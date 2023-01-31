ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Over 900 Ohio schools receiving additional state grants for safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 900 additional schools will receive state funding for physical safety and security upgrades as part of Ohio's K-12 school safety grant program. This is the fourth round of funding in which 945 schools received a combined $68 million. The governor's office said a...
TRANSCRIPT | Gov. DeWine's 2023 State of the State address

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The following is a transcript of prepared remarks by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for his 2022 State of the State address. Chief Justice Kennedy and Justices of the Ohio Supreme Court,. Elected State Officials,. Lieutenant Governor Husted,. My Fellow Citizens of Ohio. We meet at...
New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
How to see the green comet in Ohio, if the weather cooperates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A green comet is passing by Earth for the first time in 50,000 years and it may become visible to the naked eye. But, clouds may dash your chances of seeing it from central Ohio. Astronomers, using a telescope at the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF)...
