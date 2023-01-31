Read full article on original website
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men
Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
Matthew McConaughey says a chance encounter with a 'fortune teller guru' convinced him to star in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'
"I think I even accepted the offer the next day," McConaughey revealed in a Vanity Fair oral history on the rom-com.
James Gunn’s Superman Movie Gets Release Date and Title
The very first DC superhero was Superman. And now the new DC movie universe will start with Superman as well. Warner Bros. announced “Chapter 1” of their new DC Universe of interconnected movies and stories. This first chapter includes five films and five HBO Max series, but at present just one has a confirmed release date, and that’s the new Superman film, which will be written by Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn.
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘The Force Awakens,’ Now the Fourth-Biggest Movie Ever
The Force might have awakened, but it was no match for The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water had yet another dominant weekend at the box office, its seventh in a row. The movie grossed another $15.7 million in the U.S. alone. More importantly, over the weekend it passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its $2.071 billion worldwide gross. With $2.116 billion worldwide (and counting!), Avatar: The Way of Water is now the fourth biggest movie in history, behind only the original Avatar ($2.923 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion), and Titanic ($2.194 billion).
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
New ‘Swamp Thing Movie’ Finds Director
Just a day after the project was formally announced, it looks like Swamp Thing already has a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold is in “early talks” to helm the new DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. The film was among the first five titles in “Chapter 1” (also known as “Gods and Monsters”) of the relaunched DC Studios universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Per THR, “Mangold is said to be a massive fan of the character and the stories. According to sources, he approached Gunn and Safran with his ideas. Swamp Thing would be a few years away, however, and Mangold’s next project after Dial of Destiny will be a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount.”
‘Terrifier 3’ Is In the Works
It’s not Avatar: The Way of Water or anything, but if you look at it from a return on investment perspective, there aren’t too many 2022 movies that were bigger hits than Terrifier 2. The low-budget horror sequel cost about a quarter of a million dollars, and wound up grossing almost $15 million in theaters — a really impressive number for a tiny, independent creature feature. It’s especially notable given that the first Terrifier made less than $100,000 in theaters back in 2016.
DC Announces New Batman and Robin Movie, ‘The Brave and the Bold’
The last time DC and Warner Bros. attempted to make a full-fledged Batman and Robin movie, it looked like this. So perhaps that is a big reason why every single iteration since then has focused solely on a solitary Dark Knight. In the Zack Snyder movies, Robin is a dead kid’s costume hanging in a case in the Batcave. The closest Christopher Nolan ever got to adding Robin to his Batman trilogy was including a police officer who sort of helps Batman in The Dark Knight Rises and in the very last scene mumbles under his breath “Oh hey, my actual first name is Robin, not sure why that matters to anyone for any reason, but FYI.” And Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in The Batman is so inexperienced he’s not qualified in any way to take a young kid under his wing.
Daisy Ridley Says It Would Be ‘Amazing’ to Do More ‘Star Wars’
We’re now over three years removed from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while the franchise continues on Disney+, it seems like we are no closer to getting a new Star Wars theatrical movie today than we were when Rise of Skywalker debuted in the winter of 2019. Projects have been announced, others have been rumored, but none have come close to fruition.
Eddie Murphy Wants to Make ‘Shrek 5’ or a Donkey Spinoff
The Shrek franchise dominated movie theaters for 10 years at the start of the 2000s. And even though it’s now been over a decade since the final installment in the series, it still dominates them, in a way; the spinoff Puss in Boots series just released a new film last year. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has already grossed $335 million worldwide and recently scored an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Film.
New DCU Will Feature the Same Actors in Films, Animation, and Games
In large respect, what the new DC Universe is trying to do — with one overarching universe that connects various mediums like film and television — is essentially a recreation of what Marvel has done for the last dozen years or so to enormously successful effect. Previously, DC has made interconnected movies, but at the same time they were also making TV shows that had nothing to do with the films, and games that had nothing to do with either. There practically an infinite number of DC universes to choose from.
New ‘Fast X’ Poster Teases the End of the Saga
Vin Diesel has threatened that the upcoming two-part Fast & Furious 10 (or Fast 10 and 11, depending on your counting preference) would end the franchise once and for all. It appears, based on the first film’s new poster that he is a man of his word. The film,...
