ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

Company threatened to fine low-wage workers $100,000 if they left for a competitor, feds say

Federal regulators are taking aim at companies that make workers promise not to take jobs elsewhere as a condition of employment. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced settlements with three companies that made workers sign noncompete agreements, in which they promised not to work for competitors for a period of time after leaving their jobs. It is the first time that the FTC has taken legal action on noncompetes — restrictions that have grown increasingly popular with employers in recent years and that tend to lower workers' wages by reducing their options.
MICHIGAN STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
mcknightshomecare.com

Humana, Cigna net largest Medicare overpayments, report finds

Humana, Cigna and Aetna led a pack of more than 30 Medicare Advantage plans that received overpayments from the government, according to a report in Kaiser Health News. A series of 90 government audits found the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services overpaid the plans approximately $12 million between 2011 and 2013.
drugstorenews.com

Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states

As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
OREGON STATE
abovethelaw.com

USCIS-Proposed Fee Increase With New Additional Asylum Costs Will Hurt Businesses

The Department of Homeland Security rang in 2023 with some shocking new proposed fees — and a plan to help pay for the humanitarian asylum program with new fees for worker visa applications. On January 3, DHS published almost 500 pages of proposed rules in the federal register, including a list of rising fees, and the big news of a new $600 asylum fee tacked onto employment-related applications. This will be a huge shift and will undoubtedly hurt businesses filing for temporary and permanent visas.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

New OSHA enforcement guidance targets employers who prioritize profit over safety

Washington — Safety scofflaws may face increased citations and penalties under an OSHA policy set to go into effect in March. In one of two memos published Jan. 26, OSHA outlines an expansion of scenarios for when it may issue “instance-by-instance citations.” In the other memo, the agency advises regional and area offices of the current policy allowing them to issue citations for each violation, instead of grouping violations.
WASHINGTON STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The fight is on as California's fast food law goes before the voters

California officials verified Wednesday that opponents of the state’s controversial new fast-food wage law have collected the signatures needed to put the measure to a yes/no vote in the state’s 2024 general election, ensuring the measure remains on hold until then. The validation also virtually guarantees a fierce...
CALIFORNIA STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

House passes bill calling for end of health care worker vaccine rule

Washington — The House has passed legislation that would eliminate a rule requiring health care industry employers who participate in Medicare and Medicaid to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Freedom for Health Care Workers Act (H.R. 497) – approved by a mostly partisan 227-203 vote...
WASHINGTON STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office

Gov. Josh Shapiro is ordering many state employees to return to the office. Here are the details:. What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro Administration policy to take effect on March 6.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WLNS

Appeals court ruling halts $13.03 minimum wage increase

A move by Republicans in the 2018 Michigan Legislature to weaken minimum wage and sick leave laws was declared constitutional by an appeals court Thursday, reversing a lower court's ruling last year that would have increased minimum wage in the state by nearly $3 in February.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy