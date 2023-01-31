Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Over 900 Ohio schools receiving additional state grants for safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 900 additional schools will receive state funding for physical safety and security upgrades as part of Ohio's K-12 school safety grant program. This is the fourth round of funding in which 945 schools received a combined $68 million. The governor's office said a...
myfox28columbus.com
TRANSCRIPT | Gov. DeWine's 2023 State of the State address
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The following is a transcript of prepared remarks by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for his 2022 State of the State address. Chief Justice Kennedy and Justices of the Ohio Supreme Court,. Elected State Officials,. Lieutenant Governor Husted,. My Fellow Citizens of Ohio. We meet at...
myfox28columbus.com
DeWine State of State filled with promises from school funding to police training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Future governors may well look back on Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023 State of the State address and wonder where all the money came from to pay for all those promises. With state coffers flush from billions in federal COVID aid, DeWine's first speech of his...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio school officials discuss circumventing potential CRT ban in undercover video
DAYTON, Ohio (TND) — School district officials in the Dayton, Ohio area can be heard describing on undercover video how they would circumvent a proposed ban on teaching critical race theory circulating through the state legislature. "There's ways around anything. It all goes back to how you dress the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus State working to help with Central Ohio's critical child care shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Childhood League Center on Cleveland Avenue was a busy place Wednesday, with young minds growing and soaking in all they can. But this place is the exception. "There’s not enough child care, specifically quality childcare in Central Ohio," Stacey Raymond, who oversees the early...
myfox28columbus.com
DeWine hoping for more low income family housing, but an agency says it may not be enough
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The governor is on a multi-city tour, touting his budget proposals which include more tax credits to promote low-income, single-family home ownership. But the folks who run an agency helping to house young people say it might not be enough. Huckleberry House operates a shelter...
myfox28columbus.com
Blendon Township homicide suspect back in Central Ohio after North Carolina arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested in North Carolina after being accused of killing a woman in the parking lot of a shopping center is set to face a Franklin County judge Friday. Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Amara Jones,...
myfox28columbus.com
New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
myfox28columbus.com
How to see the green comet in Ohio, if the weather cooperates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A green comet is passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years and it may become visible to the naked eye. But, clouds may dash your chances of seeing it from central Ohio. Astronomers, using a telescope at the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF)...
Comments / 0