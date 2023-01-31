Read full article on original website
KOMU
Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers
COLUMBIA − Drivers could soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
KOMU
A new cycle: Pedaler's Jamboree returns to Columbia on Memorial Day weekend
The Pedaler's Jamboree, a local cycling and music festival, will make its return Memorial Day weekend. The two day, nearly 65-mile bike trek takes riders from Columbia's Flat Branch Park, to Kemper Park in Boonville and back. Bikers will follow the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail and the Katy Trail...
KOMU
West Ash Street to close Thursday for tree removal
COLUMBIA - West Ash Street between Alexander and McBaine Avenues will close Thursday, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday. This closure will affect the sidewalk and both lanes of traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. During this time, Columbia Tree Work will remove a hazardous tree from...
KOMU
Fire burns down two mobile homes
COLUMBIA - Two mobile homes are destroyed following a fire in the Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. Battalion Chief of Boone County Fire Department Clint Walker said his department got a call around 6:50 p.m. The fire was already burning two mobile homes and was threatening two others on both sides.
KOMU
Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday
BOONE COUNTY - Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting Friday, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday its Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving...
KOMU
Boone County suspends Ashland recycling program
ASHLAND - The Boone County Solid Waste committee has indefinitely suspended the city of Ashland's recycling program. Residents' recycling materials are currently being tossed into the dump with trash and other solid waste, according to a Facebook post by the city. The city announced the county removed its sole recycling...
KOMU
Trailer home near Hallsville considered a loss after Tuesday morning fire
BOONE COUNTY — Authorities shut down a northern Boone County highway Tuesday morning as the result of a trailer fire. Officials said the cause of the fire was caused by an accidental electrical malfunction. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded around 9:30 a.m. to Highway OO, just west...
KOMU
Parks and Recreation to hold meeting about Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion
Columbia Parks and Recreation will gather public input on the planned expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the fieldhouse in A. Perry Philips Park. Plans for the project include four additional hardwood courts, restrooms, office space, a meeting room and common areas, according...
KOMU
Forecast: Another mild start to a winter month, back above freezing today
A new month is here and one that typically holds most of our snowfall. We will have to wait some time for more wintry weather. Just how warm was the month of January for the region?. Temps ran 6.9 degrees above normal. This was the 7th warmest January on record...
KOMU
MU looks to sell dairy farm for $4.8 million, reinvest in agriculture
A dairy farm that MU has owned since the 1950s is up for sale with a price tag of $4.8 million. The patch of land, listed as Midway Dairy Farm, is a 320-acre rectangle adjacent to MU’s Foremost Dairy Farm, located off Old Highway 40, about 10 miles northwest of downtown Columbia.
KOMU
Forecast: Back above freezing today, even warmer by this weekend
We finally made it through the climatological coldest month and temperatures are already looking up. Looking back, the month of January had 25 days that had above average temperatures in Columbia. After multiple days below freezing, mid-Missouri is finally warming up. Our last day above freezing was Saturday before a...
KOMU
Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community
This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
KOMU
Police find threat toward JC school actually intended for out-of-state district
JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police say a possible threat toward a local middle school was actually intended for a different school district in another state. Officers were made aware late Wednesday night of a possible threat to be carried out at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, the department said Thursday. It did not elaborate on the details of the threat.
KOMU
VIDEO: Friend remembers 1994 homicide victim as Columbia police reopen case
Virginia "Ginger" Davis was murdered nearly 30 years ago in 1994. On Tuesday, CPD announced it has reopened the investigation.
KOMU
Columbia Citizens Police Review Board reunites for first training meeting in months
COLUMBIA- Members of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday for the first time in nearly six months. The meeting primarily focused on basic training operations and logistics of the group. Group leaders emphasized the importance of attendance, and showed a clear step-by step guide on how to file a complaint and an appeal.
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation opens annual African American history exhibit
COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation opened its annual African American history exhibit Wednesday. It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the month of February at the Armory Sports Center on East Ash Street. Individuals and groups are welcome to attend. Jay Bradley, the...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Jan. 31
Judge rules CPS violated state statute by not accepting Basye's school board candidacy. Chuck Basye's name should appear on the April ballot for the Columbia Board of Education election, a judge ruled Monday. Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled that Columbia Public Schools and its school board violated state statute...
KOMU
Stakeholders share feelings ahead of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board first training session
COLUMBIA − Both returning and new members of Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) are meeting Wednesday evening for the first of two training sessions after a nearly six-month pause. The city council voted to suspend the CPRB meetings in August 2022 after months of infighting, resignations and...
KOMU
AG asks Missouri schools to prohibit taking students to drag shows
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he wrote a letter to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows. "Drag shows have no educational value and no place in our schools," he...
KOMU
Hickman girls basketball topples Boonville in Southern Boone Classic
Hickman girls basketball picked up its first win in the Southern Boone Classic, beating Boonville 64-32 in its Pool A game Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies will have to compete again in pool play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. Elizabeth, which picked up a victory over Boonville on Monday.
