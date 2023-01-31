Florida Republican Speaks Out For Constitutional Carry

Photo: Getty Images

As constitutional carry is discussed by members of Florida's Legislature, those against the idea of allowing people to own guns without a permit are up in arms.

But Republican State Senator Blaise Ingoglia says gun owners would still have to go through some steps.

"You're still going to have to wait the three days, you're still going to have to have a background check but you do not have to go through the two month wait of filling out paperwork, sending it into the Department of Agriculture in order to get your permit."

Opponents of the bill, including parents of Parkland victims, are up in arms but Ingoglia says this is nothing new.

"26 other, 25 I think, we'd become the 26th state that (would) have permitless carry or a form constitutional carry and it hasn't affected the other states."

Ingoglia says "this is ingrained in our Constitution. This is our Second Amendment right to defend ourselves."