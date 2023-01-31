Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
friars.com
No. 5/4 UConn Holds Off Providence In BIG EAST Action At Alumni Hall, 64-54
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team gave No. 5/4 Connecticut all it could handle on Wednesday night in BIG EAST action at Alumni Hall, but the Huskies managed to escape with a 64-54 win. UConn improved to 21-2 (13-0 BIG EAST), while the Friars dropped to 13-11 (4-9 BIG EAST). Olivia Olsen paced the Friars with 13 points and four blocked shots, while Janai Crooms recorded her fourth double-double of the season on 11 points and 11 rebounds.
friars.com
No. 17/17 Men’s Basketball Falls to No. 16/15 Xavier in Overtime, 85-83
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The No. 17/17 Providence College men's basketball team was defeated the No. 16/15 Xavier Musketeers (18-5, 10-2 BIG EAST), 85-83, in overtime on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Friars fell to 17-6 on the season and 9-3 in BIG EAST play.
friars.com
No.12 Women’s Hockey Travels To Boston College For Friday Night Matchup
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The No.12 Friars will travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass. to matchup against the Boston College Eagles for the first time this season on Friday, Feb. 3. Puck drops at 6:00 p.m. in the Conte Forum. Scouting the Friars. The Friars are currently 18-8-4 overall and 13-6-4 in...
Turnto10.com
Westerly, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes
(WJAR) — Tyler Rafferty of Westerly High School and Joseph Church of Bishop Hendricken were named scholar-athletes in Tuesday night's "High School Hoops," game. Rafferty is the captain of the basketball team but also plays soccer, football and lacrosse. He is sixth in his class with a 4.62 GPA...
friars.com
Rocky Wirtz Gives $1-Million To Establish Wirtz Family Fund For Providence Field Hockey
W. Rockwell "Rocky" Wirtz is best known nationally as the owner of the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team and co-owner of the United Center in Chicago, where the. Providence College Friars played Kansas in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA basketball tournament last spring. But at PC, Wirtz is making a...
9 Bishop Feehan football stars sign NLI’s
ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) – Nine football stars from Bishop Feehan signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at the school. Watch the video above and hear from a few standouts.
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
RI native to compete on next season of ‘Survivor’
Perreault, an insurance agent, said he decided to apply because of his experience living in the foster care system for five years.
Pawn Stars coming to Massachusetts in search of historical finds
Pawn Stars on the History Channel has announced they will be on the road with two stops in Massachusetts.
johnstonsunrise.net
Could this be for real?
Move over David Baldacci and John Grisham, there’s a new kid in town, and he just may give you a run for your money. And not only does he come from our great state, but he started his writing career at Beacon Communications. John Houle’s “The King-Makers of Providence”...
goprovidence.com
Black-Owned Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island
Featuring everything from Southern soul food to traditional African and Caribbean cuisines, Providence is home to a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and even a tea shop. Enjoy one of The District's signature pizzas for dinner or indulge your sweet tooth at brunch with the decadent Tres Leches...
WPRI
Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend
It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
Woman killed in Providence shooting
Police are investigating after a person was shot in Providence Monday afternoon.
5 displaced by Pawtucket fire
Firefighters had to open up the wall under one of the windows to get at the flames.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Hospital's wake-up stroke protocol saves lives
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "About 15 to 20% of people who come in with stroke symptoms, they actually wake up with their symptoms," said Dr. Shadi Yaghi, co-director of the comprehensive stroke center at Rhode Island Hospital, the only one in Rhode Island. Andrea Viveiros was one of them.
Turnto10.com
Biden administration awards Rhode island $32 million in road improvement grants
(WJAR) — The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will award Rhode Island $32 million in grant money to improve roads in Providence. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of its Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program (SS4A). $27 million of...
Providence schools closed Friday due to bitter cold
Providence Public Schools will be closed Friday as the state braces for record-breaking cold, 12 News has learned.
1 current, 1 former Rhode Island police officer face union embezzlement charges
One current and one former Rhode Island police officer are facing charges related to the alleged embezzlement and misuse of police union funds, the state attorney general’s office said.
Police searching for missing Cumberland woman
Donna Tiberio, 65, was last seen on Jan. 31 around 3:15 p.m. near her home in South Cumberland.
Turnto10.com
Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
