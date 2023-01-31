It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!

CRANSTON, RI ・ 21 HOURS AGO