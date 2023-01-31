ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

purduesports.com

Purdue Hosts #4 Indiana In Front of Sold-Out Mackey

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The best rivalry in college basketball is set for its 94th meeting, as the Purdue women's basketball team is set to host No. 4/5 Indiana in front of a sold-out Mackey Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m. Jason Ross Jr. and Christy Winters Scott will...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Boilermakers Face A Full Weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - After taking a weekend off, Purdue women's tennis will continue its homestead with a match against DePaul on Friday and a Sunday match against Tulsa. The Boilermakers are currently on a four match winning streak after going undefeated in the month of January. Purdue's match at...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Boilermakers On to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Purdue track & field will make the short trip north for the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, from February 3-4. Competition at Notre Dame's Loftus Sports Center commences on Friday, February 3, with field events at 4 p.m. ET and running events at 4:30 p.m. The day concludes with the final race at 8:05 p.m. On Saturday, Purdue's first running event is at 10:10 a.m. and the opening field event is at 11 a.m. The meet will close with the 4x400 relay at 4 p.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Craig Earns Big Ten Athlete of the Week Accolades

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue track & field freshman Bryanna Craig has been named the Big Ten Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, the conference announced. Craig is recognized after she made her collegiate pentathlon debut and entered the school record books at No. 5 in the event on January 27. It is her first award of any kind in her Boilermaker career and the first women's indoor field honor for Purdue since 2017.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

#1 Purdue Rolls Past Penn State Behind Gillis' Career Night

#1 Purdue 80, Penn State 60 (Postgame Notes) Purdue improved to 22-1 overall and 11-1 in the Big Ten with an 80-60 win over Penn State in front of the 53rd straight sellout at Mackey Arena. The win gives Purdue a three-and-a-half game lead on Rutgers and Illinois with eight games to play.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

Football Adds 10 Boilermakers to 2023 Signing Class

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Starting off the calendar year and heading into his first season as head coach of Purdue Football, Ryan Walters and his coaching staff hit the recruiting road to add 10 Boilermakers to the 2023 signing class. Purdue brought in four high school prospects on the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

