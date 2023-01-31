Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
KCRG.com
Iowa to receive $14.2 million in federal grants to improve roads
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced $800 million in grants to improve roads and address traffic fatalities across the country. Eight of these grants will help communities in Iowa. Data shows traffic fatalities reached a 16-year-high in 2021 across the country. A new study shows...
agupdate.com
Iowans voice concerns about eminent domain for pipelines
While the construction of s has yet to begin across Iowa, eminent domain remains a point of concern for landowners. A group of farmers and other constituents traveled to the Iowa State Capitol on Jan. 24 to hold a conversation with multiple members of Iowa’s legislature, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Pat Grassley. According to some who made the trip, it was a productive conversation.
‘Deeply disappointing’: Food bank responds to SNAP bills in Iowa legislature
The Foodbank of Siouxland is coming out against two bills being considered in by Iowa lawmakers during the legislative session, saying it would make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits.
KCCI.com
'One thing Iowa got right': Minnesota governor likes blackout license plates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa'sblackout license plates are so popular, other states might follow suit. Minnesota's governor is recommending that the blackout plates be authorized in his state. Data from the Iowa Department of Transportation shows the blackout plates have already generated more than $30 million in revenue. A...
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
Governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government
Iowa lawmakers spent Thursday working through the details of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ newly unveiled bill that would enact a major restructuring of state agencies. In more than 1,500 pages, House Study Bill 126 outlines Reynolds’ plans to consolidate Iowa’s 37 cabinet agencies into 16, and save the state money by eliminating unfilled positions, combining offices […] The post Governor introduces 1,500-page bill to restructure state government appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com
MidAmerican’s proposed efficiency plan will save customers money, energy
MidAmerican Energy customers in Iowa will have new options to save on their monthly energy bills, if a new energy efficiency and demand response plan is approved by the state utilities board. The proposed 2024-2028 plan was filed with the Iowa Utilities Board on Wednesday and gives residential and nonresidential...
KCCI.com
TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.
who13.com
DART on Demand Coming to Two More Metro Communities
Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on DART on Demand expanding to two new metro communities. DART on Demand Coming to Two More Metro Communities. Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on DART on Demand expanding to two new metro communities. February Forecast. 2/1/23. Urbandale man stalked ex-wife using GPS...
kicdam.com
Bill in Iowa Legislature Could Provide New Liability for Trucking Industry
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– A bill working its way through the Iowa House could help bring significant liability protection from lawsuits to the trucking industry. David Scott, a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association says delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses would be covered as would semis.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's plan would gut independence of Iowa Consumer Advocate
First in a series analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to restructure state government. Attorney General Brenna Bird would gain direct control over the office charged with representing Iowa consumers on issues related to utilities, under Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed restructuring of state government. House Study Bill 126, which lays out...
Radio Iowa
Fines proposed for violating Iowa’s ‘divisive concepts’ law
A bill introduced in the Iowa House would require that school library catalogs be posted online and teachers would have to list all the instructional materials they plan to use. The concept was considered in the House and Senate last year, but did not become law. Melissa Peterson of the...
Op-Ed: Placing Iowa’s income tax on the road to elimination
The last few years have been historic for state-based tax reform. The Tax Foundation reports that 43 states passed some form of tax reform in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Iowa led the way with passing the most comprehensive tax reform measure in the nation. Iowa led the way in what has been referred to as the state “flat tax revolution.” Gov. Kim Reynolds and the legislature passed a comprehensive tax reform measure that will phase out the current progressive nine-bracket income tax system and...
iowa.media
Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers’ Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers,...
KCCI.com
Proposed plan would expand access to medical marijuana
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House wants expand access to medical marijuana in the state. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill this week that would allow Iowa dispensaries to provide different forms of oral, topical and inhalable cannabis. The bill would also increase the number of...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Groundhog Day 2023
Iowa lawmakers say proposed bill would add education transparency for parents. Lawmakers say a bill in the Iowa legislature would add transparency for parents in their children's education. Founder of Iowa nonprofit speaks publicly about deadly shooting for first time. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. For the first time, the...
KCRG.com
New bill would add limitations for building solar panels in Iowa
The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Cedar Rapids' Parks and Recreation Department is making the best of this cold weather with ice. Des Moines students to continue learning at another location after...
who13.com
Iowa lawmakers consider limits on solar arrays on farmland
Iowa lawmakers consider limits on solar arrays on …. George Washington Carver Day at the Warren County …. Debra Taylor of the Warren County Historical Society talks about preserving the legacy of George Washington Carver, they've preserved a building he used to live in. Wednesday Weather Update. 2/1/23. Iowa honoring...
who13.com
Barren Iowa Veterans Trust Fund receives federal aid
Barren Iowa Veterans Trust Fund receives federal …. Barren Iowa Veterans Trust Fund receives federal aid. George Washington Carver Day at the Warren County …. Debra Taylor of the Warren County Historical Society talks about preserving the legacy of George Washington Carver, they've preserved a building he used to live in.
