and field team is headed to the Meyo Invitational for the homestretch of the indoor season. The Big Ten Championships are set for the final weekend of the month with the NCAA Indoor Championships scheduled for the second week of March. The Gophers will also host the Gopher Classic on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the U of MN Field House.
gophersports.com
Vetter Selected as Top-10 National Goaltender of the Year Semifinalist, Rookie Trio Named to Watch List
MINNEAPOLIS – Sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter has been named a top-10 finalist for National Goaltender of the Year the HCA announced on Thursday afternoon. In addition, the HCA also revealed that Josefin Bouveng, Madison Kaiser and Nelli Laitinen were all named to the 2023 National Rookie of the Year Watch List.
gophersports.com
Maroon and Gold Welcome Fighting Illini to Maturi Pavilion for Conference Matchup
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a stunning tie against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 27, the University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program is back in action with a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. CT at Maturi Pavilion. Last Time Out. Last Friday the Gophers...
gophersports.com
"Chalk Talk" With Junior Gopher Gymnasts
Gopher Sports: How would you describe the energy that Gopher fans have brought to the Pav in the first two meets of the year? How has that contributed to the team's success?. Gianna Gerdes: Gopher Nation brings an energy that is unmatched. Seeing them pack the Pav and showing us so much love makes doing what we do all the more fun! Their endless support really fuels our confidence and desire to keep improving!
gophersports.com
Gophers Close Out Home Slate against No. 2 Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 University of Minnesota wrestling program (11-2, 4-2 B1G) is set for their home finale on Friday night, as they look to go undefeated at home for the first time since the 2014-15 season against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1, 5-1 B1G) inside Maturi Pavilion at 8:00 p.m. CST.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall at Rutgers
Joshua Ola-Joseph led Minnesota with a career-high 17 points and added a career-high eight rebounds, and Ta'Lon Cooper added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but RV/RV Rutgers (15-7, 7-4 B1G) recorded a 90-55 win over the Gophers Wednesday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. Minnesota (7-14, 1-10) was limited to eight players in the game, as the Gophers were without leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia and guard Braeden Carrington.
gophersports.com
Soloveychik's Record-Setting Performance Nets B1G Swimmer of the Week Honors
MINNEAPOLIS – For his performance in last week's tri-dual sweep for Minnesota, Gophers sophomore Bar Soloveychik has been named the Big Ten Swimmer of the Week for the first time in his career, the conference announced Wednesday. Soloveychik won three races, two individually, and set a school record as...
gophersports.com
FEATURE: 'M City' Speed Has Arrived
"People are going to have to watch out." A statement made by Minnesota graduate sprinter Amira Young that has proven to be true for the University of Minnesota women's track and field program this indoor season. As the first USTFCCCA 'Event Squad' rankings have been revealed, the Gophers 60-meters group...
gophersports.com
Wiley Receives Breaking Barriers Award
University of Minnesota Associate Athletic Director for Olympic Athletic Performance Sara Wiley was honored today in conjunction with National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Wiley, who has spent nearly 30 years helping Minnesota student-athletes better themselves, received the Breaking Barriers Award at the National Girls & Women in Sports Day - Minnesota Awards annual celebration.
gophersports.com
Gopher Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day and Black History Month on Saturday
For their third home meet of the 2023 season, the University of Minnesota gymnastics program will hold a celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day, as well as a celebration of Black History Month. The Gophers discussed the importance of celebrating both of these events in a conversation...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
bringmethenews.com
Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations
Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
mnbucketlist.com
Mall of America
Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
Shocking and Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes
While last week had some exciting brewery news, this week brings in sad and surprising news. Lawless Distilling Company, located at 2619 28th Ave S, Minneapolis has announced that it will be closing nearly after 10 years of operation (since 2014). Lawless was a beloved brewery that many loved to...
