Providence, RI

friars.com

No. 5/4 UConn Holds Off Providence In BIG EAST Action At Alumni Hall, 64-54

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team gave No. 5/4 Connecticut all it could handle on Wednesday night in BIG EAST action at Alumni Hall, but the Huskies managed to escape with a 64-54 win. UConn improved to 21-2 (13-0 BIG EAST), while the Friars dropped to 13-11 (4-9 BIG EAST). Olivia Olsen paced the Friars with 13 points and four blocked shots, while Janai Crooms recorded her fourth double-double of the season on 11 points and 11 rebounds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Westerly, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes

(WJAR) — Tyler Rafferty of Westerly High School and Joseph Church of Bishop Hendricken were named scholar-athletes in Tuesday night's "High School Hoops," game. Rafferty is the captain of the basketball team but also plays soccer, football and lacrosse. He is sixth in his class with a 4.62 GPA...
WESTERLY, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Could this be for real?

Move over David Baldacci and John Grisham, there’s a new kid in town, and he just may give you a run for your money. And not only does he come from our great state, but he started his writing career at Beacon Communications. John Houle’s “The King-Makers of Providence”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
goprovidence.com

Black-Owned Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

Featuring everything from Southern soul food to traditional African and Caribbean cuisines, Providence is home to a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and even a tea shop. Enjoy one of The District's signature pizzas for dinner or indulge your sweet tooth at brunch with the decadent Tres Leches...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend

It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Hospital's wake-up stroke protocol saves lives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "About 15 to 20% of people who come in with stroke symptoms, they actually wake up with their symptoms," said Dr. Shadi Yaghi, co-director of the comprehensive stroke center at Rhode Island Hospital, the only one in Rhode Island. Andrea Viveiros was one of them.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
RICHMOND, RI

