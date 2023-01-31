ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Basketball: What is wrong with Gopher hoops?

There was no doubt that Ben Johnson was going to struggle in year 1 as head coach of the Gopher basketball program. Not simply because he was going to be a first-time head coach, tasked with leading Big Ten program. But due to transfers and injuries, he was completely reconstructing a roster that was expected to compete in arguably the toughest basketball conference in the country.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Red-Hot Gophers, Buckeyes Set for Clash in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 3/3 Golden Gopher women's hockey team (22-3-2) looks to continue its perfection on home ice with the No. 1/1 Ohio State Buckeyes travelling to Ridder Arena. Friday's puck drop is set for 6:00 pm with Saturday's slated for 2:00 pm. Both games will be streamed on B1G+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

First Chance Meet on Deck for Golden Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota men's and women's swimming and diving teams, both ranked No. 25 by the CSCAA, are set to compete for the final time before the postseason with this weekend's First Chance Meet. The Golden Gophers will be hosting other local universities in a final competition before...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Meyo Invite at Notre Dame Awaits Minnesota's Track Team

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the post season just a few short weeks ago the Golden Gophers track and field team is headed to the Meyo Invitational for the homestretch of the indoor season. The Big Ten Championships are set for the final weekend of the month with the NCAA Indoor Championships scheduled for the second week of March. The Gophers will also host the Gopher Classic on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the U of MN Field House.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

"Chalk Talk" With Junior Gopher Gymnasts

Gopher Sports: How would you describe the energy that Gopher fans have brought to the Pav in the first two meets of the year? How has that contributed to the team's success?. Gianna Gerdes: Gopher Nation brings an energy that is unmatched. Seeing them pack the Pav and showing us so much love makes doing what we do all the more fun! Their endless support really fuels our confidence and desire to keep improving!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Close Out Home Slate against No. 2 Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 University of Minnesota wrestling program (11-2, 4-2 B1G) is set for their home finale on Friday night, as they look to go undefeated at home for the first time since the 2014-15 season against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1, 5-1 B1G) inside Maturi Pavilion at 8:00 p.m. CST.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Fall at Rutgers

Joshua Ola-Joseph led Minnesota with a career-high 17 points and added a career-high eight rebounds, and Ta'Lon Cooper added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but RV/RV Rutgers (15-7, 7-4 B1G) recorded a 90-55 win over the Gophers Wednesday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. Minnesota (7-14, 1-10) was limited to eight players in the game, as the Gophers were without leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia and guard Braeden Carrington.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

FEATURE: 'M City' Speed Has Arrived

"People are going to have to watch out." A statement made by Minnesota graduate sprinter Amira Young that has proven to be true for the University of Minnesota women's track and field program this indoor season. As the first USTFCCCA 'Event Squad' rankings have been revealed, the Gophers 60-meters group...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Wiley Receives Breaking Barriers Award

University of Minnesota Associate Athletic Director for Olympic Athletic Performance Sara Wiley was honored today in conjunction with National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Wiley, who has spent nearly 30 years helping Minnesota student-athletes better themselves, received the Breaking Barriers Award at the National Girls & Women in Sports Day - Minnesota Awards annual celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
bringmethenews.com

Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations

Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnbucketlist.com

Mall of America

Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy