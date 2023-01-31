ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

KOMU

Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers

COLUMBIA − Drivers could soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

West Ash Street to close Thursday for tree removal

COLUMBIA - West Ash Street between Alexander and McBaine Avenues will close Thursday, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday. This closure will affect the sidewalk and both lanes of traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. During this time, Columbia Tree Work will remove a hazardous tree from...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fire burns down two mobile homes

COLUMBIA - Two mobile homes are destroyed following a fire in the Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. Battalion Chief of Boone County Fire Department Clint Walker said his department got a call around 6:50 p.m. The fire was already burning two mobile homes and was threatening two others on both sides.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Boone County suspends Ashland recycling program

ASHLAND - The Boone County Solid Waste committee has indefinitely suspended the city of Ashland's recycling program. Residents' recycling materials are currently being tossed into the dump with trash and other solid waste, according to a Facebook post by the city. The city announced the county removed its sole recycling...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Back above freezing today, even warmer by this weekend

We finally made it through the climatological coldest month and temperatures are already looking up. Looking back, the month of January had 25 days that had above average temperatures in Columbia. After multiple days below freezing, mid-Missouri is finally warming up. Our last day above freezing was Saturday before a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community

This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police find threat toward JC school actually intended for out-of-state district

JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police say a possible threat toward a local middle school was actually intended for a different school district in another state. Officers were made aware late Wednesday night of a possible threat to be carried out at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, the department said Thursday. It did not elaborate on the details of the threat.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Judge rules CPS violated state statute by not accepting Basye's school board candidacy. Chuck Basye's name should appear on the April ballot for the Columbia Board of Education election, a judge ruled Monday. Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled that Columbia Public Schools and its school board violated state statute...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

AG asks Missouri schools to prohibit taking students to drag shows

JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he wrote a letter to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows. "Drag shows have no educational value and no place in our schools," he...
MISSOURI STATE

