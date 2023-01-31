ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Talk KIT

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

Rock Hall 2023 Nominees Roundtable: Snubs, Surprises and More

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees have been announced. This year's list is an eclectic collection of artists, with nominees representing several different eras and various styles of music. The White Stripes, Joy Division/New Order, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Willie Nelson make...
News Talk KIT

Win a Signed Tom Petty ‘Live at the Fillmore 1997′ Vinyl Set

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Live at the Fillmore (1997) has arrived, exploring an extensive collection of material recorded during the group's 20-night residency at the historic venue in San Francisco. Now, one lucky UCR reader can win a copy of the three-LP vinyl set, signed by the Heartbreakers (Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Scott Thurston and Steve Ferrone).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News Talk KIT

Warren Zevon’s Children React to His Rock Hall Nomination

Warren Zevon’s children discussed their reaction to his posthumous nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, rejecting the idea that he wouldn’t have cared about it. He died in 2003, nine years after becoming eligible for the honor, but he's never been listed among the contenders until this year. In a new interview with Billboard, his son Jordan and daughter Ariel – both musicians – reflected on the delay.
News Talk KIT

Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Michael Jackson’s Nephew to Play Icon in Biopic

Michael Jackson's nephew, Jafaar Jackson, is set to portray his legendary uncle in the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic, Michael. "I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon," Jafaar wrote on Instagram Jan. 30 after his casting was announced.
News Talk KIT

New ‘Swamp Thing Movie’ Finds Director

Just a day after the project was formally announced, it looks like Swamp Thing already has a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold is in “early talks” to helm the new DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. The film was among the first five titles in “Chapter 1” (also known as “Gods and Monsters”) of the relaunched DC Studios universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Per THR, “Mangold is said to be a massive fan of the character and the stories. According to sources, he approached Gunn and Safran with his ideas. Swamp Thing would be a few years away, however, and Mangold’s next project after Dial of Destiny will be a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount.”
News Talk KIT

Listen to John Oates’ New Single, ‘Disconnected’

John Oates has released a new single called "Disconnected." “There are always times in our lives when we all feel 'Disconnected' from something or someone ... emotionally, physically, spiritually or any of the above," Oates said in a press release. "But the important thing is to never give up hope and strive to find a way to pull it all back together."
News Talk KIT

Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List

Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
TAMPA, FL
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy